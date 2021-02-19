What’s New in COVID Vaccines: The United States is approaching a tough milestone of 500,000 deaths

New York (WABC)-The United States is approaching another tough milestone: 500,000 COVID deaths.

Due to supply shortages, at least 42 states were forced to cancel their COVID vaccine reservations.

Winter storms across the country have delayed the delivery of tens of thousands of doses.

The Governor of Massachusetts is asking the federal government for permission to move National Guard south to vaccinate.

Today’s heading is:

CT Announces Vaccine Outreach Partnership

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced that his administration has partnered with Health Equity Solutions to ensure that the state has access to as many people as possible about the COVID-19 vaccine. Hartford-based nonprofits promote policies, programs, and practices that provide equitable access to health care, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.

Costco providing vaccines in New York

Costco will soon offer the COVID-19 vaccine in five states and Puerto Rico. New York City is included in the new location.. Stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island will be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available. The company states that it mainly expects to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Staten Island Vaccination Center Opens

Friday, New vaccination site opens at Empire Outlet on Staten IslandBut another place in Queens, Martin Van Buren High School, was pushed back on Sunday. Located in an empty storefront at the new Empire Outlet, this new vaccine site is open to residents of Staten Island only, booked through the city’s website. It is right next to the ferry terminal and has a parking lot.

A young Florida woman is dressed as a “grandma” who appears to be trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

Florida young woman Dressed as an older woman In a clear attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, local officials said Thursday.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of Florida’s health department at Orange County, said the women had arrived at the vaccination site “dressed as grandma” wearing hoods, glasses and gloves, but turned their backs. He told reporters that the woman was like her twenties.

Vatican employees who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine without medical reasons are at risk of firing

The Vatican takes Pope Francis’ pre-vaccination position very seriously. Any Vatican employee who refuses to receive an injection of coronavirus without good medical reasonIsks being fired..

The February 8 decree, signed by the Governor of the Vatican City, could impose sanctions up to “suspension of employment” for employees who opt out of vaccination without proven medical reasons. It states that there is.

Pfizer launches COVID vaccine test in pregnant women

Pfizer has begun clinical trials for that test COVID vaccine for pregnant women.. Data for this group are limited because pregnant women were excluded from the initial clinical trial. The CDC states that vaccination is a personal choice for pregnant people and recommends that you consult your healthcare provider if you have questions about relative risks.

Pfizer’s trial includes 4,000 pregnant women. Half are vaccinated and half are placebo. Immediately after childbirth, women will be notified of which one they have obtained and women who have received a placebo will be given the option of vaccination.

Experts warn against COVID-19 variants when state reopens

As the state lifts mask rules due to fewer incidents and relaxes restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, public health officials say that the authorities are quietly spreading throughout the United States, potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variants. Say you overlooked

Scientists aren’t fully aware of the variants that the United States can roll back to public health measures, risking tampering with yet another stage of the pandemic after the virus raged across the country last year. Almost 500,000 people widely agree that there is.

How Texas Synagogues Vaccinated Hundreds After Blackouts Threatened Dose

Thousands of doses were at risk of expiring within hours after an unprecedented winter storm cut off power to a freezer storing vaccines in Harris County, Texas. Alan Hofmann, a physician at the Houston Methodist Hospital, received a call from Methodist executive Roberta Schwartz on Monday morning asking how quickly he could shoot his weapon.

It was a battle against time. Looking for a place that was accessible on foot and could accommodate a large number of people, they settled in an unlikely place: United Orthodox Synagogue, Local Houston Synagogue. Schwartz called Rabberly German, the spiritual leader of the synagogue. He secured the building and gathered locals via email and WhatsApp.

Medical images show how COVID attacks the body, new research discovers

Medical images may reveal long-term damage to COVID-19 to the patient’s muscles, nerves, joints, bones and other soft tissues, and the images may lead to better treatment of the patient. According to new medical research Released on Wednesday.

A new Northwestern University study published in the journal Skeletal Radiology on February 17 details how different types of images, such as ultrasound, x-rays, MRI, and CT scans, can show how the body attacks. It is explained.

NYC Health Department updates mask guidance

-Tight is correct

-Two are better than one

-If you are over 65 years old, or if you have an existing condition, consider using a high quality mask such as KN95

-Wear a face cover at home if someone is positive or exposed

Hot Mike’s comments from members of the Bay Area School District about their parents encourage repulsion

Some members of the Northern California Board of Education I found a controversial comment about my parents At some of the online meetings, they thought they were private, but they weren’t.

In the video, director Kim Bihde uses abusive language when talking about his parents. The board also talks about having parents call their parents to record public comments instead of being shown live at the meeting.

When will the stimulus check come? According to the IRS, all payments for the first and second economic impact have been sent and are still awaiting.

The IRS has announced that all first and second stimulus payments have been issued. If you are still waiting for payment, this may not be the news you want to hear. But There may be a solution..

FBI investigating the handling of Cuomo’s nursing home, sources told ABC News

Brooklyn’s FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Task Force, with a particular focus on the treatment of nursing homes by his administration in the early days of the pandemic. A source told ABC News.

The investigation first reported by the Albany Times Union is in its infancy. A subpoena was issued, sources said.

Top 7 COVID Vaccine Questions Answered

I had a question about the COVID-19 vaccine 7 Your side is getting the answer to you From a doctor at the forefront of a pandemic.

