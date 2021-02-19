Symptoms of COVID usually appear in this order, studies show





COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears It can lead to misleading illness. However, a group of USC scientists have determined that the symptoms of COVID generally appear in a particular order.In a study published in a journal Public health frontier, Researchers have examined more than 56,000 cases of coronavirus in China. They found that the four main symptoms tended to recur, one after another. “The order of symptoms is important,” said lead research author Joseph Larsen. “Knowing that each disease progresses differently means that doctors can more quickly identify whether someone is likely to be infected with COVID-19 or have another disease. Means Know what they are and read to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. Researchers have found that fever tends to come first. According to the CDC, fever is one of the most common signs of COVID.Fever — defined as body temperature above 100.4 F (38 C) — It is caused by raising the temperature inside the body to fight the infection. A dry, persistent cough is the most common sign of coronavirus. May cause shortness of breath. The surgeon’s general website lists “serious unexplained malaise or generalized pain” as a potential symptom. COVID-19 causes systemic inflammation and muscle pain is frequently reported. A review of a recent study found that one in five COVID patients had some form of GI problem. “In COVID-19, the upper gastrointestinal tract (ie, nausea / vomiting) seems to be affected before the lower gastrointestinal tract (ie, diarrhea), which is the opposite of MERS and SARS,” scientists said. Is writing. According to Johns Hopkins, 20% of COVID-19 patients may experience diarrhea shortly after being infected with the coronavirus.Studies published in the journal Life science It is believed that COVID-related diarrhea is most likely caused by the coronavirus invading the intestinal wall and causing inflammation. As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent the acquisition and spread of COVID-19 in the first place. Please wear a face maskIf you suspect you are infected with the coronavirus, take a test, avoid crowds (and bars and house parties), reduce social distance, do only what you need, wash your hands regularly, and often Disinfect the surface that touches and survive this pandemic in the healthiest condition.Don’t miss these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

