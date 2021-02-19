First dose of Pfizer is 85% effective after 2-4 weeks: study





Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain

The first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 85% effective against coronavirus infection 2-4 weeks after vaccination. Lancet Medical journal. The survey is Health care workers Israel’s largest hospital launched a mass vaccination campaign on December 19th, considered the fastest in the world. An Israeli study found that the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective one week after the second jab, but Lancet’s report focused on more than 9,000. Medical staff At Sheva Hospital near Tel Aviv. About 7,000 of them received the first dose and the rest were unvaccinated. From this group, 170 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 after testing only on those who were symptomatic or who were in contact with a coronavirus carrier. It turns out that 52 percent of them were not vaccinated. Comparing the two groups, the Sheba study calculated that the vaccine was 47% effective 1-14 days after vaccination and increased to 85% 15-28 days. “What we are seeing is a very high efficacy already 2 weeks after vaccination between 2 and 4 weeks, and an already high efficacy of 85% reduction in symptomatological infections.” Said Gili Regev-Yochay, co-author of the study. A small group of journalists. He says scientists are still studying whether fully vaccinated people can infect others with the virus, even though the vaccine is “surprisingly effective.” Told. “It’s a big, big problem. We’re working on it. This isn’t in this treatise. I hope there’s good news in the near future,” said Regev-Yochay. Israel has delivered a shot of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine According to the latest Ministry of Health statistics, 4.23 million people, or 47% of the 9 million population, have 2.85 million of them receiving two jab recommended full-course meals. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: Initial dose of Pfizer is 85% effective after 2-4 weeks: Study (February 19, 2021) https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-pfizer-dose-effective-weeks.html Obtained from February 19, 2021 This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

