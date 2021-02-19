Shiny Shiny Daily Roundup: Super Drugs Sell Covid-19 Saliva Test





Superdrug is currently selling a coronavirus saliva test that claims to be as accurate as the cotton swabs used by the government. The £ 120 kit is available over-the-counter or online today and results will be available within a few days of submitting the test. The results are included in the UK Public Health Service daily figures and information about positive cases is automatically passed to the NHS test and trace system. The Superdrug test is the first high street saliva test available in the UK and offers a less disturbing and more comfortable option than a swab on the nose or throat. See the story here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9278405/120-Covid-19-SALIVA-test-goes-sale-Superdrug.html Facebook apologizes for blaming Black Country History Group After the members discuss traditional regional cuisine Bassoon and peas, I’m writing the BBC. The group’s manager said she had a “sleepless night” after seeing the word “bassoon” threatened to delete her account. Social media giants have since accepted the term used in the culinary context. This latest failure by Facebook follows a similar cultural mistake when deleting the mentioning post last month. Plymouth Ho, Wrongly believe them to be aggressive. Talking to people while sleeping can affect their dreams-and in some cases, dreamers can even respond without awakening. These are the findings of Ken Paller and his colleagues at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, who found that lucid dreaming allows people to answer questions and solve math problems. This is a condition that usually occurs during REM sleep in dreamers. You realize that you are in a dream and sometimes you can control it. read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2268496-people-can-answer-questions-about-their-dreams-without-waking-up/#ixzz6muvrWYsP Facebook has only been successful so far due to the Australian news ban Strengthen government determination, Lenoa Taylor insists on Parents.. “It’s hard to think of a better way for the platform to offend the country and destroy what’s left behind in its reputation,” she says. “Under a new media negotiation code aimed at addressing the power imbalance between media companies and tech platforms rather than blocking health and hospital sites at the state’s pandemic emergency services sites that fought recently. Bushfire and countless welfare groups, charities, and community organizations are all sites to avoid payments. “ Private shipping company Revel Has just announced a scheme in New York that can provide some clues as to how small electric vehicles will be used in the future. The company, best known for its minute-by-minute electric moped rentals, is currently developing an e-bike subscription scheme. New Yorkers can pay $ 99 a month to own their own electric bike.Scheme called Coast by Revel, Includes electric bike drop-offs and pickups, included locks, and required maintenance or repairs. Revel promises that if a bike breaks down, team members will put it on the street within 24 hours. See the full story here: https://www.transitionearth.co/2021/02/17/would-you-pay-a-monthly-subscription-for-an-e-bike-revel-and-hurrecane-are-convinced-you-might/ British drivers predict that there will be more Electric car In the UK, there will be more than diesel by 2030. However, new data show that gasoline engine vehicles are still the most common. The AA conducted a survey of 12,977 drivers who believe that the sale of new traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles will be banned in the UK in 2030. EVs will make up 19.8% of cars on the road. This, despite the facts, accounted for only 0.3% in December 2019. See the story here: https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/news/354319/more-electric-cars-road-diesels-2030-drivers-predict Owners of the world’s largest Dogecoin cryptocurrency wallet have accumulated their holdings Value of $ 2.1 billion (£ 1.5 billion) After the value of digital assets soars. Dogecoin has skyrocketed by more than 950pc since the beginning of the year as Reddit users flocked to cryptocurrencies based on the smiling Shiba Inu meme. The Wall Street Journal reports that 28% of all existing Dogecoins are owned by a single account, owned by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and posted on Twitter as “The Most Fun Cryptography.” And “people’s code”. See the story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/02/18/dogecoin-surge-leaves-mystery-holder-21bn/

