CDC, Vermont Quarantine Regulations After Vaccination with COVID-19





As the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increases in Vermont, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing guidance to those who receive both. Vermont follows up-to-date guidance on what to do if vaccinated people believe they have been exposed to the virus. As of Thursday morning, approximately 14.5% of Vermonters over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Ministry of Health data.. Immunization in Vermont has entered the third phase of the week as people over the age of 70 qualify for bookings. I am prepared:Here’s how Vermonters prepares to sign up for the COVID vaccine in advance: Do vaccinated people need to be quarantined if exposed to COVID-19? Fully vaccinated people must follow guidance to prevent the transmission of the virus, such as wearing a mask or being 6 feet away from others, officials said. According to the CDCIn the event of exposure to COVID-19, a person may not need to be quarantined as long as all of the following conditions are true: The person is vaccinated with both vaccines.

At least two weeks have passed since the second dose.

The period not more than 3 months from the second dose.

There are no symptoms of COVID-19 due to possible exposure. According to the Vermont Department of Health, this guidance does not apply to vaccinated inpatients, medical field residents, or healthcare professionals in certain situations. People in these groups need to be quarantined, even if they believe they have been exposed to the virus. “This exception is due to the effectiveness of unknown vaccines in this population, the high risk of serious illness and death, and the social distance issues in the medical setting,” the CDC wrote on its website. I will. Do vaccinated Vermonter need to be quarantined after traveling outside the state? As of Tuesday, Vermont authorities have not changed the quarantine guidance for out-of-state travel. Therefore, everyone who comes to Vermont, whether vaccinated or not, must follow quarantine guidelines. State officials are considering the next steps to finally publish the latest guidance. Out-of-state travel:These Vermont travel restrictions also apply during the winter Some unknowns are driving the decision of COVID-19 State officials say some questions remain when considering whether to loosen guidance for vaccinated people. These unknowns are: Whether the vaccinated person can still infect others with the virus.

The period during which the vaccine protects people from illness caused by COVID-19. Science is still being developed around these questions. How to apply for vaccine reservation Those over 70 years old You can register for a vaccine reservation as of this week.. People in past priority groups (75+, health care workers, caregiver residents and employees) are still vaccinated at this point. Those who are not yet eligible for vaccination You can create a profile on the Ministry of Health website Therefore, you are ready to register your booking when your eligibility changes. For more information, please visit the following URL: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.. Please contact Elizabeth Murray (802-651-4835 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter. @LizMurrayBFP..







