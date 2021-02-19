COVID-19 Not infected by food or packaging

February 19, 2021-There is no evidence that the coronavirus can be caught through food or food packaging. FDA Said another government agency on Thursday.

Since the pandemic started over a year ago CDC And other health agencies say they are pretty confident that the virus will not be transmitted through food or food packaging. The latest statement reaffirmed that idea.

“More than a year after the 2019 outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was declared a global health emergency, the US Department of Agriculture, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention There is no reliable evidence of food or food packaging associated with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus that causes COVID-19, or as a possible cause of viral infection. ” Said a statement attributed to Janet Woodcock. MD, Deputy Commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The statement stated that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads from person to person. Some researchers have found small amounts of viral particles in food or food packaging, but the statement states that infection usually requires much more particles.

According to the statement, there is an “international consensus” that the chances of getting infected by touching or eating food packaging are very low. International Commission on Microbiology of Foods..

“Based on scientific information that continues to be available during the pandemic process, USDA and FDA remain confident in the safety of foods available to U.S. consumers and exported to overseas customers. “The statement states.