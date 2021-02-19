Health
Studies suggest that people with Covid should be vaccinated once
Almost 30 million people In the United States, and perhaps many other people who have never been diagnosed with the disease, have been infected with the coronavirus. Should these people still be vaccinated?
Two new studies highlight and answer that question.
In fact, this study suggests that a single dose of vaccine is sufficient for these people to supercharge antibodies and destroy the coronavirus and even some more infectious mutants. I have.
The results of these new studies Survey results of the other two Published over the past few weeks. In summary, this study suggests that people infected with Covid-19 should be vaccinated, but a single dose of the vaccine may be sufficient.
“I think the reason why people previously infected with Covid should be vaccinated is a very strong reason,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new study.
A person’s immune response to natural infections is very diverse. Most people make large amounts of antibodies that last for months. However, some people with or without mild symptoms of Covid-19 produce very little antibody. Antibodies drop to undetectable levels immediately.
The vaccine is “even in the stadium,” Dr. Gomerman said, saying that anyone who recovers from Covid-19 produces enough antibodies to protect it from the virus.
The· Latest researchHas not yet been published in a scientific journal, but analyzed blood samples of people infected with Covid-19. The findings suggested that their immune system had problems evading the first identified coronavirus variant in South Africa, B.1.351.
However, one shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine changed the situation significantly. It amplified the amount of antibody in the blood 1000 times.Cancer Research Center In Seattle, where I led the research.
When flushed with antibodies, samples from all participants may neutralize not only B.1.351, but also the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003.
In fact, the antibody did not have Covid and seemed to perform better than those who had been vaccinated twice. Studies suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are about one-fifth less effective against mutants.
The researchers obtained blood samples from 10 volunteers. Seattle Covid Cohort Study People who have been vaccinated several months after being infected with the coronavirus. Seven of the participants received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and three received the Moderna vaccine.
Blood collected approximately 2-3 weeks after vaccination showed a significant increase in antibody levels compared to samples collected prior to vaccination. Researchers still don’t know how long the increase in antibody levels will last, but “hopefully they will last longer,” Dr. McGuire said.
Researchers also saw an increase in immune cells that remember and fight the virus, Dr. McGuire said. “It looks pretty obvious that we are boosting their existing immunity,” he said.
To Another new studyResearchers at New York University have found that a second dose of the vaccine has no benefit to people with Covid-19, a phenomenon that has also been observed with vaccines of other viruses.
In that study, most people were infected with the coronavirus eight or nine months ago, but the first dose of the vaccine showed an increase in antibodies 100- to 1000-fold. However, after the second dose, antibody levels did not increase any further.
“A significant increase in a single dose is a true testament to the strength of immunological memory,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center and lead author of the study. I am.
In some parts of the world, including the United States, a significant minority of the population is already infected, Dr. Mulligan said. “They should definitely be vaccinated,” he said.
It is unclear whether spikes of 1000 times the antibody levels recorded in the lab will occur in the actual settings. Nonetheless, Florian Kramer, an immunologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, shows that a single injection is sufficient to significantly increase antibody levels.
Dr. hug led Another new studyThis indicates that people infected with Covid-19 and vaccinated once have more severe side effects and more antibodies than those who have never been infected before.
“If you put all four papers together, a single vaccination will give you pretty good information about people who are already infected,” said Dr. Krammer.
He and other researchers are trying to convince scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend a one-time dose to those who have recovered from Covid-19.
Dennis R. Burton, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, ideally said these people after the first shot in case antibody levels plummeted after weeks or months. Should be monitored.
The fact that overcharged antibodies observed in a new study can fight the 2003 SARS virus is that a single dose of the vaccine is a “widespread neutralizing antibody” to the volunteer body, a wide range of related immune molecules. It suggests that it may have prompted you to attack. Virus, Dr. Burton said.
For decades, he and other scientists have investigated whether widely neutralizing antibodies can tackle multiple versions of HIV at once. HIV mutates faster than any other virus and evades most antibodies quickly.
The new coronavirus mutates much more slowly, but there are now multiple variants of the virus that appear to be more contagious or evolved to interfere with the immune system.New research may provide clues as to how to do it Make a single vaccine This stimulates the production of extensively neutralizing antibodies that can destroy all variants of the coronavirus, Dr. Burton said.
Without such a vaccine, scientists would have to tweak the vaccine every time the virus changed significantly. “You’re stuck with a kind of whac-a-mole approach,” he said. It will probably take months, if not more, to develop and test such a vaccine against the coronavirus, but “it’s a longer-term way to approach this virus.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]