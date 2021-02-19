Studies suggest that people with Covid should be vaccinated once

Almost 30 million people In the United States, and perhaps many other people who have never been diagnosed with the disease, have been infected with the coronavirus. Should these people still be vaccinated?

Two new studies highlight and answer that question.

In fact, this study suggests that a single dose of vaccine is sufficient for these people to supercharge antibodies and destroy the coronavirus and even some more infectious mutants. I have.

The results of these new studies Survey results of the other two Published over the past few weeks. In summary, this study suggests that people infected with Covid-19 should be vaccinated, but a single dose of the vaccine may be sufficient.

“I think the reason why people previously infected with Covid should be vaccinated is a very strong reason,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new study.