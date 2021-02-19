Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine affected by storms and bad weather | Attention-pnr

National storms and bad weather are affecting the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Michigan, according to state health officials.
Pfizer’s vaccine dose did not ship on Monday, but a limited number of shipments have been processed this week, according to a Thursday article in the Detroit Free Press.
“Every aspect of distribution was affected, including air and ground transportation, and the workforce such as vaccine packing and sorting personnel,” the state health official said in a news release.
Due to weather conditions, the Moderna vaccine was not shipped on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned health authorities in Michigan that it expects a “significant backlog of distribution orders after resumption of operations.”
Michigan residents need to confirm their appointments before traveling and ask the patient as a healthcare provider to reschedule the appointment, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, State Chief Health Officer and Deputy Director of Health, said in a statement I am.
“Unfortunately, the distribution of vaccines in this situation is simply out of control,” Khaldun said.
As of February 17, a total of more than 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout Michigan, with 1.7 million administered to Michigan residents.
As of February 15, the Department of Health in Northwestern Michigan reported a total dose of 11,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s just over 14% of the counties of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Ozego in Michigan.
Despite the weather that affected the distribution, the Department of Health said it plans to administer more than 3,800 doses by the end of this week.
“Our youngest and oldest community members need us to remain vigilant,” said Lisa Peacock, a health officer at the Health Department in northwestern Michigan. “Our seniors say they are patiently waiting for their turn to get vaccinated at home. They are anxious to reunite with their families and continue to control infections in the area until they are fully protected. I’m looking forward to it. “
“Our students tell us how difficult last year was, both with short-term and long-term interruptions in face-to-face learning,” Peacock added. “They are getting worse and nervous about compromising college and career plans. They want to return to their normal daily lives, but they want to be safe.”
Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began qualifying additional limited priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning March 1, workers in food processing and farming sites will be approved for vaccination. According to the State Health Department, the goal of opening this priority group is to ensure the health and safety of these workers who need to work in close proximity to others and to ensure the continuity of the Michigan food chain. That is.
Peacock said last week that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest guidance on quarantine requirements for vaccinated individuals.
Fully vaccinated people who are currently in close contact do not need to be quarantined if they meet all of the following criteria:
• Within 3 months of completing the vaccine series.
• More than 2 weeks have passed since the last dose of the vaccine (1st or 2nd, depending on brand).
• They have not experienced the symptoms of COVID-19.
Exceptions to these criteria include inpatient and long-term care resident or collective settings. There is currently no evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines that reduce infection in these settings.
According to Peacock, cases and positive rates continue to decline, but there are counties in northern Michigan that have fewer tests.
According to the Michigan Safe Start Map, which tracks risk levels for the COVID-19 indicator, Michigan’s positive status was 3.9%, a five-week decrease. All eight regions of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council have recorded a decline in positive rates for more than four weeks.
In addition, the state-wide case rate of 112.9 cases per million is declining.
More regionally, the positive rate in Emmet County was 2.8% as of February 15, but the number of new cases per million was 73.5. As of February 15, Charlevoix County had a positive rate of 1.8%, but the number of new cases per million was 27.2.
“It is very important to continue testing COVID-19,” Peacock said. “Test results are the best source of information about the presence of viruses in our community.”
According to Peacock, the number of cases continues to decline, but positive cases are often associated with catastrophic outbreaks in schools and other tissues.
On Thursday, the Northwestern Michigan Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases in four county jurisdictions, including one in Antrim, two in Charlevoix, four in Emmet, and one in Otsego County. I reported a case.