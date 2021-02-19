869 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus-related deaths reported

Since Thursday, the state has reported an additional 20 virus-related deaths and 869 new cases of coronavirus, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

A total of 417,345 Oklahoma people were COVID-19 positive, and virus-related deaths increased to 4,132, according to the State Department of Health.

The 7-day moving average for the new cases reported was 932, the State Department of Health said.

As of Friday, a total vaccine dose of 681,466 was administered and a total dose of 893,550 was received by the state. Over 204,000 Oklahoma people have completed both vaccinations.

Due to the extreme cold and snow-covered frozen roads, some COVID-19 vaccine PODs have closed or adjusted their business hours. click here For a list of affected PODs.

As of Friday, 62 Oklahoma counties are at the orange risk level, 14 are at the yellow lick level, and one is at the green risk level.

The 14 yellow counties are Cimarron, Beckham, Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Woodward, Major, Dewey, Logan, Love, Okfuskee, Craig, Latimer and Pushmataha. The green county is Roger Mills County.

Four people have died in Oklahoma County. Two women and two men over the age of 65.

Two women over the age of 65 have died in Carter County.

Two men over the age of 65 have died in Texas County.

A woman over the age of 65 died in Canadian County. A man over the age of 65 died in Comanche County. A man over the age of 65 died in Creek County.

A woman between the ages of 50 and 64 died in Delaware County. A man over the age of 65 died in Harmon County. A woman over the age of 65 died in Otawa County.

A man over the age of 65 has died in Pawnee County. A man between the ages of 50 and 64 died in Rogers County. A man over the age of 65 died in Seminole County.

A man over the age of 65 died in Tulsa County. A man between the ages of 50 and 64 died in Wagoner County. A woman over the age of 65 died in Washington County.

The Ministry of Health said 16,477 cases are considered active in the state.

A total of 23,537 Oklahoma people have been hospitalized for the virus, currently 663 in acute care OSDH-approved facilities and 65 in other types of facilities.

So far, 396,736 Oklahoma people have recovered from the virus, and it is estimated that an additional 1,768 cases have recovered since Thursday. Health officials said recovery meant that the patient had not been hospitalized or died and 14 days had passed since the onset of symptoms or reports.

The state launched a vaccination booking website on January 7th. After the Oklahoma citizens fill out the questionnaire, they will be informed of what stage they are in and can schedule an appointment when their stage is vaccinated.

January 13, Governor Kevin Stitt Amend executive order to remove curfew at 11:00 pm Because bars and restaurants stop face-to-face service. This happened after the judge decided to issue a temporary restraint order until July to allow the proceedings to proceed.

On January 12, Stitt and state officials announced New quarantine policy for face-to-face learning..

The governor has announced that teachers and students exposed to people who test positive for COVID-19 do not need to be quarantined as long as the exposure is in the classroom and follows all protocols. These protocols include wearing masks, social distance, and maintaining recommended cleaning measures.

The· The first COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on December 14th And it was administered to frontline workers.

Prior to the first round of vaccine distribution in December Governor Stitt has issued a new limit..

On December 10, Stitt issued an executive order to further enforce state restrictions, including restricting attendance at public rallies, excluding churches, and limiting attendance at indoor youth sporting events to 50%. He said he was planning to release it.

As the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to increase rapidly in November, Stitt has taken new action to help fight the spread..

On November 19, the bar and restaurant will close at 11:00 pm for face-to-face service and the tables will need to be 6 feet apart or use dividers.

A Maskman Date has been issued for state employees and those who wish to access state buildings.

The State Department of Health revised the November 7th daily total on November 8th and chose not to release the new daily COVID-19 total from Saturday to Sunday.

Health officials said they removed duplicate cases from the total, but reduced the total cases from 4,741 to 4,507, only 234.

Stitt issued a statement on November 7th, Asked Oklahoma to “do the right thing” It also helps slow spread by following the CDC guidelines (practicing social distance, wearing a face mask, and washing your hands regularly).

On September 8, the State Department of Health said it had begun the transition. Include antigen test results For state data collection and reporting systems. A positive antigen test result is considered a “potential” case, and a positive molecular test result is considered a “confirmed” case.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular testing usually takes several days before the results are available.

July 15 Stitt said he tested positive for COVID-19Made him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus.He has been since Posted the latest video on his health and quarantine..

Oklahoma reported the first virus-related child mortality on July 12. The child was the 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed in Fort Sill..

Immediately after reporting the girl’s death, Joy Hofmeister recommends all Oklahoma people to wear face masks To be able to safely reopen school in the fall.

On June 30, Stitt wore a face mask and “strongly recommended” Oklahoma to follow the CDC guidelines for face masks.

On April 28, Stitt said that anyone who wants to have a COVID-19 test can do so without any symptoms.

The State Department of Health advises people with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, and cough to stay at home and limit person-to-person interaction.

