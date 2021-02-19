African countries fighting for the outbreak of Ebola





With at least seven people killed by the virus so far this month, West African and Central African countries are very wary of the possibility of two separate Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Guinea declared an Ebola epidemic on Sunday after the outbreak In Gueke in the southeast Of Nzerekore near the border with Liberia. According to a report released Friday by the National Health and Security Agency (ANSS), the total number of cases is three confirmed, four possible and one suspicious, including five deaths. One of the confirmed cases is in a hospital in the capital Conakry, about 500 miles from Gueke. Another outbreak in North Kivu, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, first identified on February 7, was identified as a resurgence of a prolonged outbreak that ended in June last year, rather than a new strain of the virus. Two people have died so far in the recent relapse.last It took almost two years to finally contain.. On Thursday, Congolese Health Minister Eugène Nzanzu Salita announced two cases in Katwa and Manguredjipa, bringing the number of confirmed cases to six. Mangur Zipa, almost 100 miles west of the town of Butembo. Other incidents are gathering around it. World Health Organization (WHO) in Guinea on Tuesday Six neighboring countries increase vigilance Possibility of cross-border spread of illness. So far, no cases have been recorded, including Guinea, which bears the brunt of the 2013-16 outbreak, which killed 11,310 people, including Liberia and Sierra Leone.

