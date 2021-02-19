Topdoc warns that the cerebral edema virus, which is 75 times more deadly than Covid, could be the next pandemic

Leading scientists have warned that the next deadly disease that hits the world can inflate the human brain – and it’s 75 times more deadly. Coronavirus..
One major doctor predicts that the Nipah virus can be a “big one” and can cause another global outbreak.
First-class doctors first discovered in Malaysia in 1999 state that seizures and vomiting are just a few of the symptoms.
Dr. Rebecca Dutch, chair of the Department of Molecular Cell Biochemistry at the University of Kentucky, issued a harsh warning as Covid continued to rage.
She is concerned that more viruses are “very likely” to hit the planet in the future.
Expert said Sun Online The current outbreak of Nipa has not been reported, but it is a concern and that it is just one of many illnesses that we should be aware of.
It is also named by the World Health Organization as one of the 16 viruses that could be attacked next.
she said Publication: “Nipah can definitely cause a new pandemic. Some things about Nipah are of great concern.
“The mortality rate of this virus is between 45% and 75% depending on the outbreak. Therefore, this is much higher than Covid-19. Nipa is excreted through food and in humans and animals. It has been shown to be transmitted through contact with objects.
“The incubation period of Nipa can be very long, and it is unclear if infections can occur during this period.”
Her predictions are made after Bill Gates predicts the outbreak of Covid and then warns of the following two disasters the world is facing:
In 2015, he warned that the world was not prepared for the next epidemic, and five years later millions of people were attacked. Coronavirus..
He predicted the spread of the virus and said, “People will feel good enough to fly or go to the market while they are infected.”
The outlook is bleak, as Microsoft’s boss’s latest predictions believe that the greatest threat to humanity lies in climate change and bioterrorism other than Covid.
Gates said, “What’s next? We’re not ready.”
At the time, he said: “If more than 10 million people die in the coming decades, it could be a more infectious virus than a war.
“It’s not a missile, it’s a microbe.”
The chief, along with his host Derek Muller, appeared on the YouTube channel Veritasium and said, “I don’t feel like saying that.”
“Was I more convincing? There are many respiratory viruses and they will come from time to time.
“Respiratory illnesses are very scary because they roam by plane or bus when they are infected. Other illnesses like Ebora, who are mostly in hospital beds before the viral load infects others. Is different. “
