Pregnant women at high risk of COVID-19 infection: study





Pregnant women appear to be at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The study shows that pregnant women in Washington had a 70 percent higher infection rate than adults of similar age in Washington. Reported by Eurek Alert.. In addition, the infection rate of colored pregnant women was 2 to 4 times higher than expected. “Pregnant women were not protected from COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, and the greatest burden of infection occurred in almost all racial / ethnic minority groups.” Researcher wrote.. The study followed 240 pregnant women with COVID-19 in 35 hospitals and clinics from March to June 2020. Dr. Christina Adams Waldorf, OB-GYN at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said the study provides more evidence that pregnancy should be considered a vaccine-first, high-risk health condition. “Our data show that pregnant people did not avoid the pandemic as we wanted, and the color community was the biggest burden,” Waldorf said. It was. The study found that pregnant pregnant women with COVID-related hospitalization rates were 3.5 times higher than the general population of similar age in Washington. In addition, COVID mortality was 13 times higher in pregnant mothers than in individuals of similar age. “The mortality rate was surprisingly high. I was very surprised at this,” Waldorf said. “We are deeply concerned that maternal mortality associated with COVID-19 is significantly underestimated nationwide, and that the impact on pregnant patients with underlying illness is greater than currently underestimated. “She added. The study also found that most pregnant women with COVID-19 had asymptomatic or mild cases and healthy pregnancies. Of the 240 pregnant women detected by June, 3 died of COVID-19 and the other 24 were hospitalized. According to the survey, the three people who died were ethnic minorities, most of whom had other symptoms such as obesity and high blood pressure. “The high prevalence of pregnant patients may be due to the overestimation of women in many occupations and industries considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, including healthcare, education and services. “No,” said lead author Dr. Erica Rocken. statement. On Thursday, Pfizer / BioNTech announced the start of clinical trials to evaluate vaccines for pregnant women. According to USA Today.. The study enrolls approximately 4,000 healthy pregnant women over the age of 18 in North America, South America, Europe and Africa. Dr. Osremtilech, Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech, said: “We have the potential to take the next step and extend our clinical program to other vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, to protect both them and future generations.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos