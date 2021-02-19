COVID-19 Scan of February 19, 2021





Over 20.5 million years of life lost during COVID-19 According to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20.5 million years of life could have been lost. Science report The study published yesterday. The study also reports that COVID-19 mortality can be two to nine times higher than the median seasonal influenza mortality rate. Researchers examined mortality and life expectancy data in 81 countries through January 6, 2021, focusing on both COVID-related mortality and excess mortality. An analysis of 1,279,866 deaths revealed that 20,507,518 years were lost during the study period. This averages about 16 years per death, but the number of years lost (YLL) is unevenly distributed across age groups. People between the ages of 55 and 75 gave birth to 44.9% of YLL, those under the age of 55 gave birth to 30.2%, and those over the age of 75 gave birth to 25%. The average age of death was 72.8 years, but researchers say that high-income countries had more COVID deaths in the elderly group than low- and middle-income countries that died more heavily under the age of 55. .. In high-income countries with high COVID cases, COVID-related mortality was only one-quarter to half that of YLL compared to mortality lost due to the high cause of death, heart disease. However, when compared to transport accidents (moderate risk) and seasonal influenza (similar risk), YLL was 2-8 times and 2-9 times greater, respectively. Researchers write that the results of a comparison of this study with other studies have different scopes due to pandemic progression and socio-demographics. For example, in Latin America, COVID deaths were equal to or twice as high as cardiovascular deaths. In addition, the data suggest that men lost 45% longer lives than women, and researchers are urging to suggest that younger adult-centric and gender-centric mitigations are justified. .. Overall, their work is just a snapshot and does not address the number of years lost due to disability, so we encourage further research.

February 18 Scientist Survey Studies show that the first dose of COVID vaccine reduces the risk of illness by 30% to 85% A single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID vaccine reduced the COVID rate of healthcare workers by 30% to 75% and symptomatic infections during the first month, according to a retrospective cohort study of 9,109 health care It was associated with a higher decline. Worker. Research published in Lancet Yesterday, 170 health workers (1.9%) reported being infected with COVID-19 between December 19, 2020 (starting vaccination of health workers in Israel) and January 24, 2021. Did. Of these, 89 workers (52.4%) were unvaccinated, 78 (45.9%) were positive after the first vaccination, and 3 (1.8%) were positive after the second vaccination. It was positive. There were no nosocomial infections, 87 of the 125 that could be followed were from the community, and researchers were experiencing a third wave of COVID cases that peaked in 10,116 new cases daily in mid-January. It states. By January 24, 7,124 health care workers (78.2%) received the first dose and 6,037 (66.3%) received the second dose, of which 84.6% were 21 days after the first dose or I received a second dose on the 22nd day. After adjusting for community spread, the reduction in infection rate after the first BNT162b2 administration was 30% (95% confidence interval). [CI], 2-50) 1-14 days after vaccination and 75% (95% CI, 72-84) 15-28 days after vaccination. Incidence rates decreased from 7.4 infections per 10,000 person-day for unvaccinated health care workers to 5.5 and 3.0 1 to 14 and 15 to 28 days after vaccination, respectively. The reduction in symptomatological infection rates was even higher, with a 47% reduction observed 1-14 days after vaccination and an 85% reduction 15-28 days after the first dose (95% CI and 17 respectively). ~ 66 and 71 ~ 92). ). “Early reductions in COVID-19 rates help delay second doses in countries facing vaccine and resource depletion, allowing single doses to cover a larger population. “The researchers write. “Notifying the second dose delay policy requires longer follow-up to assess the long-term efficacy of a single dose.”

