The CDC chief said life expectancy in the United States is likely to decline further as pandemic data are further investigated.

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that more data on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic would likely further reduce life expectancy estimates in the United States.
Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said: New CDC report Looking only at the impact of the first six months of 2020, we saw a significant decline. Since then, the pandemic has been intensifying for several months.
“The loss of life expectancy from January to June in the first half of 2020. Very unfortunately, I think we’ll see a decline in life expectancy again when we start looking at it throughout the year,” the report said.
“I think the country will need a lot of work over the years to make up for the losses seen in this pandemic,” said Warensky, a former infectious disease officer. Illness at Massachusetts General Hospital.
According to this week’s report from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy for the total US population in the first half of 2020 was 77.8, down one year from 78.8 in 2019.
“This is a big decline,” number director Robert Anderson told The Associated Press. “To find such a decline, we must return to World War II in the 1940s.”
Preliminary estimates show that African Americans have lost nearly three years and Hispanics have lost nearly two years, with colored races being the most affected. Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can live on average.
Warrensky said the country needs to “invest in our public health infrastructure to improve the health of the country as a whole, especially the health of the most devastated ethnic minorities and races.” ..
“We have lost and continue to lose so many people we know and love. # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears “Pandemic,” Warrensky said in a series of tweets on Friday. She urged people to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
