There are 146 new COVID cases in Saskatchewan, one in the Weyburn area

There are 146 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on February 19, bringing the total to 27,245 in the state. There are 1 new case and 5 activity cases in the Weiburn region and 30 activity cases in the southeastern region.

Three COVID-19-positive residents of Saskatchewan have died. One death was reported in the group aged 50-59 in the northwest zone, one death was reported in the group aged 80 and over in the Regina zone, and one death was reported in the group aged 70-79 in the southwestern zone. Was reported.

New cases are in the Far Northwest (13), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (16), North Central (26), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (32), Central. Zones of East (11), Regina (30), Southwest (1), South Central (1), Southeast (4). Two cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Regina Zone (one from February 13th and the other from February 14th).

There are a total of 25,298 collections, including 227 new collections, and 1,582 cases are considered active.

172 are hospitalized and 153 are inpatient: Far Northwest (4), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (16), North Central (13), Northeast (2) ), Sascatoon (56), Central West (2), Central East (9), Regina (43), South Central (1), Southeast (4). 19 people are in the intensive care unit: Northwest (1), North Central (2), Saskatoon (11), Central East (1), and Regina (4).

Vaccine delivery

On February 18, 2,403 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 53,030.

2,403 doses were administered in the Far Northwest (33), Far Northeast (40), Far North Central (11), Northwest (17), Central East (1,014), Regina (832), Saskatoon (456). .. Central West Zone reported an additional 33 doses on February 8. Farnorth West Zone reported 10 additional doses on 16 February and 31 additional doses on 17 February. Far North Central Zone received an additional 10 doses on February 17th. The South Central Zone was reported to receive an additional 78 doses on February 17.

With the arrival of Pfizer vaccine shipments this week, the Phase One Vaccination Clinic will reopen today and run throughout the weekend to ensure timely administration of the vaccine.

Remote / Northern Saskatchewan Residents and Long-Term and Personal Care Home Staff, Identifyed Healthcare Providers, Residents Over 70, and Vaccine Delivery Phases for Residents Over 50 Note that it stays at 1. Eligible populations will be contacted directly for vaccination.

Phase 2 sequenced population reservations will be available at the beginning of Phase 2. At this time, do not contact HealthLine 811 to register your vaccination. You will be notified when the registration system becomes available.

On February 18, 2,724 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan and 80 new tests were performed in the southeastern region.

As with most categories of reported statistics, the number of daily tests on the dashboard[地域別テスト]Please note that each location includes a pending number, as described in the daily footnotes on the page. The total number of tests includes tests that are still pending by location. These numbers will not appear in your regional statistics until they are assigned.

To date, 554,007 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of February 17, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 465,064 tests per million people. The national proportion was 614,953 tests performed per million people.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is 157 (12.8 new cases per 100,000) and is currently available on the Saskatchewan Government website. This graph compares today’s average with the data collected over the last few months.

Please come https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Detailed statistics on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, and per capita test rate can be found on the Saskatchewan Government website. ..

Please come www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of- covid-19-in-saskatchewan..

Assess your risk and take a test

The Saskatchewan Government continues to recommend for all non-essential trips. Travelers from abroad are required to comply with federal inspection and quarantine measures. If you choose to travel between states during the break week, take the test as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan a follow-up test 7 days later.

The presence of new variants throughout Canada means that there is an increased risk of bringing back the more contagious COVID-19 strain.

You can’t test how to get out of the risk of travel, but if you’ve ever traveled, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends, and all residents of Saskatchewan from COVID-19.

You do not need to be experiencing any symptoms to be infected with COVID-19.Find a test option near you https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

Implementation of public health measures

Enforcement of public health orders Public Health Act of 1994.. In addition to the enforcement efforts being made by state-wide police agencies, public health inspectors are in an effort to promptly issue tickets to offenders to ensure that businesses and events are followed as quickly as possible. Will be supported.

For more information on current public health measures or to see public health orders, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-Countermeasures..

Weekly report of youth tests and cases

Trends in COVID-19 cases in school-age children are being monitored. Below is a weekly report of cases and test counts for children aged 0-19 years, including data by age and positive rate. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan..