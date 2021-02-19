Florida has more than 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Florida surpassed 30,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and the pandemic killed nearly 500,000 Americans and more than 2.4 million people worldwide.

Florida reported 6,683 cases of coronavirus and 224 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of infections across the state to 1,856,427 during the pandemic process.

On August 19, about five months after the pandemic began, the state killed 10,000 people. Approximately four months later, on December 12, Florida’s death toll reached 20,000. It took more than two months for the state to reach 30,000 deaths.

Michael Ten, an associate professor and immunology expert at the University of South Florida, said the rapidly growing timeline was due to an increase in infectious diseases starting in November.

“Looking at our infection curve, there were so many infections,” says Teng. “This is reflected throughout the country.”

The Florida Department of Health reports an average of about 6,000 infections and 165 deaths per day this week. It can take up to two weeks for authorities to identify and report coronavirus-related deaths. In other words, the number of deaths added does not necessarily reflect the number of people who died the day before.

The health department processed more than 113,000 tests on Thursday, with a daily positive rate of about 5.85 percent.

In 2019, more than 47,000 Floridians died of heart disease, the state’s leading cause of death. Cancer, the second leading cause of death, killed 45,562 people across Florida. If similar numbers apply in 2020, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death, with nearly 22,000 deaths.

“30,000 people in Florida are pretty expensive,” said Dr. John Sinnot, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital.

The high death toll in Florida was partly due to resistance to wearing masks, Sinnot said. He added that the state is more vulnerable than the rest of the world due to its aging population.

Throughout the pandemic, leaders sought to balance both economic and health concerns, but he believes that public health aspects are not fully emphasized.

“The economy can recover at any time,” he said.

Although it is possible to make some predictions about future coronavirus-related deaths, Teng emphasized the importance of controlling the transmission of the disease.

“We can manage this,” he said. “This is not inevitable.”

vaccination: Florida reported 2,617,774 people vaccinated on Friday, with 21,795 first vaccinated and 31,318 second vaccinated on Thursday. So far, 1,294,225 people have received both doses required for immunity, while 1,323,549 have received only one dose.

In Hillsborough County, 124,906 people are vaccinated. Pineras, 121,996; Pasco, 57,271; Manatees, 44,333; Pork, 62,032; Hernando, 21,595; And for citrus fruits, 21,870.

Hospitalization: As of Friday, a Florida hospital was treating 4,312 patients with COVID-19, including 862 in the Tampa Bay area.

The Ministry of Health reported 295 new hospitalizations on Friday, 55 of which were local hospitalizations.

Approximately 20% of hospital beds and 17% of adult intensive care unit beds were available throughout the state. In Tampa Bay, about 19% of hospital beds and 19% of adult ICU beds were open.

Positive: According to Johns Hopkins University, the positive rate in Florida was about 6.9 percent on Friday.

According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before resuming. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.

The District of Columbia and 26 states currently have a positive rate of less than 5%.

City number: Tampa Bay added 1,325 cases and 45 deaths on Friday.

Pinellas County added 14 deaths and Hillsboro added nine. Pasco and Polk counties each reported seven new deaths. Citrus added four deaths, and Hernando and Manatee counties each added two deaths.

The positive rate for citrus and Hernando counties was 9%. Hillsboro, Pasco and Pork counties accounted for 8 percent. The positive rate for Pinellas and Manatee counties was 6%.

At the time of the latest count, Hillsboro had 108,218 and 1,463 cases, Pineras had 64,466 and 1,424 cases, Pork had 55,473 and 1,109 cases, Manatees had 30,892 and 578 cases, Pasco had 32,289 cases and 636 cases, and Hernando had 10,901 cases. Here is an example. 391 people have died, and Citrus has 9,509 cases and 383 deaths.

