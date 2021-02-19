Connect with us

Health

The main CDC states that the clinic will not be affected by delays in shipping the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials said Friday that weather-related delays in shipping COVID-19 vaccines did not cause major disruption in Maine clinics, but some Wal-Mart pharmacies could be affected. ..

Members of the White House’s COVID-19 response team said an estimated 6 million COVID-19 vaccine shipments were delayed due to widespread winter weather this week. Andy Slavitt, White House’s senior COVID-19 compliant adviser, said the backlog affects all 50 states and states are planning more deliveries than planned as shippers catch up next week. It was.

“We know that many Americans are waiting for a second dose, and more for a first dose,” Slavit said in a briefing on Friday. “We asked the vaccination site to extend the time further, offer additional appointments, and rescheduling vaccinations over the next few days and weeks as significantly more supplies arrive. State and vaccine sites will want to prepare for additional quantities. “

However, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine said the second dose to Maine was delayed only slightly.

“In anticipation of a storm, the Maine vaccination program has arranged for all first vaccinations of the week to be done by Monday so that scheduled vaccinations are not interrupted,” said a Maine CDC spokesman. Robert Long writes by email. “Then, at the end of this week, we were notified that a small number of second doses would be delayed. We coordinated the delays in the arrival of these second doses and worked with Maine vaccinations. , We have made sure that the clinic is on schedule this weekend and early next week. “

However, nationwide shipping disruptions can affect vaccination clinics at Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Maine.

“Storm-related complications could delay delivery of some of the doses assigned to stores in Maine,” Long said, when a Wal-Mart representative contacted the CDC in Maine on Friday. Said. “

A representative at Wal-Mart’s headquarters did not immediately answer questions about potential delays or cancellations.

More doses are expected to be allocated next week, and Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is expanding as the state aims to vaccinate residents over the age of 70. Promotion of vaccination not only dramatically reduces the incidence of new infections in Maine and most other states, but also tracks the spread of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. It happens when you are.

The Main CDC reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Friday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week varies from a maximum of 218 on Thursday to a minimum of 91 on Tuesday, but on a 7-day average, the overall reduction in newly detected infections continues. Friday’s seven-day average was 141, a record high of 625 for the week ending January 15, compared to 208 a week ago.

At least 656 people have died after being infected with COVID-19 in Maine since March, as additional deaths were reported on Friday. According to the New York Times follow-up, Maine has the third lowest infection rate in the country (3,206 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the fourth lowest mortality rate in the state.

The Maine vaccination campaign continues to target residents over the age of 70, and the pace of its efforts is expected to accelerate next week, roughly thanks to it. Dosage shipment increased by 14% From the federal government.

As of Friday morning, healthcare providers had been vaccinated a total of 278,806 doses since mid-December. This number includes 193,284 initial doses and 85,522 second or final doses.

Maine is currently in Phase 1B of a vaccination program focused on individuals over the age of 70 and will begin providing vaccines to people aged 65-69 next month. So far, 50% of 193,000 residents of Maine over the age of 70 have taken at least one shot, and 10% have both. There are an additional 92,000 people between the ages of 65 and 69.

On Thursday, the Main CDC announced that the agency will be vaccinated against Pfizer and Modana 27,740 times next week. This corresponds to an increase in doses of 5,265 doses compared to this week. However, due to the federal government changing the accounting method for Pfizer vaccines, the actual number of additional doses is actually 3,510. The Pfizer vaccine has consistently arrived in vials containing 6 doses instead of the 5 doses shown in the previous count.

This story will be updated.

