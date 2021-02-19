Can I get COVID-19 after being vaccinated?

Due to the nationwide spread of the coronavirus vaccine, there are some reports that fully vaccinated people are still infected with COVID-19. Experts say these “breakthrough cases” are expected and want to assure people that the vaccine is still very effective.

Clinical trial data showed that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were very effective in preventing disease, but pediatricians and professors of infectious disease epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Dr. Birmos said that people in clinical trials were infected with the virus.

“95% effectiveness is not 100% effectiveness,” said Andrew Heinrich, a professor at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut.

recently, Oregon reported four cases Of people diagnosed with coronavirus after being completely vaccinated. All four cases were mild or asymptomatic, and experts said the vaccine was further evidence of their job.

“Some people may not be protected by two vaccinations, but they should have a milder illness,” Moss said. “… The vaccine has a very high level of protection against severe illness, so even people infected with COVID-19 after two vaccinations are much more likely to get mild illness. It will be higher. “

Moss says the amount of virus prevailing in the United States is high, especially because of the high infection rate and the daily diagnosis of thousands of COVID-19 cases, especially at a fairly early stage in the vaccination process. Said.

“When community infections begin to decline significantly, there are generally fewer cases, and as a result, fewer (outbreaks),” he explained.

How can I avoid getting infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated?

Heinrich and Moss have the same precautions, such as masking and increasing social distance in public, after being completely vaccinated, that is, after vaccination with both vaccines and waiting two weeks after the second vaccination. Said that it is necessary to take.

“There is nothing different about what people have to do,” Moss said. “… as more people are vaccinated here, and as infections in the area decrease further … I hope we can see situations where we begin to reduce some of these public health measures, such as masking. But it’s not there yet, and I hope we’ll be there in the coming months. “

According to Heinrich, the important thing people can do is encourage their loved ones to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines are most important when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated,” Heinrich said. “It’s a little logarithmic and the benefits start to get very big (as more people get vaccinated). To make your vaccine as effective as possible for yourself and your family. The best thing you can do is to vaccinate everyone around you once you qualify. “

Is it possible to spread COVID-19 after being vaccinated?

According to Heinrich, “there are no juries yet” as to whether COVID-19 can be carried and disseminated after vaccination, but some studies on this topic appear optimistic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, White House Coronavirus Response Team Briefing Early research was “in a very positive direction.” However, further research is needed on this topic.

For now, public health experts advise wearing masks to keep social distances so that the virus does not spread to people who have not yet been vaccinated, even after being vaccinated. I will.