Trudeau warns of a dangerous third wave as Canada deals with the vaccine “drought”





“We need to continue strong public health measures,” Trudeau said at a press conference on Friday. “Otherwise, we could see a second or even worse third wave than the first. Yes, I know it’s not the news you want. “

Canadian public health officials announced a new model to watch out for on Friday. This shows that even current public health measures are not sufficient to contain the third wave if fueled by a more rapidly spreading variant of Covid-19.

“Even if the state is considering relaxing certain restrictions, we need to make sure that other restrictions are maintained and that we have the ability to respond quickly when variants emerge,” Trudeau said. Stated. The new modeling highlights the fact that “variants of concern” have been detected and continue to spread in all states. Based on predictions released by public health authorities, current public health measures will not be sufficient to curb the spread of the virus by spring if new, more contagious variants become established. “If people let go of public health measures right now, it’s very likely that they’ll come back. What you want to do is keep avoiding the yo-yo effects above and below. Complete blockades, curfew, etc. It needs to be avoided. We are trying to maintain a strong level of public health measures. ” Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said in a modeling presentation on Friday. Ontario remains blocked on Friday by a stay-at-home order as the city of Toronto and one of its neighbors continue to be concerned by health officials about the threat of a new variant epidemic until at least March 8. Announced that it will be. Canada remains highly vulnerable to the third wave as new variants of Covid-19 continue to spread and vaccine deployments remain painfully slow across the country. “More vaccines are needed and more vaccines will solve the big problem …” at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Ontario premier Doug Ford said. .. Like other states and territories throughout Canada, Ontario was able to vaccinate the majority of caregiver residents and staff. These residents continue to represent the most vulnerable people to Covid-19 in Canada. However, with the exception of the indigenous community, there were no significant vaccine deployments in other vulnerable groups. The commander, who led the deployment of the vaccine in Ontario, characterized this situation as a “vaccine drought.” Retired General Rick Hiller said at a press conference, “During the drought, use minimal amounts of vaccine to avoid wasting time and prepare for the day when more people arrive. I have. ” Friday in Toronto. General Hiller said his vaccine task force would prioritize “patient-facing” healthcare workers, among other at-risk groups, and expected vaccine dose shortages to improve in the coming weeks. It was.

