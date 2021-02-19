Doctors “wrongly diagnosed a 22-year-old cancer patient with tonsillitis”



Ben Peters, 22, was mistakenly diagnosed with tonsillitis two months before his doctor realized he had leukemia (Photo: Triangle News).

The clerk was mistakenly diagnosed with tonsillitis for two months before the doctor realized he had leukemia.

Ben Peters, 22, talks about how his tonsils swelled to the size of a golf ball and then went through hell. He couldn’t eat and had difficulty breathing.

He claims that doctors hesitated to do a physical examination of the throat Coronavirus Limits.

Ben says he has been diagnosed with tonsillitis three times after seeing the pictures he took.

Currently, he seeks medical help through blockades and encourages people to remain persistent if they believe something is wrong.

Ben, who works at a branch of bargain chain B & M, noticed his symptoms last October.

But he couldn’t see his GP until November 15th, more than a month after he started feeling sick.



Ben Peters, along with his mother Haley, said his tonsils swelled to the size of a golf ball and felt intolerable pain (Photo: Triangle News).



Ben talks about how his whole world “shattered” after learning the true diagnosis (Photo: Triangle News).

Ben, who lives with his partner Mark in Swindon, Wiltshire, described the situation as “frustrating.”

His doctor prescribed him four courses of antibiotics – but he remained in “continuous pain.”

“I knew it wasn’t working, at this point my tonsils were filling the back of my throat,” Ben explained.

“I was ill and had to keep calling, eventually endangering my job.

“I was always taking painkillers and couldn’t stand the pain, so I went all day with liquid alone.”

Ben said wearing a store-required mask for a pandemic exacerbated his breathing problems.



Ben has been hospitalized for 40 days and is currently in remission but needs further treatment (Photo: Triangle News)

He turned to calling 111 on Boxing Day after his condition deteriorated.

“I couldn’t even breathe out of bed. I couldn’t even eat Christmas dinner, I was miserable,” he added.

Ben was taken by ambulance to the Great Western Hospital, but ambulance personnel thought it was probably a bad attack of tonsillitis.

It was a few days before the doctor delivered the catastrophic news that he had cancer.

He said:’When they told me and my partner, my whole world was just shattered.

“I remember feeling like I was pushed back into my chair and couldn’t get up. It was the worst feeling.”



Ben encourages others to be “persistent” if they have health concerns (Photo: Triangle News)

Ben was transferred to a hospital in Oxford, where he spent 40 days as an inpatient.

Fortunately, he is still facing further treatment, but is currently in remission.

However, fear urged Ben to improve his lifestyle and focus on staying positive.

“Before I got cancer, I was overworked and had an unhealthy diet,” he added.

“I lived in trance. For many, this is the worst news possible – knowing that you have cancer at the age of 22 – but for me this is what makes me Will be.

“If I say I do it myself, I’m in the healthiest state I’ve ever had.”

Ben and his loved ones have launched a fundraising campaign to help the staff who treated him.click Here For more information.

A spokesman for Benz GP at Priority Road Surgery said he could not comment on individual patients, but urged him to follow standard procedures if he wanted to file a complaint.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected]..

For other stories like this, Check the news page..