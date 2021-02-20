Following the surge in the Bay Area, cases of coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome in children are increasing





Reflecting national trends, local cases of coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome in children increased after a surge in infections in the Bay Area in December and January.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this syndrome is called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and is a condition in which various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed.

According to the CDC, children with MIS-C can experience fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood in the eyes, and / or extreme malaise. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but most children diagnosed with MIS-C were exposed to someone who was infected with the coronavirus or tested positive for the virus at some point. According to Dr. Alan Schroeder of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University, children exposed to or infected with the coronavirus usually do not begin to experience MIS-C symptoms until about a month later. That’s why the increase in cases is happening now — after the holiday season when cases are decreasing. According to Dr. Ted Chaconas, Auckland’s Chief Medical Officer, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital saw the first case of MIS-C in July. Since then, two children’s hospitals in Auckland and San Francisco have jointly treated one to three patients each month, he said. It was until January. In the first month of this year, Chaconas said the hospital saw 12 cases of MIS-C. In February, so far, the hospital has treated five patients with this syndrome. “Initially, I think most pediatric centers used COVID and felt we were a little further away, as acute COVID rarely causes serious illness in children,” said Chaconas. I am. “But this MIS-C definitely worries us.” Symptoms are severe and can be fatal in some cases, but the syndrome itself is still relatively rare. According to the CDC, 2,060 children have been diagnosed with this condition and 30 have died in the United States. Fortunately, according to Chaconas, recent cases in the hospital do not seem to be more serious than previous cases. About half of MIS-C patients at Benioff Children’s Hospital need to stay in the intensive care unit, and one child needs to be placed in a heart-lung machine. Everything has recovered and the hospital has not reported any deaths. Studies show that MIS-C affects black and Latin children disproportionately, accounting for nearly 70% of all cases. Chaconas said this trend was also seen locally and was called “a very disappointing inequality.” Stanford University’s Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital has also recently seen an increase in MIS-C cases, said Schroeder, a doctor at the hospital. However, the hospital did not provide any data or details about the case. At the same time as the surge in MIS-C, the number of children coming to local children’s hospitals due to respiratory viruses and viral infections has dropped dramatically. This is due to Chaconus’s social distance, wearing masks, and children not going to school directly. .. Meghan Bobrowsky is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @MeghanBobrowsky







