Orange County Expands Immunization to Educators, Food and Agriculture Sectors Next Week – Orange County Register





Starting next week, Orange County will dedicate part of its coronavirus vaccine supply to those who provide education and child care, as well as to the food and agriculture sector, said Dr. Clayton Chau, director of OC Healthcare Agency. The county has vaccinated health care workers, first responders, skilled nursing facility people, and residents over the age of 65, but will soon allocate 30% of the vaccine allocation to the next stage. .. “From next week, 30% of county vaccine allocations will be assigned to the educator, childcare, food and agriculture sectors, including vaccine allocations to multiple county organizations here in Orange County, including UCI, Kaiser and Providence. “Chow said. Email me on Thursday night, February 18th. “We will start vaccination of these people.” The Orange County Ministry of Education prepares teachers and support staff for public and private schools, and home nurseries to vaccinate, but supply is a hurdle in the county and the focus remains on the elderly. Was there. The majority of front-line health care workers have been vaccinated. Educators were dissatisfied with the delay and called for “immediate” access to school staff on Thursday. Joan Culverhouse, Orange County’s more than 25 teachers’ union, several board members, and La Habra’s superintendent of education, said, “School reopening and all-day return will not occur unless educators are granted access to the vaccine. Unnecessarily extended, the school is currently receiving distance education. Due to repeated quarantine of school staff, the yo-yo effect of opening and closing will continue to occur. “

