Melbourne’s anti-vaxxers arrested for gathering hundreds of people in the Australian capital | Melbourne

Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria, has assured the public that “enthusiastic anti-bakers” are a “minority” as hundreds of people have gathered in the capitals of Australia.

Multiple people were arrested in Melbourne A rally was held on Saturday in a clash with police, opposition marched on the Sydney CBD, and a large group gathered in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Melbourne demonstrators expressed a conspiracy theory and rallyed “against forced Covid vaccination.” Already rejected by the federal government and health experts..

Asked about the rally, Sutton argued that “the enthusiastic anti-vaxxers are really a minority.”

“They are probably 1.5 percent, a few percent in Australia,” he told reporters. “Frankly, I’m going to ignore them, and I encourage you to do the same.”

Sutton’s comment follows Australian National University study It found a “significant and substantial” increase in hesitation as the same people were asked about getting a jab in August 2020.

Opponents of vaccination at Falkner Park in Melbourne. Photo: Mikko Robles / Speed ​​Media / REX / Shutterstock

The study shows that more than one in five Australians do not “probably” or “certainly” vaccinate against the coronavirus.

Sutton said true “vaccine repellents” were rare, but admitted to a larger group that were “vaccine repellents.”

“They have seen vaccines developed over a 12-month period, not something that might take 10 years,” he said. “In reality, it goes through a really rigorous quality and safety review process.

“It’s in a Phase 3 trial that has been tested on hundreds of thousands of individuals. It’s currently available to more than 150 million individuals worldwide. Safely.”

The protests were disappointing, and the rally that pushed for “scientific denial” was “useless,” said Martin Foley, Victoria’s health minister.

“All evidence shows that it has a significant impact on both the prevention of the disease and the increasingly pointing out its impact on keeping people from getting the disease,” he said. Said.

Australian vaccination program starts on MondayOf those who are vaccinated, there are those in 240 geriatric care facilities in more than 190 locations.

Foley will be distributed this Monday to Pfizer’s Jab to Victorian hotel quarantine workers, airport and harbor workers, high-risk front-line medical staff, and people living in public sector housing for the elderly. It was confirmed.

New South Wales and Queensland have also confirmed that vaccinations will begin on Monday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said no cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Australia on Saturday.

He added that no cases were recorded in three of the last four days.

I was advised that there were 0 regional infections nationwide in the last 24 hours. Thankfully, this is the third day of four days of zero cases nationwide. More than 10,000 people worldwide died of COVID on Friday. Our idea lies in the lost people and their families. — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) February 20, 2021

On Friday, 3 cases recorded in Victoria, All related to the Holiday Inn outbreak that caused the five-day blockade that ended Thursday.

Foley said the fact that no cases were recorded on Saturday was “positive”, indicating that the state was “overcoming this.”

He said there were now 3,000 close contacts since the outbreak of the holiday inn.

Sutton urged Victorians to be vigilant, given that fragments of Covid-19 were found in wastewater over the past two days.