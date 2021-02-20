Health
“It was a small puncture wound and there was nothing to fear,” says the first MIQ worker to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
First controlled quarantine and quarantine worker in New Zealand COVID-19 The vaccine says she feels “quite privileged and honorable.”
“But for me, it’s not the first time, it’s all about having this opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Linette Fiber, who works for the Jet Park Hotel Family Team.
“We were together. We all did it at the same time,” she told reporters at a health ministry briefing on Saturday.
Fiber said he wasn’t nervous about vaccination, but he might be nervous about having a filmmaker there.
“It was a small puncture wound. There is nothing to be afraid of. It was really easy.”
Jetpark workers were the first of about 12,000 MIQ workers to obtain the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the first stages of the New Zealand vaccine campaign.
Drew Rifa, operations manager at Jetpark, said he was the second person to be vaccinated.
There was a “different kind of atmosphere” at work because you stood up to do something special, he said. “This is a milestone for New Zealand.”
They told the rest of the country, “Listen to everyone, do it, it will help us and we will be number one in the world.”
He will be vaccinated for the second time in three weeks and “I was looking forward to it.”
“I didn’t even really feel it … better than when you get the flu injection,” Rifa said.
Lorna Masoe, who worked in several areas of Jet Park and was the third vaccinated worker, said the vaccine was “an additional layer of protection.”
Fiber said nothing changed about the way they work. “We still follow our processes and protocols,” she said.
“I will do whatever it takes to keep everyone in close contact with me safe.”
She also had processes and protocols that she had to follow at home.
“When I get home, I can’t hug my family. I have to jump into the shower first, take off all my clothes, and put it in the laundry,” Fiber said.
“If I take something home and they catch it, it will definitely ruin me.”
Her family did not know if they would be vaccinated. “What I’m trying to do is go home and share my experience with them,” Fiber said.
“I’m not afraid, it’s harmless, but I’ll tell them I’ll definitely contact you if you have any questions.”
Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said vaccination of border staff was an important step forward.
“Today we are launching the largest vaccination program in history by vaccination of the first workforce at the border, an important step in protecting everyone in Aotearoa.” Bloomfield said.
“This is an important first step, and we will proceed in the first few days and weeks in a measured way to ensure that the system and process work.”
