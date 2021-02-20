Iowa’s new virus tracking method surges new cases

Friday Iowa reported 27,398 new coronavirus cases Fifteen new confirmed deaths, according to the Iowa Public Health Service.

The big rise in test results on Friday Changes in how public health authorities track tests Calculating the state’s positive rate, the Iowa Public Health Service confirmed by email to the Gazette.

Starting this week, the state’s public health department has begun tracking the COVID-19 test by broadly examining the spread of the virus during the 14-day incubation period, dividing the number of positive tests in the two weeks by the total positive rate of Iowa. Started to calculate. The number of both negative and positive tests for the same period.

This is the same method that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to calculate positive rates.

Previously, Iowa’s 14-day positive rate was calculated by taking individuals who tested the virus and dividing that number by the total number of people who took the COVID-19 test.

Kelly Garcia, interim director of public health, said on Wednesday that the change is likely to reduce positive rates across Iowa.

As of Friday, the 14-day positive rate in Iowa was 4.5%, according to the Iowa Public Health Service. The 14-day positive rate for CDC for Iowa was not immediately available, but the CDC reported a 7-day positive rate for Iowa of 7.6%.

New case

According to data analyzed by The Gazette, the new figures show a total of 358,467 cases and 5,336 deaths in the state since March.

The 27,398 new cases reported between 11:00 am Thursday and 11:00 am Friday come from 2,402,660 test results.

In a new calculation, Linn County reported 1,219 new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 20,400 since March. The 7-day average for new county cases is 197.

Johnson County has reported a total of 13,634 and 748 new cases since March. The 7-day average for Johnson’s new cases is 122.

Dead (number)

Of the 15 new confirmed deaths reported on Friday, 7 were individuals over the age of 80 and 8 were adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Deaths occurred between January 16th and February 16th.

Black Hawk County reported four deaths, and Pork County reported two deaths.

The counties that reported the deaths of each were Butler, Clinton, Des Moines, Des Moines, Howard, Lucas, Pocahontas, Scott, and Story.

Hospitalization

The number of Iowa hospitalized for the virus dropped from 252 to 241 in the 24 hours ending Friday at 11:00 am.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 59 to 60, and the number of ventilator patients increased from 24 to 26.

Long-term care

According to public health data, as of 11:00 am on Friday, 24 care facilities in Iowa had COVID-19 outbreaks.

Within these facilities, 679 were virus-positive.

Since the pandemic began, 2,129 people on the premises have died from the virus.

vaccination

As of Friday, Iowa received 553,428 COVID-19 vaccines and 531,970 doses were directed to Iowa residents.

Throughout the state, 278,658 people took the first shot of the two-shot series, and 137,385 people completed both shots.

In Linn County, 37,894 doses were given and 9.784 people (5.61 percent of the county’s adult population) completed both shots.

In Johnson County, 38,158 doses were given and 11,842 people (9.78 percent of the county’s population) completed both shots.

Who can get the vaccine?

Front-line healthcare professionals, caregiver residents and staff, and the state of Iowa over the age of 65 are currently eligible for vaccination.

Iowa under the age of 65 can qualify for a vaccine if they meet the criteria of the following groups: Phase 1B stages are ranked in order of immunization priority.

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers. School staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in a collective environment that does not allow social distance. Persons with disabilities and their caregivers who live in the home environment.

• Tier 3: Collective living staff and residents, including shelters, behavior therapy centers, calm housing, and containment centers (excluding university dormitories). Government officials and staff working at the Iowa State Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors in charge of hospitals, long-term care, and child safety

• Tier 5: Correctional staff and people imprisoned in state and local facilities.

Those who do not meet these criteria will have to wait. The state announces that other ages and occupations will be eligible.

Contributed by Stephen Colbert and John McGlothlen of The Gazette.