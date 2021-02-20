OHA blames CDC for lack of adult care home vaccination





OHA’s Pat Allen said the CDC led him to believe that adult foster care centers in Oregon were covered by the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Portland, Oregon — State health officials have accused the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of guidance on why more than 1,200 adult foster parents in Oregon are not vaccinated. KGW first reported on this issue Monday When Gina Roberts explained her dissatisfaction with trying to vaccinate residents and employees at Tigard’s “A Place to Call Home” from December. “It’s very frustrating. I know that our people feel like they’re forgotten,” Roberts said. Roberts operates one of 1,400 adult foster homes in Oregon. These are small facilities that lack people’s homes. According to the guidance from Oregon Health Department (OHA), these adult care facilities belong to the state’s 1A vaccination group and should have been the first to go. Roberts was scheduled to deliver the vaccine to his facility through CVS on February 10. After receiving some emails from the pharmacy chain, she said she canceled her home clinic. Relation: Adult foster care facilities feel left out of the Oregon vaccination process “We can’t serve the facility because we don’t have a shared area or surveillance coordinator outside the house,” a CVS customer service representative told Roberts in an email. Adult care facilities were to be vaccinated through a federal program, but only 172 of the 1,400 facilities were registered, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. On Friday, OHA director Pat Allen said at a news conference that these homes were not eligible for a federal program after all. “These are facilities that the CDC led us to believe to be part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program and were actually registered,” Allen said. Many homes were removed or canceled from the program after they applied, according to Allen. He said OHA spent three weeks deploying to discuss with the CDC after these facilities. Relation: More than 1,200 adult care homes in Oregon are still waiting for the COVID vaccine The state has since signed contracts with other providers, including Safeway, to begin processing the adult foster care population, Allen said. “I didn’t plan at the beginning, but it was a scramble to cover these people. All of these facilities will be able to vaccinate or schedule vaccination appointments,” Allen said. Stated. KGW asked the CDC for comment, but did not respond. Do you have any ideas for Christine’s story? Email her at [email protected]

