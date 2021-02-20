King County sees progress in coronavirus despite vaccine delays





Seattle — King County mass vaccination site closed over the weekend due to a national delay in shipping coronavirus vaccines, but health officials on Friday reduced the number of cases and improved overall vaccination efforts. Reported that it went further.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer in King County, hosted a weekly coronavirus briefing on Friday afternoon and began discussions with some positive news. “The trend in cases has declined over the past month, which is very satisfying and represents a transition from high risk to a substantial risk category for the CDC,” said Duchin. I will.

Over the past seven days, the average number of diagnoses in King County has dropped to 128 daily, recording about one-third of people aged 18-35 years. Duchin said the illnesses identified by the test are just a few of the illnesses that are likely to occur but are on the decline. Increased hospitalization and mortality rates help strengthen evidence that the overall infection is heading in the right direction. “It’s still a tremendous relief to see these numbers continue to decline over the past few weeks,” Duchin said. “We are 80 percent of the way back during September before the fall and winter surges.”

Welcome news will not arrive without warning. Health officials are calling on the public to stay vigilant in the coming months until the more infectious variant of B117 becomes established. Health experts believe the strain will double about every 10 days and predict that it will dominate the United States by late March. Continuing the fight could make all the difference to the fourth wave, Duchin said. “Our reduction in COVID numbers shows that limiting activity, wearing well-made, well-fitting face masks, and taking other COVID-19 precautions can change the course of this epidemic. “We do,” said Duchin. “It’s important not to be overconfident or complacent. We’ve slowed it down, but there are plenty of viruses and lots of opportunities to spread.”

Although the B117 variant appears to be widespread, health officials recommend the same best practices to prevent infection. Use proper and consistent masks, limit social activity, improve indoor ventilation, maintain distance, and do as much as possible outdoors. Relation: CDC, WA Health Authorities Share Tips for Effective Mask Use

“If we all stay there for a few more months and end up strong, we’re likely to get over the worst of this outbreak, as more people will be vaccinated in the coming months,” Dutin said. Said. That’s why Duchin reported last week that vaccination trends were positive. Nationwide shipping delay In extreme winter weather. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Health said it had not yet received more than 90 percent of its weekly quota. “Despite the delay and the relatively limited supply [I’m] “We were encouraged by our progress, and more than 400,000 doses were given to residents of King County, including about 65,000 last week,” Dutin said. According to county data, 119,000 King County residents are currently fully vaccinated, equivalent to one in 16 people living in the state’s most populous county. Duchin points out new advances in reaching the oldest and most at-risk adults, with 52% of adults over the age of 75 receiving at least one dose, up from 44% last week. The county is still working to remedy inequality in vaccine deployment, and qualified recipients are underestimated, especially in the black, Hispanic, and Asian communities. The inequality is also clear geographically, with much lower rates in southern King County. A gap designed to be addressed by mass vaccination sites in Kent and Auburn. However, due to this week’s shipping delays, the county had to rescheduling on both sites from Friday afternoon to at least Monday. Book vaccinations at the Kent and Auburn sites on Saturday. (2/20) and Monday. (2/22) The schedule needs to be changed. Winter storms continue to delay vaccine shipments. Those who have a reservation will receive a call to change the schedule. For more information: https://t.co/tcHr9iLtK1

— Public Health-Seattle and King County (@KCPubHealth) February 19, 2021 Supporting this week’s delay is the much higher number of vaccines expected next week, as more than 260,000 doses allocated next week will be delivered late. Healthcare providers in King County are well-equipped to expand control and will continue to work to catch up with the second dose, Dutin said. State priorities.. Until then, availability of first-dose appointments will be limited. Duchin said he hopes that increasing supply in the coming weeks will help increase availability in the future. The county continues to work on setting up a simpler system to connect people with vaccine booking opportunities. The federal government is currently providing states with a three-week quota forecast. This shows a gradual increase in Washington until the first week of March.so Exclusive patch editorial released on February 19President Joe Biden reiterated his pledge to give 300 million Americans sufficient doses by late July, emphasizing a 50% increase in vaccine supply to the state since taking office. How much we shared on tuesday # COVID vaccine I’m going to Washington next week. Where is this going? pic.twitter.com/9fVzaIbDtt

— WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) February 20, 2021 Learn more about local vaccination efforts on the King County website..







