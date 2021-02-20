Studies show that psychosocial factors can cause dropouts in peritoneal dialysis patients

A retrospective study conducted by Louisiana State University Health New Orleans, contrary to previous studies, reports that most patients who quit peritoneal dialysis may do so for psychosocial reasons.

The findings are published in The American Journal of the Medical Sciences.

The research team evaluated why 27 of the 83 patients enrolled in the peritoneal dialysis program withdrew between 2016 and 2018. 24% or 86% were African American. They have 63% of dropout rates due to controllable factors, such as mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression, loss of support networks, and inability to tolerate the number of treatment sessions required for peritoneal dialysis. I found that it occupies.

According to the National Institutes of Health, peritoneal dialysis is a treatment for renal failure that uses the inner wall of the abdomen to filter blood in the body. The dialysate flows through the catheter into the abdomen, absorbing and draining excrement. This process should be run 4-6 times a day. Patients can perform peritoneal dialysis at home, at work, or while traveling.

Patients with end-stage renal disease should undergo either peritoneal dialysis or hemodialysis. This is a method of filtering waste products from the blood through an extracorporeal filter called a dialyzer.

Researchers say the United States accounts for the largest proportion of patients with end-stage kidney disease in the world, but does not make significant use of peritoneal dialysis despite its low cost and low risk of death in the first year It was.

Peritoneal dialysis is also easier to use because patients do not have to go to a treatment center. Other benefits include increased flexibility in treatment schedules, reduced potential for dietary restrictions, and reduced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and cramps.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that more than 661,000 Americans have renal failure, of which 468,000 are on dialysis. Compared to Caucasians, the prevalence of end-stage kidney disease is about 3.7 times higher in African Americans, 1.4 times higher in Native Americans, and 1.5 times higher in Asian Americans. Every year, kidney disease kills more people than breast or prostate cancer. In 2013, more than 47,000 Americans died of kidney disease.

“Early intervention or identification of these issues can help physicians and care teams not only improve patient outcomes, but also improve patient quality of life,” said a third-year student at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Hayden Torres, a medical student, said. Also the first author of the treatise.

The research team concludes that both patients and caregivers may benefit from both counseling and assisted dialysis programs. Future studies will include ways to improve pre-PD training depending on the type of patient starting treatment, ways to improve interventions in psychosocial factors that lead to withdrawal, and psychosocial before affecting patients. You need to focus on developing ways to identify the cause of the problem.

Biruh T. Workeneh and Sreedhar Mandayam, Department of Nephrology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, wrote in an editorial: “As technically explained by Torres et al., Investigating the reasons for technical failure is especially important in special populations. They reveal factors that may not be obvious and further study. And we must point out areas that focus on policy prescribing. “

“As the manuscript shows, psychosocial factors are an important factor that has not received enough attention. Not surprisingly, their research shows that if a technical failure is due to psychosocial factors, other reports. Consistent with that, it turned out to happen in the first year. Torres et al. More effectively maintains racial minorities who may not have strong social and psychological support. Effectively and bitterly emphasized the need for further research on how to do this. ”

