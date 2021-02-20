Delivery of vaccines to local GPs prior to deployment to the elderly

The deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine for the elderly within our community will begin this Wednesday at the largest clinic in the region.

The Orth Gate Medical Center is inoculating thousands of vaccines today (Tuesday) as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out nationwide.

Dr. Mark Walsh said patients at the Northgate Medical Center will receive first and second doses from Pfizer-BioNTech after a four-week interval.

“Other clinics in the area will be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine on different days, and these clinics will contact and arrange for patients,” Dr. Walsh said.

In line with the HSE protocol, people over the age of 85 will be the first cohort to be vaccinated. The Northgate Medical Center is currently contacting relevant patients individually and making vaccination appointments. The patient does not have to call the clinic.

Due to the number of patients associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vulnerability (more than 1,500 patients age 70 and over), the vaccination process poses significant logistical challenges to the Northgate Medical Center team.

“Patients must follow our instructions due to the short period of time they need to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

All patients over the age of 85 will be contacted by the clinic and a clear time for vaccination will be arranged. It is imperative that the patient adhere to this exact time in order to promote an efficient flow of the patient through the vaccination process. Please do not enter the practice parking lot before the allotted time.

The vaccination process (registration, consent, vaccination, observation) takes 25 minutes for each patient, including a mandatory period of 15 minutes post-vaccination observation before the patient leaves. Patients are required to bring a pen, wear short sleeves or loose tops to facilitate injections into the upper arm just below the shoulder, and bring their own wheelchair or gait aid as needed. ..

The Northgate Medical Center parking lot is manned and will be used as a waiting area for patients who have booked vaccines. The patient will be met by staff at the front door of the clinic and will be accompanied by an immunization process. Caregivers and their families should wait outside the parking lot, taking into account the “social distance” during vaccination.

The first group to be vaccinated are people over the age of 85. The vaccination program will be rolled out to the next age group every other week. 80-84 years (322 patients). 75-79 years (444 patients); 70-74 years (566 patients)

The National Cold Chain Delivery Service provides general practitioners with a Covid-19 vaccine allocation every two weeks until all local residents for more than 70 years have been vaccinated.

General practitioners are only allowed to vaccinate patients over the age of 70.

“Northgate Practice only receives vaccinations for patients in this age group and does not vaccinate patients outside this age group. They say they are more vulnerable due to their health status outside this age group. There is no discretion to include patients who may feel. This decision to adhere to age restrictions has been decided by the government at the national level. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is vulnerable and therefore designated vaccine centers. Patients who need to be administered at and cannot attend due to poor health can be confident that HSE has promised vaccination arrangements.

Dr. Walsh said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting level 5 restrictions have serious implications for all of us. Vaccination against this virus strives to bring us back to” normal life. ” Sometimes it gives us a lot of hope and encouragement. Those who are vaccinated are the elderly. For many, visiting a clinic for vaccination is the first outing in almost a year, and we want to reassure that patient safety is a top priority. Vaccines in line with HSE guidelines, adherence to social distances, wearing face masks, hand hygiene.

“In order to achieve the goal of efficiently administering this vaccine to as many older people as possible, we should arrive at people at a set time and wear appropriate clothing to facilitate vaccination. I would like to remind patients that two injections are required every four weeks for complete protection from COVID-19.

He states: “We are all responsible for ensuring that this valuable product, the Covid-19 vaccine, is used efficiently. Ideally, everyone needs to be vaccinated in a short period of time. Participating in vaccination appointments is important. Returning to normal life is what everyone wants. The Covid-19 vaccine is another big step on this journey.

“Everyone wants to get back to normal life. The COVID-19 vaccine is another big step on this journey.”

New loss standard