Health officials admit that data showing immunization rates by community reveal inequality in LA County





With new data released, Los Angeles County health officials confirmed on Friday that Latino and black residents continue to be vaccinated at significantly lower levels than white and Asian Americans. More than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given throughout LA County, but they continue to undermine vaccine deployment. County data Released on Friday. The· Numbers released by the County Public Health Service Less than 25% of black residents aged 65 and over, or about 30,000, have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is an 18% increase from 9 February, when only 3.5% of black residents were vaccinated, as shown by county data. Meanwhile, about 29% of eligible Latino seniors received shots. This is a 14 point jump from the beginning of the month. Meanwhile, according to the latest data, nearly 43% of older Caucasians have received at least one shot, as well as about 39% of Asian Americans. The county has doubled its efforts since local health officials pointed out that there are serious inequality in access to vaccines, especially among older people in the color community. During a virtual briefing on Friday, Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department, provided up-to-date data showing that the problem would continue and a map of county-wide immunization rates. “There is significant inequality in the coverage of vaccinations throughout the county,” Simon said. “The findings are deeply concerned and provide a further explanation for the deeply rooted health inequality that exists in our society.” When mapped, the latest data show clear disparities in immunization rates by neighborhood. Data show that people living in some of the wealthiest areas of Los Angeles County are vaccinated at a much higher rate than low-income color communities. Cities and neighborhoods where more than 25% of residents have already been vaccinated at least once include Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Bradbury, Brentwood, Century City, Cibiot Hills and Rolling Hills Estate. In contrast, areas with the lowest coverage rates (less than 9% of vaccinated population) include southern Los Angeles and eastern Los Angeles, parts of the San Gabriel Valley, eastern San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, and the suburbs of Los Angeles. It contained several pockets. Under the harbor and West Hollywood, Simon said during a press conference on Friday. The Chief Science Officer said an important limitation of the data is that vaccination rates are “based on the total population of each city and community” and not how well areas currently 65 or older are eligible. I admitted that. Or a front-line healthcare professional. “Despite these restrictions, the findings underscore a very significant inequality in the distribution of vaccines to date,” Simon said. “These inequality are unreasonable and unacceptable and require new efforts to address them.” Simon said the county is planning several steps to address inequality. For example, prioritize higher doses for vaccine providers with the lowest vaccination rates and book more vaccine reservations for residents of poorly serviced communities. Vaccine supply issues still remain, Simon added. However, county-operated vaccination sites have largely escaped weather-related delivery problems that forced the city of Los Angeles to close its vaccination site this week.



