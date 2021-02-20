Can Nipah virus cause the next pandemic outbreak?5 things you know so far





As the world works on coronavirus waves and strains, some recent reports suggest the possible emergence of deadly variations of the Nipah virus that could lead to the outbreak of the next major pandemic. .. Over the years Nipah virusThe first discoveries from 1998 to 2019 included regular cases of infection and the resulting deaths. However, experts have succeeded in isolating the endemic species in all situations. Scientists said they raised concerns surrounding the more intense symptoms of Nipa disease, which are said to be 75 times more deadly than COVID-19. SunÂÂ Â Â This virus can be the “big one” after the ongoing virus. Here are five things we know about the deadly Nipah virus so far: who(WHO) Defines Nipah virus (NiV) as a zoonotic disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Viruses that are commonly circulated among fruit bats can also be transmitted from person to person. Transmission of the virus in pigs (and even to humans) has been noted for previous occasions. Nipa infections are significantly suppressed among Asian countries. Its first identification occurred in 1999 when encephalitis and respiratory illness occurred between Malaysian and Singaporean pig farmers. In the outbreak in Malaysia, about 300 human cases and more than 100 deaths were reported. Over a million pigs have been euthanized. Other countries affected over the years were Bangladesh and India.In India, the first outbreak of NiV Observed in Siliguri in 2001, West Bengal. The latest case reportedly occurred in 2019, when a 23-year-old student was detected with an infectious disease in Kochi, Kerala. Spreads were successfully controlled by Minister KK Shailaja. The latest report, citing scientists, has realized the potential for future outbreaks of Nipah virus. Dr. Rebecca Dutch of the University of Kentucky Sun, “Nipah is one of the viruses that can cause a new pandemic. The mortality rate of this virus is between 45% and 75% depending on the outbreak. Therefore, this is better than COVID-19. It’s much higher. “ WHO recognized that no drug or vaccine targeted Nipah virus and identified it as a “priority disease”.

