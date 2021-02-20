Blockades can hurt the tourism market and make it worse

Share this article: share Tweet share share share Email share

Reagan Squire Cape Town-The tourism industry is still in trouble and may face further irreparable damage. This follows several blockades that began in March last year, following the epidemic of Covid-19 in the country. Cape Town Tourism reports that the sector has been dysfunctional by several levels of blockade, with jobs of just under 12,000 and losses of R2 billion. What was once considered the most lucrative road in Cape Town is waiting for an answer as to when business will return to normal. Enver Duminy, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Town Tourism, said: “As the country continues to move in and out of various levels of blockades, we needed to understand the situation of our member companies, specifically the impact of long-term blockades.”

“The very obvious thing is that there is a great concern that a company will reach a point of loss and must be closed forever.”

The sector was hit hardest during what was considered the most profitable season. With the borders closed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and restricted travel between states, local business owners had to do whatever they could to survive.

“These numbers are a major concern for us and make us realize the fact that the tourism industry is in desperate need of further support to survive. Feedback from all members tells a very cool story. And if we ban the sale of alcohol and keep closing public spaces, which are a popular tourist area, we as an industry will die underwater, “said Duminie.

He said he hoped that the arrival of vaccinations would allow travel restrictions to be relaxed.

“From our side, the world is ready to do its best to bring Cape Town to mind in all major source markets when it happens and to welcome visitors very safely. Continue to show manners. “

Bryan Talbot of the Cape Personalized Tour said: Uncertain. With no income or government support, we needed to cut all our expenses to survive and be able to continue our business when the trip resumed at some point in the future. “

Smaller facilities are most severely affected. It was reported that only 70% of the business was in operation. During operation, more than 50% of these companies say this is not enough. Since December 28, last year, the biggest hurdle they have overcome remains cancellation, which has generated a significant loss of revenue.

James Vos, a Mayco member of Economic Opportunity, Tourism and Asset Management, said: “Government needs to take into account the long-term consequences of the crisis while leveraging digitalization, supporting responsible practices and facilitating the structural changes needed to build more robust and sustainable. A tourism economy. Pandemic has given us the opportunity to reset and rethink tourism for the future.

In Cape Town, the number of visitors to popular attractions dropped significantly during December 2020. The rate of decrease ranges from 40% to 83%. Robben Island was the hardest hit, declining at a rate of 83%. Second in line was Cape Point, down 69%, but the V & A waterfront was hit at a rate of 50% each, “the report said.

The city of Cape Town has already begun to explore a course of action when things return to normal.

Vos said: “For a successful destination, we must constantly reinvent it, incorporating all of our unique assets, product reliability and experience in a safe environment. With Capetown’s 10-point tourism strategy, we need to reinvent. Aims to bring this crucial sector back to life and bring about an economic recovery. “

He also added that he has put together a tourism task team to support the tourism and hospitality industry, focusing on future prospects.

“We provide global best practices for implementing measures to drive various stages of recovery and preparation, as well as supply and demand for certain major source markets, such as domestic travel, until international travel recovers. We are constantly looking at inspiring campaigns. It is imperative that the tourism industry regain its position as an important and essential driving force for employment and financial benefits for Cape Town residents and businesses, and we have long I understand that there is a way to go. “

Argus on the weekend