OC is still waiting for the vaccine to reopen its distribution site
Orange County officials continued to receive good news about the reduction and hospitalization of COVID-19 cases, but were still waiting for information on vaccination as the eastern winter storm prevented dose delivery. It was.
The county reported 324 COVID-19s on Friday, increasing the cumulative total to 243,989. The county recorded an additional 41 deaths, increasing the death toll to 3,726.
As of Friday, the positive rate dropped to 6.3% and the case rate per 100,000 people dropped to 15.4. According to Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, the county’s hotspot positive rate in the minority community is 8.4%. This could bring the county closer to the red layer, and if the trend continues, the county could move from the most restrictive purple layer to the red layer during the next month.
Hospitalizations continued to decline, with 636 hospitalized on Friday, down from 663 on Thursday, and 215 in the intensive care unit down from 230 on Thursday.
The county has 14% of ICU beds and 59% of ventilators.
“We went through the Super Bowl pretty cleanly,” Kim said of the bumps expected from gatherings around the annual match that didn’t happen locally. “Orange County residents should be blessed. They have shown some restraint.”
Coronavirus cases are declining in some areas of the county, but officials say it may be due to fewer tests. But in Orange County, the test rate is still high, Kim said.
An eastern winter storm that delayed the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide forced the closure of the Disneyland Super POD site in Orange County until at least Monday.
Weather supply shortages could also delay the opening of another new distribution point at the Anaheim Convention Center scheduled for next Wednesday.
“We haven’t got the (more) vaccine yet, so at least we’re in a waiting pattern where the Disney POD will be temporarily closed,” Kim said. “And there is no change in the current timelines of Santa Ana University and Soka University.”
Vaccine distribution at Soka University and Santa Ana University will be closed on Sunday. However, the Santa Ana University site was scheduled to close on Sundays and Mondays anyway.
State officials said more vaccines could be offered next week, Kim said.
According to Kim, on Friday the county authorities will provide booster shots to seniors through a mobile clinic set up to reach seniors who must assist in registering with the county’s Otena app and website. The few vaccines left were used. Kim explained that it’s easier to rescheduling shots of residents who could navigate the technology and schedule their own.
Those who need booster shots don’t have to worry about being a little late, he said. According to Dr. Clayton Chau, Chief Health Officer of the county and director of the Orange County Healthcare Agency, manufacturers say booster shots can be delivered up to six weeks late.
Starting next week, the county will allocate 70% of the vaccine to residents aged 65 and over, and the rest to a new category of workers shot by the state. They include teachers, childcare providers and workers in the food industry.
“This change in eligibility guidelines means slowing the deployment of vaccines for individuals currently eligible for Phase 1a, and for people over the age of 65,” Chau said in a memo to county authorities on Friday. It was.
Only booster shots will be available at Disneyland, Soka and Anaheim Convention Centers from Tuesday to March 2, according to Chau. Teachers, child care providers, and food workers can take pictures at Santa Ana College or school campuses in a program coordinated by the Orange County Ministry of Education.
If the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved as expected on February 26, county officials will help increase vaccine distribution, Chau said.
Of the 41 deaths recorded on Friday, 6 were residents of skilled care facilities and 2 were residents of life support facilities, with 921 deaths each in these populations. It increased to 410 people.
Death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always immediately logged.
Most of the deaths occurred in January, and the number of deaths in the worst month of the pandemic increased to 1,124. The death toll in December was 871 and the rest was this month, bringing the death toll in February to 29.
The worst day of the pandemic in Orange County was January 5, when 65 people died. The second highest was on January 3, when 64 people died.
The deaths of Orange County in December and January account for 53% of the total deaths since the pandemic began.
Adjusted daily case rates per 100,000 people in the county dropped from 29.7 last week to 20.7 on Tuesday, with a 7-day average 7-day delay Test positive rate dropped from 9.4% to 7.8% And meet the standards for the red layer of the state’s four-layer business resumption plan.
The county’s health quartile positive rate, which measures cases in poorer areas due to the county’s influence, dropped from 12.4% last week to 10.7%.
The state color-coded layer framework numbers will be updated on Tuesday.
To move from the purple layer to the less restrictive red layer, the county has 4-7 new daily cases per 100,000 and 5% -8% with a health inequal quartile of 5.3% -8%. It needs to be improved to a positive rate. The county also needs to maintain the indicator for two consecutive weeks.
The number of inmates infected in county prisons dropped from 13 on Thursday to 9 on Friday, one was hospitalized and authorities were waiting for the results of 25 tests.
At a court hearing on Tuesday, county lawyers said 186 prisoners aged 65 and over or in basic health and particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 were vaccinated. Another 110 turned down the shot.
