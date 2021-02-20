First case of H5N8 avian influenza detected in humans





First case of H5N8 bird influenza Scientists say that strain has been detected in humans, but there are no signs of infection among people. Authorities Russia Sent information to who Seven cases detected last December in poultry farm workers in the southern part of the country. Anna Popova, head of the Russian health monitoring agency Rospotrebnadzor, was reported “a few days ago, just as we were completely convinced of the results.” read more After the virus broke out on the farm, workers were infected with H5N8, but had no serious health consequences and subsequently recovered completely. “This situation didn’t progress any further,” Popova added. Highly contagious strains are deadly to birds, but this is the first reported example of H5N8 translocating from animals to humans. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the virus does not pass from person to person, according to analysis. “But over time, we’ll see how quickly future mutations can overcome this barrier,” said Ms. Popova. The discovery of this strain gives us all the time to prepare for possible mutations and the possibility to develop test systems and vaccines in a timely manner, she added. It was. The Siberian Vector Institute announced on Saturday that it would begin developing human tests and vaccines for H5N8, the RIA news agency reported. WHO has not yet commented on this incident. Another strain of bird flu, H5N1-, has long been known to infect humans. Almost all cases of avian influenza infection in people are associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds. Outbreaks of bird flu often encourage poultry to kill birds to prevent the spread of the virus. Producers tend to store poultry indoors or protect them from contact with wildlife, as the majority of cases are spread by wild bird migration. Five outbreaks of the H5N8 strain were detected in poultry farms across the UK last November, and preventive zones were implemented in England, Wales and Scotland. Cases were found in Gloucestershire, Dorset, Devon, Cheshire and Kent. At that time, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas, birds in all affected zones were slaughtered “humanely” and controlled zones were set up. The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) means that it is a legal requirement for all bird breeders to comply with strict biosecurity measures.

