IDPH changes online reporting method for COVID-19 cases





On Saturday, the Iowa Public Health Service made changes to the coronavirus.iowa.gov website. The state has changed the way it reports positive COVID-19 cases. The health department is currently reporting overall positive cases rather than individual positives. It caused a sharp increase in all positive cases overnight. In addition, the health sector no longer reports a 14-day positive rate by county. This is the metric used by schools to determine if they can apply for an exemption to offer 100% online learning. The page that previously reported this data has gone offline. Due to a change in the report, Saturday IDPH reported 27,335 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths. At 10 am, the health department reported a total of 358,957 positive cases, a total of 308,718. Recovery and a total of 5,336 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-four hours ago, the Department of Health reported a total of 331,622 deaths, a total of 5,336 deaths. Iowa reports that 533,428 COVID-19 vaccines have been given and 137,385 people have received both. The 14-day positive rate in Iowa was 4.3%, and the 7-day average is currently 3.8%. According to health department data, 235,716 Iowa states were tested for the virus and 1,294,698 were tested. Currently, 238 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 241 the day before. In Iowa, 56 cases have been reported in the ICU and 24 cases have been reported on mechanical ventilation. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in 21 long-term care facilities in Iowa. The health department has reported 601 positive cases and 397 recovery cases between residents and staff at these facilities. The state has reported the deaths of 2,139 long-term care facilities. The Iowa Public Health Service provides real-time virus data on this website. KCCI publishes a daily summary based on the date reported at 10 am

Iowa Public Health Service on Saturday coronavirus.iowa.gov website. The state has changed the way it reports positive COVID-19 cases. The health department is currently reporting overall positive cases rather than individual positives. It caused a sharp increase in all positive cases overnight. In addition, the health sector no longer reports a 14-day positive rate by county. This is the metric used by schools to determine if they can apply for an exemption to offer 100% online learning. The page that previously reported this data has gone offline. Due to a change in the report, Saturday’s IDPH reported 27,335 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths. At 10 am, since the start of the pandemic, the health department has reported 358,957 positive cases, 308,718 total recovery and 5,336 total deaths. Twenty-four hours ago, the health department reported a total of 331,622 deaths, a total of 5,336 deaths. Iowa reports that 533,428 COVID-19 vaccines have been given and 137,385 people have received both. Iowa has a 14-day positive rate of 4.3% and a 7-day average of 3.8% now. According to health department data, 235,716 Iowa states were tested for the virus and 1,294,698 were tested. Currently, 238 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 241 the day before. Iowa reports 56 patients on the ICU and 24 patients on mechanical ventilation. Twenty-one care facilities in Iowa have reported outbreaks of COVID-19. The health department has reported 601 positive cases and 397 recovery cases between residents and staff at these facilities. The state has reported the deaths of 2,139 long-term care facilities. The Iowa Public Health Service provides real-time virus data. This website.. KCCI publishes a daily summary based on the date reported at 10 am

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos