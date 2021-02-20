Approximately 20 breast cancer patients suspected of waiting too long to wait for an emergency test at the Royal Berkshire Trust





Almost 20 patients with suspected breasts cancer Not seen on time Royal Berkshire Hathaway The numbers for December are shown. Charity Breast Cancer said the “horrible consequences” of overlooking such an important target across the UK could increase the number of women living with the disease unknowingly. According to NHS England data, 233 patients with suspected breast cancer were referred by the GP for an emergency investigation at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust in December. Read more: Knife crime reading “out of control” says youth workers Of these, only 212 (91%) were seen within the two-week period recommended by the consultant, down from 93% in December 2019. It also fell short of the national NHS target of 93% of all cancer patients during this period. Throughout the UK, the proportion of cases seen within two weeks dropped from 90% in December 2019 to just 71% in December last year. This is the lowest number in any month since the record began in 2009. Breast Cancer Now said the latest figures were “extremely worried” and encouraged women to contact their GP if they found new or abnormal breast changes. Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Charity Officer, said: To delay the diagnosis. “Early diagnosis is the key to giving the best chance of successful treatment, so this issue needs to be addressed.” NHS figures show that only two-thirds of patients with breast cancer symptoms (when cancer was not first suspected) were seen within the two weeks of December. This is also the lowest ever. At the Royal Berkshire Trust, 166 such patients were referred by the GP in December and were all seen within two weeks. This increased from 96% in the same month last year. Baroness Morgan said: “That’s why the government urgently needs to make long-term investments and take the strategic approaches needed to address the serious crisis facing cancer workers today.” Read More: Reading Parliamentarians Supports Chronicle’s Knife Crime Campaign An NHS spokeswoman said the hospital provided more than one cancer treatment for each coronavirus patient treated in 2020. “These numbers are worrisome if the NHS maintains the ability to perform cancer screening and help people start treatment, even at the highest point of the second wave of the pandemic. Indicates that you should come forward. ” A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that diagnosis and treatment of cancer remained a priority throughout the pandemic, with £ 150 million provided in October to enable the NHS to expand its diagnostic capabilities.

