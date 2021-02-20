British writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley once said, “There is something known and something unknown, and there is a door of perception between them.” This statement fully describes that an individual may hesitate to receive. COVID-19 vaccine..

This hesitation is understandable. There is a lot of information (and false information) that makes it difficult to determine if vaccination is the right choice for you. The following facts will help you better understand the COVID-19 vaccine currently approved by the FDA.

There is no 100% safe vaccine (in fact, nothing in medicine). All vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19, have undergone careful testing and meet rigorous standards set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before being released to the public.

Individuals recognize the development and timeline of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine as “in a hurry”. Medical professionals have been studying messenger RNA (mRNA) for decades using viruses similar to COVID-19, such as SARS and MERS. mRNA technology was actually developed in the 1990s to prepare for the critical outbreak of the virus. This is the first time that an mRNA vaccine has been widely tested and used in clinical practice. That makes sense. Why start from scratch or recreate the wheels when there is previous research to help protect us from COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective and is one of the keys to combating this pandemic. Vaccination is an easy step you can take to help keep your family and those most vulnerable people safe. It may never return to “pre-pandemic normal”, but a pandemic can only be managed if a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated. Even when the vaccine is launched, you should participate in recommended precautions (masking, hand hygiene practices, crowd avoidance, etc.) to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.

Severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare, with an reported incidence of less than 5 per million. After vaccination, individuals should be monitored for reactions. Medical staff are on standby and ready to provide treatment as needed. Individuals may experience some side effects, which are the usual signs that your body is building protection. These side effects can have flu-like symptoms and can affect your daily life. Before assuming the worst, discuss your vaccine with a doctor who can access your risks and provide additional information on how to get your vaccine safely.

I didn’t want to get COVID-19 or spread it to my family, colleagues, friends, etc., so I decided to get vaccinated. I was vaccinated for the first time between vacations and felt that this was the “best gift ever”.

We are fortunate to have easy access to vaccinations. This is not always the case for non-healthcare professionals. For example, my parents are not yet able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Fortunately, even elderly people will receive it in March. Because of COVID-19, I haven’t seen my parents for over a year. My parents are also looking forward to seeing them again as soon as they are completely vaccinated.

Before saying no to COVID-19 vaccination or taking a “wait and see” approach, it is advisable to be informed and discuss your options with your healthcare provider.

A registered and qualified veteran, Current category, Can be called 352-548-6000 extension 103755, Make a plan.

If you are unsure about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, here is a collection of excellent resources for the COVID-19 vaccine, including a section on frequently asked questions. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html

Dr. Ironash Malphas Is the Chief of Staff of the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and oversees all medical services provided to veterans at hospitals and 11 outpatient clinics in both northern Florida and southern Georgia.