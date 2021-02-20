Coronavirus outbreaks in Kane County Prisons account for almost 70% of cases in the county.





Of the 176 prisoners in prison, 51 have been positive since early February. File-Provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020, this figure shows the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Thorny orbs can be found on all news and medical sites. It’s everywhere on the TV and can be found on the COVID car cleaning leaflets. (CDC via AP, file)

According to the sheriff’s office, nearly 30% of people in Kane County Prison tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first outbreak of COVID-19 in a rural county prison since the pandemic began almost a year ago, contributing to higher than normal positive cases throughout the county. “The Kane County Prison was one of the last facilities in the state to remain COVID-free,” Kane County Sheriff Alan Oldledge wrote in a news release. “But despite our strict safety protocol, on February 2, 2021, we received the first positive test in the prisoner population.” The sheriff’s office reported that of the 176 prisoners in prison, 51 were positive from the beginning of the month. Oldedge writes that most prisoners who test positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. This outbreak accounts for almost 70% of all positive cases reported by Kane County as of Friday. Sheriffs said they expect the number to increase as authorities continue to mass-inspect prisoners. Last year, several Utah prison facilities experienced COVID-19, and two Utah prison facilities killed 12 people on a virus-positive test. Case number Explosion in Utah prison last November In the male unit. Outbreak reported in women’s facility a few weeks ago. Some prisoners, including prison prisoners over the age of 70, have recently been vaccinated. This is expected to grow in the coming months.

