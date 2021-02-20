Health
Allegheny County reports 285 new coronavirus cases, one death
In Allegheny County on Saturday, 285 new cases of coronavirus were recorded due to the decline in cases in recent weeks.
According to data from the Allegheny County Health Department, reports have not reached 500 in nearly five weeks, and the county has not reported 1,000 days in the last seven weeks.
The average for 7 days is 233.
One death was reported on Saturday, increasing the county’s casualties to 1,629.
This is a total of 46 more deaths than at the same time last week. The number on Wednesday includes 26 deaths, which is the highest report of the week.
Eighteen deaths were reported on Friday.
The recorded death on Saturday occurred on December 17th. The deceased in the 90’s was associated with a long-term care facility.
According to the county health department, the county has accumulated 74,602 covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last March.
Of the new cases, 206 have been identified and 79 are listed as possible. Health officials have defined patients who are positive for viral antigens or who may be present with “high-risk exposure” to those who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. I have.
A recent batch of samples containing 936 tests was collected from January 28th to Friday. According to officials, the three positive tests were more than a week old.
The test gave a positive rate of about 30%. Cases range in age from 11 months to 92 years, with a median age of 38 years.
Ten new hospitalizations were reported. According to officials, 4,749 people have been hospitalized since the virus was first reported in Allegheny County on March 14, 86 more than at the same time last week. Of those admitted, 872 were admitted to the intensive care unit.
Almost three weeks after February, Allegheny County reported 5,234 covid-19 cases. This averages 262 cases per day, a decrease of about 18 cases per day from last week.
Last month, 15,559 cases were reported — an average of 502 cases per day.
Throughout December, the county collected 25,405 new cases. This represents almost 36% of Allegheny County cases. That was an average of 820 per day.
In November, authorities recorded 12,608 new cases. December was more than double that amount.
Throughout October, there were 3,448 new virus cases in the county. This increased by 72% from September (2,001 cases).
Authorities currently estimate that more than 25,000 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Allegheny County covid website.
This website counts people who have recovered based on one of two conditions: It has been 32 days since a person was hospitalized with covid-19 and survived. If you are not hospitalized, 14 days after the test is positive.
Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review Digital Producer. You can contact Samsung at 412-320-7845, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
