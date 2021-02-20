Health
Covid-19: The ministry assures doctors that last year’s flu vaccination blunder does not occur with the coronavirus vax
The Ministry of Health has assured doctors that the 2020 influenza vaccination distribution blunder will not be repeated. COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
The same company involved in the distribution of the flu vaccine in 2020 is processing the logistics of the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deployment because the pharmacy dose was too high and the GP dose was too low.
Nicky Turner, associate professor at the University of Auckland, director of the Center for Immunology Advisory, said the Ministry of Health has assured her center that the coronavirus vaccine distribution approach is quite different from the flu dose.
“Last year, we learned a lot from the issue of flu vaccine distribution,” Turner said.
* Covid-19: Secrets about vaccine deployments caused by sabotage and fear of theft
* Influenza vaccine supply system needs to be improved before Covid-19 vaccination arrives
* Coronavirus blockade puts a brake on the flu season
In 2020, she said, there was a problem monitoring the deployment of influenza vaccines, resulting in a “rugged” distribution.
“My understanding is that there is much more scrutiny of how the distribution takes place.”
Healthcare Logistics deals with the storage and distribution of the first vaccine of the Covid-19 vaccine. The same company distributes influenza vaccines from warehouses to healthcare providers.
He declined to comment and turned to the Ministry of Health.
Her comments were announced at an event in Auckland on Saturday afternoon. Border Worker Trio From the Jet Park Quarantine Facility that received the first jab.
Health Director Ashley Bloomfield also spoke at the event, stating that the distribution of the Covid vaccine is very different from the distribution of the influenza vaccine.
He said this was partly due to the ultra-cold storage requirements for Pfizer vaccines.
“Due to the logistics surrounding the cold chain, we had to launch an entirely new logistics and tracking system specifically designed for this vaccine.”
According to Bloomfield, a new Covid vaccination register will be developed to track all vaccines given, and an online portal for booking vaccines will emerge as the next stage of deployment.
How can I get the vaccine?
The Covid-19 vaccine is provided free of charge to everyone and is not required, the ministry said.
Health authorities developed Some deployment scenariosThe first group to be vaccinated depends on whether Covid is suppressed.
The vaccination program will be rolled out in Wellington on Monday and in Christchurch on Wednesday. Border workers are at the top of the line and then the contacts for their households. It is estimated that 12,000 border workers will be vaccinated within three weeks.
Vaccinations for the general public will begin in July and deployment will depend on New Zealand’s prevalence at that time. If the risk of community infection is low or none, front-line healthcare professionals are next, followed by high-risk public sector front-line staff.
The third tranche is given to members of the community in preference to the elderly, people with disabilities, or people with underlying illnesses. The DHB will confirm the exact location of the vaccination near July, but it is expected to be in a workplace or community location and may be a mix of specialized stop-off centers or advance reservation centers.
