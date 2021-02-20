



Credit: CC0 public domain

Russia said on Saturday that the scientist had detected the first case of human transmission of the H5N8 strain of bird flu and warned the World Health Organization. In a statement televised, Anna Popova, head of the Russian health monitoring agency Los Potrebunazole, said scientists at the Vector Institute had isolated the strain. Genetic material From seven workers in a South Russian poultry farm whose outbreak was recorded among birds in December. She added that the workers had no serious health consequences. “Information on the world’s first case of infection bird influenza (H5N8) Letters to humans have already been sent to the World Health Organization. “ There are different subtypes of the avian influenza virus. The highly contagious H5N8 strain is deadly to birds, but has never been reported to infect humans. Popova praised “important scientific discoveries,” saying that “over time, we’ll know if the virus could mutate further.” “Discovering these mutations when the virus has not yet acquired the ability to transmit from person to person gives us all time to respond appropriately and in a timely manner in preparation for possible mutations. “Mr. Popova said. People can be infected with avian and swine flu viruses such as bird flu subtypes A (H5N1) and A (H7N9), and swine flu subtypes such as A (H1N1). According to the WHO, people are usually infected by direct contact with animals and polluted environments, and there is no persistent transmission among humans. People’s H5N1 can cause serious illness and has a 60 percent mortality rate. Top secret lab The Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center in Coltsovo, a suburb of the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, has developed one of several Russian coronavirus vaccines. During the Soviet era, top secret laboratories conducted secret biological weapons research and still stockpiled viruses ranging from Ebola to smallpox. In a televised statement, Vektor head Rinat Maksyutov said the lab will begin developing test kits to help detect potential cases of human H5N8 and start vaccine research. He said he was ready. The Soviet Union is a science powerhouse, and Russia has sought to regain its leading role in vaccine research under President Vladimirputin. Russia registered the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August, months before its western competitors, and even before large-scale clinical trials. After the first skepticism in the West Lancet This month’s journal published results showing that Russian vaccines, named after Soviet-era satellites, are safe and effective. Bird flu is rampant in several European countries, including France, where hundreds of thousands of birds have been slaughtered to stop the infection. Russia is ready to begin testing coronavirus vaccines on humans in June © 2021 AFP Quote: Russia, the first case of H5N8 avian influenza in humans obtained on February 20, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-russia-case-h5n8-avian-flu.html Detected (February 20, 2021) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

