Iowa reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths, and nearly 6,000 vaccine completions





Editor’s Note: The daily numbers we report do not match the daily numbers reported by the state. Every day at 10 am, get the previous day’s number from 10 am and subtract the current number from the 10 am state. I would like to provide you with the latest information rather than reporting one day late. For Black Hawk and Linn counties, the county’s COVID-19 website reports figures. For Johnson and Dubuke counties, we report figures from the state website. Iowa (KWWL) —According to the state dashboard, there were 560 new confirmed cases between 10 am Friday and 10 am Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 332,182. Of the 332,182 people who tested positive, 308,714 recovered, according to the state’s website. This has been recovered 1,145 times more than the state reported on Friday. The state’s death toll was 5,336, zero more than reported yesterday. Subtracting the total number of cases (332,182) minus the number of recovery (308,714) and deaths (5,336) shows that there are currently 18,132 active positive cases in the state. As of Saturday morning, 34 patients had been hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours, with a total of 238 hospitalizations, down from 241 the day before. Of these, 34 are in the ICU (down from 43) and 24 are in the ventilator (down from 26). In Iowa, 2,212 new tests have been performed in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,536,509 people being tested for COVID-19. The positive rate for the last 24 hours (560 positive tests divided by 2,212 tests) is 25.3 percent. According to the state COVID-19 Vaccine DashboardA total dose of 531,970 was administered to the population of Iowa, and 137,385 people completed the series. This is 5,885 more than Friday. As of Saturday, 4,467 Black Hawk County residents, 9,784 Linn County residents, 11,842 Johnson County residents, and 5,184 Dubuque County residents completed the vaccine series.Show Dashboard For more information. Iowa is in Phase 1B of vaccine deployment.You can find more vaccine information and stories Here.. Black Hawk County As of 10am on Saturday Blackhawk COVID-19 Dashboard Since 10 am on Thursday, 16 new cases have been shown, leaving a total of 15,757 cases (14,766 PCR and antigen-positive cases and 991 serology-positive cases). There were 41 additional collections, leaving a total of 13,831. There were no additional deaths, for a total of 284 deaths. The county’s 14-day average positive rate is 4.9 percent. Linn County As of 10am on Saturday Linn County COVID-19 Dashboard Since 10 am on Friday, 13 new cases have been displayed, leaving a total of 19,230 cases. There are 67 additional collections, leaving a total of 17,237 collections. There were no additional deaths, with a total of 320 deaths in the county. There are currently 17 patients hospitalized in the county. The county’s 14-day average positive rate is 5%. Johnson County according to State dashboard Nineteen new positive cases have been reported in Johnson County since 10 am on Saturday and 10 am on Friday. This results in a total of 12,924 reported cases. There are a total of 12,196 recovery, 39 more reported than yesterday. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 72 people. The county’s 14-day average positive rate is 4 percent. DUBUQUE COUNTY according to State dashboard Twenty-three positive cases have been reported in Dubuk County since 10 am on Saturday and 10 am on Friday. This results in a total of 12,219 reported cases. 57 additional recoveries have been reported, leaving a total of 11,461. No additional deaths have been reported, leaving a total of 191 people. The county’s 14-day average positive rate is 3.2%. Here we will display the COVID-19 number from Friday.

