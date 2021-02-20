Cases average continues to drop, hospitalizations fall





Deaths increased by 56, bringing the state to 16,749 deaths from coronavirus since March. The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which may bring fluctuations in death count numbers day to day. However, any death data will be displayed the day it was reported, ODH said. The Ohio Hospital Association reported a 14 percent drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients within the past week. Currently, 1,454 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, with 407 hospitalizations in southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, hospitalizations increased by 104, bringing cumulative hospitalizations to 49,317. Nine people have been admitted to an intensive care unit in the past 24 hours.

rn

Busy day for our Rescue company!rnrnThroughout the day they completed ice rescue scenarios with all the crews only to be… Posted by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 on Friday, February 19, 2021

Thanks to Lisa Marie for sharing this happy reunion! "Highway rescue 🥰 She's been on the run for days, and with the support of Sgt. Kramer out of the Piqua post, ensuring everyone's safety, we nabbed her!" pic.twitter.com/6h5V88W7GL — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) February 19, 2021

“},{“_id”:”SSMWU4BP4FBP7KFUXCZ2RYBX44″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649597},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kramer was traveling on the highway when traffic came to a stop due to the dog. After a nearly two-hour foot pursuit battling snow and traffic, Kramer finally was able to get the dog to safety using his sandwich and a rope as a makeshift leash, he told WBNS-TV in Columbus.”},{“_id”:”M2Z5FUWMJFC2NHLA3TQEOH7ZRE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649598},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“You can tell she wanted to eat, she was hungry and cold. I was also worried because she was exposed to the cold temperatures for so long,” Kramer told the TV station.”},{“_id”:”LON32KFY55EONGKITNKRCICPVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649599},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.”},{“_id”:”LEAKOUEXHBHETJLF7GBEXOPXYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649600},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call the ARC at 937-898-4457 and press 1. The dog’s animal ID number is A063887.”},{“_id”:”7GQ4NF5P3VC6JAOO752VMSXY4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649601},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UHYKCBECUVFH5FFXNQ6KRFETUA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649602},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”JVMJ77P6UNF5HNCBS2VJPPD7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613791649603},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

rescue”,”width”:1440,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/RUOUEDCYTRHSHG7FWBCCKU7AXE.jpg”,”height”:810}},”_id”:”GQEDLE6TKZAEVE7X3MIMDYSNGI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AHK72IDW5ZE4HDKX6QIFVGOF4Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Some seniors were surprised to find out Friday that their scheduled appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine doses were pushed back a couple days.”},{“_id”:”MJ3UH5SI5FHGZLLOS7AKSOS7PE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Premier Health began administering coronavirus vaccinations to the community in mid-January, including at the University of Dayton Arena. At the time of the vaccinations, Premier Health mistakenly scheduled a second-dose vaccine clinic at the arena on the same day as a UD basketball game, Ben Sutherly, director of system communications for Premier Health stated in a release.”},{“_id”:”WBLC4UPT55DJXLIQ474G563VAU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QW5UUJKVAZCSPIYYZEUTVG32DQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/2-million-ohioans-say-they-dont-plan-to-get-covid-vaccine-including-40-of-black-adults/RPRHL3LUQRDINJQ2N7ROSMNNLM/”,”content”:”2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine, including 40% of Black adults”},{“_id”:”IALGGJAWUNAZ5AND2VNJWWYHLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Dayton Flyers had a regularly scheduled game against Saint Louis. The Flyers handily defeated the Billikens 76-53.”},{“_id”:”3F2UFT4EJ5GDXIA2DUZL45NUII”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Premier Health rescheduled the Friday and Saturday clinics for Sunday and Monday to make sure the doses would be given in time, Sutherly said.”},{“_id”:”ZHWCHUYUPRCZVB5QI5ZI7ICCWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Our health system also promptly began notifying patients of the need to reschedule through our electronic medical record notification system, through emails, and through phone calls,” Sutherly said. “Premier Health sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by the need to reschedule these vaccine clinics.””},{“_id”:”ZY3BBR4GRNHDRN7DM2IRBCTSBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Oakwood resident 87-year-old Dolores Klaber said she received a call about a half hour before her Friday afternoon appointment and was disappointed she did not get her second dose.”},{“_id”:”MUSAQSRE3BGWTGB7Z7CHGZFY6I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LFIBD3Q6YRGLRIJU376KABLO6Y”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/what-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccine-sign-ups-in-dayton-region/YOTRTKRSLRGNVC7ZYMM66KER6E/”,”content”:”What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups”},{“_id”:”U5NY375LS5GMBMVPID7UAIQACU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She said she made arrangements to have her driveway cleared of snow and that her daughter was almost to her house to give her a ride when she got the call from Premier Health about the cancellation. He was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.”},{“_id”:”X7GKZD6GIJCPRJHUFI7L26NQFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hernandez’s cause of death is undetermined but remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Darke County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the release stated.”},{“_id”:”2QDAQWNQ6FFCNKWA3IVFGZMWMI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue, Greenville Fire and Versailles Fire also were called to the scene.”},{“_id”:”4GSQOTVK7VCIZCTPCSVNNF7YII”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Shur-Green Farms recycles organic waste that results in end products of animal feed, renewable energy such as ethanol, biogas and biofuels, and wet solids for crop nutrition, according to its website.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-20T01:29:03.569Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Indiana man dies in workplace accident at Shur-Green Farms near Ansonia”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-20T01:29:03.569Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”Ddnhomepage”},{“text”:”ddn_app”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”}},”label”:{“hide_timestamp”:{“text”:”No”,”url”:””,”display”:true}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-20T01:30:58.943Z”,”canonical_url”:”/local/indiana-man-dies-in-workplace-accident-at-shur-green-farms-near-ansonia/2WO4EA5QN5GNPG2UG4G6Y7B4OI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Butler County, including pregnant woman”,”width”:800,”caption”:”.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/HPSDHKAI5XKBGRLWDHM3VOBUEA.jpg”,”height”:506}},”_id”:”2WO4EA5QN5GNPG2UG4G6Y7B4OI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KIOWRZCOVZGRDKSZERFUGEIFDE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday announced out-of-this-world names for its 4-week-old little penguin chicks.”},{“_id”:”WWDPDB37WNAZZNEHTUG2LQPK64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022860},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The names are a nod to the successful NASA mission of landing a rover on Mars this week, and were announced in verse form on social media:”},{“_id”:”MRPSMQFQXRGHPCC3ZONAYY5BAU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022861},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Some planets are red”},{“_id”:”PWP6O3UFXBGZNLLEV6HWVXU4DY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022862},”type”:”text”,”content”:”these penguins are blue”},{“_id”:”5DLF46QH2FEP3BXKQYAA72AWNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022863},”type”:”text”,”content”:”we’re excited to introduce”},{“_id”:”7AV3A3Y62NFC3G3KEY5KXFAF3A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022864},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mars & Rover to you!””},{“_id”:”X4ZCRVBQ4BCRPG25OZC6YYPS5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022865},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Little penguins are the world’s smallest species of penguin and are native to the coastlines of southern Australia and New Zealand. They are blue and grow to an average 12 to 14 inches and 3.3 pounds.”},{“_id”:”MQRTMA7BG5FZ3JMUPDV3CUWNMI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022866},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The chicks and the rest of the colony can be seen later this year in their new Roo Valley habitat, the zoo said.”},{“_id”:”BHUV2XF4IZF3BL46XJB56UVY7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613792022867},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The zoo first announced the penguins’ arrival Jan. 14, saying the two chicks hatched in the last 24 hours.”},{“_id”:”CGZJDVETQVB3NIX77DCYCIA3ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JUVGTEJJ5ZEHPBR7D667HXFLS4″},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

rnrn

Some planets are redrnThese penguins are bluernWe're excited to introducernMars & Rover to you!rnrnThe bird team is over the… Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, February 19, 2021

vaccine.”},{“_id”:”3NH25Z7DZFAJBC4EC7BZ4XM7E4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”7T7KMCM3PJFA5FBNWD4IZKRQ3U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/weather-is-delaying-some-vaccine-doses-at-wright-patterson/ZDN52PIND5HF5H6TOAANXPAN6A/”,”content”:”Weather is delaying some vaccine doses at Wright-Patterson”},{“_id”:”ZB2TLUKRFBH5HHNPEYBYVZLYVI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with an appointment for Saturday has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Feb. 27, at the same appointment time and location, Public Health announced in a release.”},{“_id”:”LMOXWXZYAZDKBAR2OXQU5JFHZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A reminder email or phone call will go out to all of those affected by the postponement, the health department said.”},{“_id”:”E7HX72LYLNGCXJO7IWBJ2G54AA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Vaccine shipments have been delayed all over the country and also forced Miami County to cancel a vaccination clinic. Sgt. Hazel Mangabat, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, injects Dr. Octavio Borges, a U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine contractor, with the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 8 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Health care workers made up the bulk of the first phase in the three-part vaccine plan. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/3CV6QHDN3NADJF6WUWDC6FICEY.jpg”,”height”:928}},”_id”:”ZDN52PIND5HF5H6TOAANXPAN6A”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”T7NTQYNTCNEM5HWD3LSP7LWV2A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Registration is full for a free Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County OVID-19 vaccination clinic next week”},{“_id”:”U2INGJNMHBDPXBD2HZUPWLGZ3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613767406484},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Registration opened at 8:30 a.m. A 3 p.m. posted to Public Health’s website said that all clinic spots were filled.”},{“_id”:”GYYBIRKNUNE4BMIWZBV55LSL2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”3GB5EECBD5HABHP3U663XURZCI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/coronavirus-dewine-to-update-ohioans-on-vaccine-distribution/Y56BWMCAEJFIDPSHQNKAINMW7Y/”,”content”:”Coronavirus: Masks key to Ohioans having proms, graduations, spring events, DeWine says”},{“_id”:”NSYXVFOONJGC5LQK6WUHZIUYPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264523},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The clinic is open to residents 65 and older and those with qualifying severe congenital and early onset disorders were eligible to register as part of the state’s Phase 1B vaccine rollout. However, due to limited supply, registration is limited to the first 1,713 people, according to a release from the health department.”},{“_id”:”IGV3MVKYOJHGLH6V2BPWT4E4QY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264525},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.”},{“_id”:”QLUJ5YXCUBE47GCXB3VNOCXM6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613075114536},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Along with Ohioans 65 and older, Ohioans with developmental or congenital conditions, or early-onset medical disorders are eligible to receive the vaccine. This group was identified as having a high-risk of an adverse reaction if they become infected with the coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.”},{“_id”:”MYMJSSIGM5CU3HHZBOXDEFDALM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613075114537},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Residents must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.”},{“_id”:”NGYIH5R76NAELFIVJ3UO5YXAMM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613075114538},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Eligible conditions for those younger than 65 include: sickle cell anemia; Down syndrome; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy; spina bifida; people born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized care; people with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; phenylketonuria, Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders; epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurological disorders; Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders; people with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.”},{“_id”:”7LSDKSR7ENEILMG3Z5EIVJBCFA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ZU44VB3GYBDSVFO6QSHDZNOTTE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/what-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccine-sign-ups-in-dayton-region/YOTRTKRSLRGNVC7ZYMM66KER6E/”,”content”:”What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups”},{“level”:4,”_id”:”DUVT3UFWKVEUBJ762J2WR24HEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264527},”type”:”header”,”content”:”What you need to know:“},{“_id”:”RAVMDRN5ONCW5HMHS7U2ENB53E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264528},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Participants must show proof of age and Montgomery County residency, examples include driver’s license or photo ID, physician statement (including shot records), census records, U.S. Passport, etc.”},{“_id”:”F3PUTFYMA5FN5DCQ3LKODC23BI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264529},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Participants can be accompanied by someone, but those individuals will not be able to receive a vaccine during this clinic.”},{“_id”:”MWD6SOOKMVFO3EE4DCM6VOI5CM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264530},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Participants will be seated and socially distanced during the vaccination and recovery period”},{“_id”:”UHLWLIX6XVFXZJGZH33D576NB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264531},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public Health staff will be available to direct participants to the clinic area.”},{“_id”:”NPLOO6EJDREZJHCAMEPQFUB2BA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264532},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Vaccination will be provided free of charge.”},{“_id”:”J4FOTEV3VNGPVC6SYLXCKBU36U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613072264533},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center, 200 S. care.”},{“_id”:”O64PT7JDK5EJXHYM4MCZ46NOEE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611814},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Dayton Children’s needs to upgrade its facilities to ensure it can deliver high-quality, pediatric specialty care with the best new technology and most talented subspecialists, said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.”},{“_id”:”NDPHMDEN5BERXIMEVITWHV74BM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611815},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When it opens in 2023, the new five-story building on the hospital’s main Dayton campus will greatly improve the consumer and patient experience by bringing nearly everything together physicians need to care for children in outpatient settings, Feldman said.”},{“_id”:”XD73R5RHB5F53A5PQ5OMXONWMQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613745824794},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Critical to our reinvention is superior consumer access, an exceptional total experience and innovative, collaborative care models,” she said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Dayton Children’s Hospital has a new outpatient care center at 1425 North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Dayton CHildren’s”,”width”:720,”_id”:”NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/MsQtngALd2t1iqkq1buoaWAY8eQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/MsQtngALd2t1iqkq1buoaWAY8eQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/MsQtngALd2t1iqkq1buoaWAY8eQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/2s5eyiU64bgAhIf6616pnlHvKY0=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/NUTSBTHLG5CVVIIYT36RNAJQ5Y.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”childrens.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”3RQTDBTJVBE2RK44ABZSW5ARJE”},”created_date”:”2021-01-20T17:13:23Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-20T17:13:23Z”,”height”:536,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”I7NNESOCAJAQBLMQZTRJVWGNSU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4LBMXBGN2JE5DGDLXH7BRQDGAM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/dayton-childrens-opening-beavercreek-hub-consolidating-offices/XJ2JU2I2R5F6VDFDTJD3KB7NNE/”,”content”:”Dayton Children’s opening Beavercreek hub, consolidating offices”},{“_id”:”GYVUVEUIXNDMXAS2VOF53OE26E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613745824793},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Construction has already begun on the new center, which will is going up on the former site of the now-demolished Cox building.”},{“_id”:”RSJYMVX2RZFRLEPJU4FHL4CRIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”The new center will be at the former Cox building location, which was torn down last year. “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613745824796},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”T73RBLS33REQNCK7TBVR4KHNGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The new building will have four floors of outpatient clinic space and a fifth shell floor, for a total of 152,000 square feet.”},{“_id”:”N2RQ3VN46RH4RM3A5BQU7SN6KA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The building will offer imaging and pharmacy services, as well as orthopedic and sports medicine services and rehabilitation. Parking will be located nearby.”},{“_id”:”ORNMG3VJ2RFYDNPLM26RESUK4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613745824797},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The design will allow for the flexibility and efficiency needed to cut wait times and improve specialty care, officials say.”},{“_id”:”MML72QXCZ5ASZEV7BT7WZRMLLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611824},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Dayton Children’s is mostly a specialty hospital, and less serious care can be handled in a pediatrician’s office, but many children require more than one specialist to address their medical needs, Feldman said.”},{“_id”:”STYUZRGF75C6HGTSM33OBN5MCQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611825},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’ll also be able to do a lot of what we call ‘multi-disciplinary clinics,’” Feldman said. “Rather than sending families from office to office, we’ll be able to have spaces where multiple physicians can be there together with the family and address all of their needs.””},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Dayton Children’s is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing for kids at locations in Dayton, Springboro and Troy. / Photo courtesy Dayton Children’s Hospital”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Dayton Children’s Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing”,”width”:593,”_id”:”TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/qlhQ7imcbpa5GPPt6Iou5DR-psM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/qlhQ7imcbpa5GPPt6Iou5DR-psM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/qlhQ7imcbpa5GPPt6Iou5DR-psM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/m5UXJE8Jld3NnXQB5H4FfEMo-gM=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TKLXO3JDVZCQHHKLQ4JGEMPWCI.PNG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Children’s Drive Thru COVID Testing.PNG”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”ZF5DITBOMREQVNS5VOKNBBZ52Q”},”created_date”:”2020-11-11T17:30:10Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-11-11T17:30:10Z”,”height”:561,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”C5XDZENEO5BKTI4AZQLV6L7ZPA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”7DV6IW6VZBCP3LON2ALKLCSLDE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/business/just-dayton-hospital-considering-new-five-story-building/lCfoIoORxp2cCI2FERgDHM/”,”content”:”RELATED: Dayton Children’s considering new five-story building”},{“_id”:”6RNJ3DQP4JARPB4UOTRGEDI53A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611828},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Health care is changing, and services that once were delivered through inpatient care are now being delivered in the outpatient setting, Feldman said.”},{“_id”:”AYLILSLIU5GV3BGG7AG7POIR5A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611829},”type”:”text”,”content”:”About 60% of the care Dayton Children’s provides is in the outpatient setting, she said.”},{“_id”:”SR5WXO3P5BHG7CN2FA2Y2X5AOA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611830},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Virtual care also has become increasingly common during the pandemic, and the current spaces aren’t ideal for telehealth, she said.”},{“_id”:”JG3KGRS4XVCUZNP3JUB27OV6CE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611831},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feldman said the new building will allow physicians to provide in-person and virtual care in the same exam rooms.”},{“_id”:”ZTWHM3CSINHQ5HUHUCAJYRPCQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611832},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We really believe that every family that comes to Dayton Children’s should have an exceptional experience,” she said. “We believe that we are able to provide that in the inpatient setting, and we believe this building will help us do even better in the outpatient setting.””},{“_id”:”NZIBGDFLWNCK3PP2LCJOEWXS5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611833},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The new center is the final piece of Dayton Children’s second phase of its master plan, Feldman said.”},{“_id”:”VWRPQ3RH5BBQZI4IB4L6ROXTOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611834},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Other parts of phase 2 included the Connor Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley St. and a new employee parking garage.”},{“_id”:”IIAWOKJ7SJFINKAXVD42K5XVQU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Back in 2013, Dayton Children’s board approved a new 25-year strategic plan for the hospital’s campus.”},{“_id”:”EOAQNMHWOVBPNFMXDXBPSYCVPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611836},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The first phase was a new $160 million patient tower, which opened in 2017.”},{“_id”:”ZF2XC4E67JG43MMUGZP6FGUWSM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611837},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The eight-story building is home to inpatient services, which replaced antiquated spaces that could not support new technology, officials said.”},{“_id”:”ZVQF2KYN4FCILAHFWF5SCRJRDM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611838},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The third and final phase of the masterplan calls for refreshing aging surgery and emergency department spaces by constructing a new “connector” facility, officials said.”},{“_id”:”LSRGUY2KVZGB7OKF4QLZCAPLFM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Dayton Children’s continues to work to replace some of its older buildings on campus, officials say, and the third and final phase of the masterplan calls for a new “connector” facility likely to house surgery and emergency departments.Phase 3 of the masterplan calls for “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765611839},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”RVQYA3PZINAJHNHOAI4VAQVVY4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”57NI6ESU65AZ7L5DXYEMQY5RTA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/breaking-news-5m-gift-to-childrens-hospital-paves-way-for-kids-mental-health-program/BO47N2NEWRBRRIAINDPBEETOBM/”,”content”:”$5M gift to Dayton Children’s paves way for kids mental health program”},{“_id”:”AE4TDP3ZP5FH5B7MQU5UI2RZWM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613745824800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The hospital hired Cannon Design/FKP and Champlin Architecture and Danis Construction for the Drones are jostling through small gates and in confined spaces. Life, somehow, goes on.”},{“_id”:”ZHUDWK4KCZBKTJ7D3APDQZ3RWM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296679},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The beauty of it is, the less you crash, the more likely you are to win the race,” he said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Kele Stanley, drone pilot and an organizer of the micro-drones racing event Saturday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. In this photo, Stanley is holding a “Tiny Whoop” micro-drone. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Kele Stanley”,”width”:640,”_id”:”4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/pitInZnUTYECp7bUM00_VJh7-HU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/pitInZnUTYECp7bUM00_VJh7-HU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/pitInZnUTYECp7bUM00_VJh7-HU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/lU9a-NDzmGCy9ft1mG8d2NPr5sw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4DWESVRQ4BHXXLDZA7GJ46HBCM.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Kele Stanley.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”6X7DPW4BCFB7DB47ENR662OAYY”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T20:01:33Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T20:01:33Z”,”height”:480,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”BVUZ2C2JKFB2NC6YF457UGQYDA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296681},”type”:”text”,”content”:”And the more likely you might be to, possibly, find a career. Stanley calls himself “another drone guy,” but he knows of teens who are racing professionally and he himself works for a company that inspects public infrastructure for the state of Ohio with drones. Drones are everywhere these days.”},{“_id”:”QJMOEW3AXVEO5EOV3MXOGECDEE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296682},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s really something that can turn a certain youth’s life into potentially a career, just racing toys,” Stanley said. “And for us, it’s just fun here.””},{“_id”:”LEQNCCAS7NCFFPAUYRKU57HJVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296683},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Drone racing may grow to a $500 million market in five years, according to a Spring marketing study by Transparency Marketing Research. The Drone Racing League says its events are watched by “millions of fans” on NBC, NBCSN, Twitter and Facebook.”},{“_id”:”CLTUG7Y56RGARJ2BG6U32QJLYE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296684},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The view visitors can expect Saturday at the museum will be almost as if “you are flying within the drone,” Stanley said.”},{“_id”:”23HFX5JRCREJ7MLXQAIHZEGCDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296685},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For much of the day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., museum visitors will also be able to experience flying a drone with computer-based simulators from the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), the Sinclair College Unmanned Aerial Systems program, the museum’s Education Division and the Drone Racing League, a global, professional drone racing circuit for professional pilots racing up to 90 mph.”},{“_id”:”E32CI5Q6I5D3XGYK2HKLH3QDXI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296686},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Visitors can then fly an actual drone in designated areas courtesy of AFRL and the museum’s Education Division.”},{“_id”:”MUO3WFL5OJHVHPBKCZEHDNEFEA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296687},”type”:”text”,”content”:”However, base personnel emphasize that it’s best to leave your personal drone at home. The prohibition against flying drones at or around the museum has not been relaxed.”},{“_id”:”OOG2HSYKUFFDJIE4D7OQI5J2LU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296688},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Leave your drones at home,” Stanley advised.”},{“_id”:”DW6MZ5JEPVAKHH2JQBDFPJTQVE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613765296689},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Air Force Museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles, missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, drawing more than 800,000 visitors from around the world yearly.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T20:07:02.721Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Air Force Museum to showcase micro-drone flying So we are certainly going to strongly encourage our associates and our employees to go get vaccinated.””},{“_id”:”TJO365P6TBA7BBH4KIKKES7OBY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JKGRT3CPAJDOTNNAV2E2CL6FOE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/kings-islands-parent-company-loss-half-a-billion-in-2020-optimistic-about-2021/L7H7FTK7GBARLNYWVX4VPZ47SI/”,”content”:”Kings Island’s parent company revenue down half a billion in 2020; optimistic about 2021″},{“_id”:”WFORNNFJ2BFV3PPUTLJKA633HQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761533425},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Gold and Platinum season Passholder Preview weekend was previously announced for May 8 and 9, about a month later than its usual opening. The park will operate on weekend only its first two open-to-the-public weekend, then shift to seven-days-a-week operations starting May 28.”},{“_id”:”BOWZMS32VZFMJMDT4XAXQYDODI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976942},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As for post-Labor Day plans, Witherow said “the latter part of the year looks a lot more like ’19,” but dynamic and with adjustments made.”},{“_id”:”GYDRZRMUSRFCPBPJDD74HVODNI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976943},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“If there’s reason to stay open, as we’ve shown in other years, reasons to stay open more days because demand is there, we have the luxury and the ability to make those adjustments to our calendar,” he said. “But at this point in time, we’re focused on managing against what we think is still going to be somewhat of a disrupted 2021.””},{“_id”:”RZJXLFTWV5AEPKHBSINH2ZQXO4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976944},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Soak City Water Park will open on Saturday, May 29, which is Memorial Day weekend. The complete Soak City Water Park calendar and hours will be announced soon, the park said.”},{“_id”:”MYUQD7PMVFH4FGUIBOGMGPYJVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976945},”type”:”text”,”content”:”All 2020 Season Passes will be honored during the 2021 season, the park said.”},{“_id”:”QZYXNJEYSJD3PAFRNUOOSCX6TY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Guests may refer to visitkingsisland.com for the latest updates on requirements, policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as those guidelines may be revised prior to opening day. To view the 2021 operating calendar, visit www.visitkingsisland.com/explore/calendar-and-hours.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976946},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”VYTY7O4FH5BN3OM7MDOVG427OQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Kings Island’s new hiring process helps applicants apply and interview virtually. Seasonal employment opportunities are available at www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976947},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”IVP5KGQSGVGSVNHK4YVCGOHDVU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4JZYEEV4CVDEFGKJDBSWBAROBQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/kings-island-coaster-named-usa-today-best-new-attraction/P5JK35CUCRDYRI6K3ZJJEMYS2A/”,”content”:”Kings Island coaster named USA Today best new attraction”},{“_id”:”XE33FC4NWFAPZIIJN6HXEMA2VQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764976949},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

She was honored with gifts, awards, certificates and some of her favorite candy by her coworkers and Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst. The city of Vandalia also proclaimed Feb. 20 as Doris Harakay Day.”},{“_id”:”JC5F2BDMOFCVRP5W2CQRFINVGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559845},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I think we are all very impressed. I am honored to come and share this moment with you,” said Herbst.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Surrounded by her coworkers, Doris Harakay, 89, parades through GE plant in Vandalia Friday morning Feb.19, 2021. Harakay has worked at the plant for 70 years and the company throw a party for her and her family. She doesn’t plan to retire.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“602ebcb1fbe4fb29bba815c3″]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”JIM NOELKER”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”JIM NOELKER”}]},”subtitle”:”GE honors employee after 70 years”,”width”:2048,”_id”:”EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/KdhG7iZoVB0aaPgQ4HGs_Y6zr2E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/KdhG7iZoVB0aaPgQ4HGs_Y6zr2E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/KdhG7iZoVB0aaPgQ4HGs_Y6zr2E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/VZ09hBsIeg44m-DKL7zo3CWlx0w=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/EL7VQU5VMBGOBKUHJMQHJWZ2PU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”GE1.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”5NSF2QC2IRCTROXBFZKXKBC3LM”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”height”:1365,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”HLNLDGEUS5AQPDDZNBCH6SUZGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559846},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Friends and family showed their appreciation for Harakay with a parade, awards, letters from law makers, gift baskets, more chocolate than she could eat, and a video of coworkers featuring Gov. Mike Dewine congratulating her. She strolled through the plant with a decked out cart adorned with red decorations, gold balloons and a print out of a Cadillac emblem on the front as her coworkers cheered for her and thanked her for her service.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”caption”:”Surrounded by her coworkers, Doris Harakay, 89, parades through GE plant in Vandalia Friday morning Feb.19, 2021. Harakay has worked at the plant for 70 years and the company throw a party for her and her family. She doesn’t plan to retire.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4″,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“602ebcb1fbe4fb29bba815c3″]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”JIM NOELKER”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”JIM NOELKER”}]},”subtitle”:”GE honors employee after 70 years”,”width”:2048,”_id”:”OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/63kiMwF0mV4mKra3ctqNFBv0Bug=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/63kiMwF0mV4mKra3ctqNFBv0Bug=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/63kiMwF0mV4mKra3ctqNFBv0Bug=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/cTt58VJ36d-9_dj1PIFBQySdzVs=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/OB746VPXQBDARJC23SN63H7DX4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”GE4.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”QUUY23UCKBFHHPGB37YKATW25E”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”height”:1536,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”ZUMWQTJSRRB6LH6GQSBYORFZOU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559847},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s been a wonderful journey,” she said.”},{“_id”:”ABQT3X7XBZFGRHJ2MSVHLOFL2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613764894040},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Her career began in 1951 at Leland Electric Company in Dayton which moved to Vandalia in 1957. The company would change ownership four more times until 2007 when it became GE Aviation. Harakay came to the company seeking a way to make more money for her family as her husband prepared to leave for war.”},{“_id”:”NQIJFJR4VBB3FLFJX4AJDI2BVE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559848},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Harakay currently works in the stock room and said the people and the job itself is what has kept her at the company over the last 70 years.”},{“_id”:”NTMTEUVC65DEHDRJVYHNZDPIT4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559849},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“You all put the smile on my face. It is fun and I wouldn’t be here all this time but this is my family too and I love having a family like this,” she said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”caption”:”Surrounded by her coworkers, Doris Harakay, 89, parades through GE plant in Vandalia Friday morning Feb.19, 2021. Harakay has worked at the plant for 70 years and the company throw a party for her and her family. She doesn’t plan to retire.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“602ebcb1fbe4fb29bba815c3″]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”JIM NOELKER”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”JIM NOELKER”}]},”subtitle”:”GE honors employee after 70 years”,”width”:2048,”_id”:”U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/OiWZU4PUNAAyzRur1anbfLAf-64=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/OiWZU4PUNAAyzRur1anbfLAf-64=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/OiWZU4PUNAAyzRur1anbfLAf-64=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/p6M8YxXgpGduHIhiCkqMltpmiCA=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/U3ZRJW7IBJC7ZCKNI52RYEZ3VU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”GE2.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”7KQDRX55OFCD3JFIQLWNX7LAKY”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T16:34:50Z”,”height”:1536,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”J3UQ2GDI2ZBBXK2TOUKT7XBX24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559850},”type”:”text”,”content”:”GE plant manager Jesse Baker has known Harakay for 19 years and said her positive energy is contagious and she brings a smile to those that meet her. “It’s just been our pleasure and she’s an amazing woman. She acts like she’s 25. She got the wit and the attitude and the energy of somebody a quarter of her age.””},{“_id”:”NOWOZRNADNCZLOEFIYYQ64LSUY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559851},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Her oldest daughter, Carla Humfleet, said she is proud of her mother for her accomplishment. “She can outwork any of us. She just goes goes, and goes. I am so proud of her but on the other hand I am still in awe because there’s just no way,” she said.”},{“_id”:”3GZSMG6YXFA77AWY72GWISG4NU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761559852},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Harakay said she has no plans to retire just yet and said she’ll be back to work on Monday.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T19:58:12.679Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”After 70 years, local GE Aviation employee shows no signs of slowing down on the On Wednesday, Price and his wife Katherine Bebe Price, a Vietnamese expatriate, countered with a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the pig is a pet, one that is traditional in Vietnam and an important part of that country’s culture and heritage.”},{“_id”:”OAS77B6AYZDU5L5QVZTEAK3F4I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CABW2EQ5E5CSZB7H2647IDJ7UY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/photos-this-pet-pig-is-in-the-middle-of-dueling-lawsuits/BISNSOTC2NHEZNODBQ5RRKA7T4/”,”content”:”PHOTOS: This pet pig is in the middle of dueling lawsuits”},{“_id”:”QSYXY5MTSFAIVM224BUWLEWCTU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849459},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The couple allege in the federal suit that they are being discriminated against because housing rules were amended after the defendants learned of Katherine Price’s nation of origin.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Kathy Price, with her pet Vietnamese Pot-Bellied Pig, Arnold Ziffel and dog, Jax. Arnold is the focus of dueling lawsuits between the Prices and their homeowners association in Clearcreek Twp. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”}],”name”:”Marshall Gorby”,”_id”:”marshall-gorby”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Gorby”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”Marshall Gorby/Staff”,”org”:”coxohio”,”type”:”author”,”firstName”:”Marshall”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”_id”:”marshall-gorby”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-07-20T15:30:05.132Z”,”bio_page”:”/staff/marshall-gorby/”,”byline”:”Marshall Gorby”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”/staff/marshall-gorby/”}]},”subtitle”:”PHOTOS: Pet pig at center of dueling lawsuits”,”width”:720,”_id”:”TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/8GQmmEeitF-pBb3x2WMeKuAtrh0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/8GQmmEeitF-pBb3x2WMeKuAtrh0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/8GQmmEeitF-pBb3x2WMeKuAtrh0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/iiHyd9qOCKZi6U0NBzO7lfXLUVs=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/TI276KCBJFGSLMSILIH4NKSAYI.jpg”,”version”:1,”originalName”:”021921piggylawsuit-Gorby4.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[{“headlines”:{“basic”:”PHOTOS: This pet pig is in the middle of dueling lawsuits”},”_id”:”BISNSOTC2NHEZNODBQ5RRKA7T4″}],”_id”:”6KLB2HXTZRE6PBA4ER3R3Y2ERY”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T18:05:48Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T19:12:29Z”,”height”:429,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”QTHMA7SBGBDENMAFEH7IDZXJQI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”PZVDDMPRNRDCLNJETDMHQ3ADNE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/judge-rules-indiana-woman-cannot-keep-miniature-pigs-pets/LSEECYCj3OZLzUlTE6GT3M/”,”content”:”Judge rules Indiana woman cannot keep miniature pigs as pets”},{“_id”:”V7UFLTHHERHEBMINA36RZN255I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849461},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This is a textbook case of discrimination that is unlawful under The Fair Housing Act,” reads the U.S. District Court complaint filed by the Prices in the Southern District of Ohio.”},{“_id”:”KFF624XN4FEUFNS6S4NEW3IAGI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849462},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The couple purchased the female pig in November 2018 and named her Arnold Ziffel after a pig featured on the television show “Green Acres.” Arnold has a bed indoors just like the Price’s Siberian husky, Jax, and also spends time outdoors in their large fenced yard, Rick Price said.”},{“_id”:”TJU5MZRKEVH25DZZD6EN7GKPBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757104933},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“She doesn’t cause any problems and doesn’t make noise,” he said. “She snores when she’s sleeping, but that’s more funny than anything.””},{“_id”:”ZN4SNNGEZZBFNF4F5XDB7OFUPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849463},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The federal lawsuit also names as defendants Lisa S. Ziemnik, Craig Salmon-Gilmore, Charles R. Norman, the Scott G. Oxley Co. and Planning Alternatives, LLC. The Prices allege the defendants are parties responsible for various aspects of administering policies and interpreting terms of sale for housing or for operating facilities and managing housing at the Country Brook subdivision.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Rick and Kathy Price, with their pet Vietnamese Pot-Bellied Pig, Arnold Ziffel and dog, Jax. Arnold is the focus of dueling lawsuits between the Prices and their homeowners association in Springboro.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://coxohio.arcpublishing.com/photo/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”}],”name”:”Marshall Gorby”,”_id”:”marshall-gorby”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Gorby”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”Marshall Gorby/Staff”,”org”:”coxohio”,”type”:”author”,”firstName”:”Marshall”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”_id”:”marshall-gorby”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-07-20T15:30:05.132Z”,”bio_page”:”/staff/marshall-gorby/”,”byline”:”Marshall Gorby”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”/staff/marshall-gorby/”}]},”subtitle”:”PHOTOS: Pet pig at center of dueling lawsuits”,”width”:3180,”_id”:”AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/MIokg9IzFyexJbyhg_rHBtG4_UQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/MIokg9IzFyexJbyhg_rHBtG4_UQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-02-19T14:07:01Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/MIokg9IzFyexJbyhg_rHBtG4_UQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/ur6USEKGXG_QhcjiGeePJeRT1Ik=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/AOJBI44TG5B3RIVWR6CZ75CF3A.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”021921piggylawsuit-Gorby3.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[{“headlines”:{“basic”:”PHOTOS: This pet pig is in the middle of dueling lawsuits”},”_id”:”BISNSOTC2NHEZNODBQ5RRKA7T4″}],”_id”:”GRZZSVLST5E4XAWO3MLTQCNMNU”},”created_date”:”2021-02-19T18:05:48Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T18:05:48Z”,”height”:2496,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”OUZ2HENL5ZAWBLXRGXYX6SEMLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021956},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The HOA’s attorney, Scott Oxley, declined on Friday to discuss the lawsuits without permission from the Country Brook HOA board to speak with a reporter.”},{“_id”:”KVR3JUZUZBFMLADKILYGDBCKGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849464},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In the lawsuit Oxley filed in the Warren County court, the Country Brook Homeowners’ Association claims its covenants, conditions and restrictions prohibit the keeping of livestock animals or poultry of any type, and notes that Rick Price is refusing to remove a “three hundred (300) pound hog” from the property. The Common Pleas Court suit further claims that the violation has caused and will continue to cause irreparable harm, damages and expenses to the HOA and to its members.”},{“_id”:”ZM2FNGBHQFDZ5AQVLJAHB5QPG4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021958},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Arnold was not raised as livestock. She is a pet,” Katherine Price said.”},{“_id”:”UMO7WHVXYZDY7ARLJC65PLNYTU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757104936},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rick Price said Arnold weighs at most 150 pounds and he can’t understand how a pig that sleeps most of the time can harm the neighborhood.”},{“_id”:”RLVBSMGQ3BHKXEEAAMZVRCGUL4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757104937},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“One neighbor’s dog barks all the time and I don’t I make an issue about it,” Rick Price said. “It barks and most of the time they keep it outside at night. As far as being a nuisance or annoyance, I’d say that dog’s much more annoying than a pig that’s just sleeping.””},{“_id”:”OSU4IPJLU5CKDIAUB44M63QDMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021961},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Complaints about Arnold to the HOA stem from a spat the Prices had with a neighbor who dug up but didn’t replace some of their landscaping, Rick Price said.”},{“_id”:”KZ6ZER2NYVFQDHGFOAYZD5N2RE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021962},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When Arnold was younger — and smaller — Katherine Price said she carried the pig in her purse on trips to the nail salon and elsewhere.”},{“_id”:”YE4KDHZ5NNA75NPRCZNIBHWTVE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021963},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Katherine Price once had to part with a pet pig when her family left Vietnam when she was girl. She said she would be no less heartbroken today to lose Arnold.”},{“_id”:”ZM2FNGBHQFDZ5AQVLJAHB5QPG4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613761021964},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I definitely do not want that,” she said. “It would be like losing your baby, and every pet owner out there would feel like that.””},{“_id”:”GSJCSAZDSBGHDBIH2YO3HDWGBA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757104938},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Only dogs, cats and other domestic household pets — with the exception of pit pulls — are allowed by the HOA, and then up to just three of those per lot, according to the HOA covenants, conditions and restrictions filed in Warren County.”},{“_id”:”LMMETUWA4NFJ3D6LQSU6EOXXY4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”TNIWBQHKGREOFDM7OMIVBUNVGA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/local/raising-chickens-ducks-area-city-denied-here-why/RC4xo77tkgiKL6kN9Q3alM/”,”content”:”Raising chickens, ducks in area city denied: Here’s why”},{“_id”:”ERMDTNIPX5E75JKXPMHFISWYOU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849466},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In the federal suit, the Prices are asking the court to judge Arnold Ziffel specifically, and all Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs generally, as pets. The Prices also seek compensatory damages of at least $80,000 and punitive damages of $168,312 from the defendants as well as court costs and attorney’s fees.”},{“_id”:”66XJPYLWMBC5PD4WH2ODMV2JVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613654849467},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The HOA has asked the Warren County court to grant the it temporary and preliminary relief and eventually permanently prohibit the Prices from keeping Arnold at the property, as well as require the Prices to pay the HOA’s attorney’s fees and court costs.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T19:32:49.668Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”VIDEO: Pet pig named Arnold Ziffel at center of dueling Springboro JIM NOELKER/STAFF Porter said she doesn't like shots but feels good about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Here’s what it looked like locally”},”_id”:”BPAHKMOGJ5BKDINVQ3GSLFM7FM”}],”_id”:”JYOXQ7FKVNB2RHQZNG5EPT7FEQ”},”created_date”:”2021-01-19T19:59:03Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-01T16:21:08Z”,”height”:1365,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”CPPI6H6TMRAYRGCEFH4H4UPFLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613684565939},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Others said they are not sure the vaccines will work. Smaller shares of residents said they do not trust the vaccines or the government or they plan to skip their shots because other people need them more. About 6.9% of Black residents have started receiving vaccines. CONTRIBUTED protected] 02.19.2021..JPG meeting.”},{“_id”:”A4Z2HXY42VERRH2CJ2D5USRR6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:259,”comment”:”, with public health”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741495},”type”:”text”,”content”:”To address long-standing inequities and racial disparities in health outcomes, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will set aside and distribute 20% of its weekly shipments of vaccines to minority communities and minority community members, said Cooper.”},{“_id”:”AQ7OLUR2JNGJ3FXY5V4WEAM3HU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741496},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public health operates a fixed-site vaccination clinic at the Dayton Convention Center, but some people, including many minority community members, lack reliable access to transportation to be able to get to the downtown facility, he said.”},{“_id”:”NYCCMLT7JREUVO2BABGGGC267Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:114,”comment”:” and areas”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741497},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public health has been working with local leaders and clergy to host clinics at churches in minority neighborhoods, including St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Trotwood and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in northwest Dayton, Cooper said.”},{“_id”:”7C6UKVCIBZARXPWD6W7EP4NV7Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741498},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This is our commitment as a health department to make sure that we get equitable vaccine distribution within the city of Dayton and Montgomery County,” he said.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”imageId”:null,”caption”:”Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County held a coronavirus vaccine clinic at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Dayton as part of an effort to promote vaccine equity among minority communities in the region.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center Clinic is a public health issue, and this “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741499},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”WOPEVBVIMZG3HDGA34SRR2HCJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Demand for the vaccine far outstrips the supply, and once it is more widely available, “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741500},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”OAGLKL2XYNF5XHQZ2DIT3ZKA6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741501},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Black residents historically have been more distrustful of vaccines and health care in general than other racial groups, which is rooted in racism in the health care system and some infamous events and experiences, like the Tuskegee experiment, Suffoletto said.”},{“_id”:”MQILXK2AIRBSVGKI2H2WRYYRHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741502},”type”:”text”,”content”:”But public health is working with local religious leaders and other community partners to tell the story of the vaccine, and how it is safe and effective, in the hopes of winning over skeptics, he said.”},{“_id”:”ILHNF6Y25JACFKAECDEVDTNSKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612990},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public health has put out a video series and continues to host community forums on Zoom and Facebook where they discuss the vaccine and its benefits, Suffoletto said.”},{“_id”:”DBQVPSZIHVGY7ORMFOTS6ZCOQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612991},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The more people who get it, the better off everyone will be,” he said.”},{“_id”:”NJJ3CR7M65E2ZJ7XTVTSINCOTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612992},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There is a ton of disinformation on the web and social media that is likely shading attitudes about vaccines, said Lisa Henderson, vice president of health initiatives with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.”},{“_id”:”QCJIR2Q3IZBJBCQ6ZGHFJOLCFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612993},”type”:”text”,”content”:”But education and transparency about how the vaccine was developed and how it works and what it can do hopefully will overcome some people’s hesitancy about getting their shots, she said.”},{“_id”:”RMNDJQMXRVDAXKTDONJVGKXNJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612994},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I think there’s this misconception that it was rapidly developed so it cannot be trusted,” she said. “We’re doing our best to give people all of the information so they can really understand what their options are, rather than just trusting what they’ve seen on Facebook.””},{“_id”:”NXVLOA76BZF4XCDSI6TZCW7JDU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:89,”comment”:”and loved ones “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612995},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Henderson said she believes testimonials and stories shared by trusted community members will help convince doubters that it is important and safe to get vaccinated.”},{“_id”:”LWUZKCOTFRDAXLYQKLTJ6PLZ74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756107},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ohio is still early in the vaccination process and doses remain scarce around the country, and it is too soon to know how many people will choose to be vaccinated, said Arundi Venkayya, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief of communications.”},{“_id”:”3M4YIG277RHWXCDWXQHUMOJKYE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756108},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Many have wanted to ‘wait and see’ how it goes for others who are receiving their vaccines, and are seeing millions of people across the country being successfully vaccinated,” she said. “As vaccine becomes more widely available, and education efforts continue, we hope that more and more Ohioans will see that COVID-19 vaccine are rigorously tested, safe, and effective, and make the choice to be vaccinated.””},{“_id”:”LWUZKCOTFRDAXLYQKLTJ6PLZ74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756109},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Venkayya said the state health department is overseeing significant education and outreach efforts to help combat vaccine hesitancy.”},{“_id”:”F2SOJQDSEJH2DDEHFVS6JWK5SQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756110},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The department is partnering with other groups and leaders to launch town hall events that focus on specific populations, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Pacific Islander residents.”},{“_id”:”EAV6STRJ4JFONB4H7BO4QUIUCM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756111},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Virtual events will be publicly broadcast between Feb. 22 to March 3 on social media and later on the Ohio Channel.”},{“_id”:”UCGTUKTSNVE5TEV7AGYTELWLEE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:” will air after the fact on the Ohio Channel, and will link to printable fact sheets in multiple languages.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613759756112},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”AA75ERW45FFZXHIRUPHDMITBCA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”“Hearing from trusted sources ― whether that’s community leaders, church leaders ― “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612998},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”4MQWAUZIX5CUZNFREW3JF2ZIAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613757612999},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”DR7LQ7HTAVHB5I447QQSJXNZPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”community members historically have had higher vaccine hesitancy than other segments of the population, “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741504},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”DAXMRIHQDBGEPERRWZRQW2SEZE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Racism in health care has caused distrust “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741505},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”AOXFEVRH4VD6JNGI4GC4VS76KI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741506},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”MMPGSPS6UFDFXDPRUWYYA2LFQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741507},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”J5JSWJLH6BETFBX26JIF3LMZGI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”at least their first dose of the vaccine. Only 6.75% of Black adults are in the same position.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741508},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”IP4BCBVIPVDJTA2DLJU5YK57AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741509},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”RS6JQIPFEFE3NF4XFAWTDPVMH4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613749741510},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XIXA25HJZVE3PNVTIW4U7IEX7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”During a Dayton City Commission meeting earlier this week, Public Health ― Dayton & Montgomery County said more than 10% of white Ohioans have started receiving vaccines, compared to less than 4.5% of Black adults in the state.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613682901921},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”GDGHWB7OQ5C5DAGA44MQQAELGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”in the county have received at least an initial dose.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613684565942},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”VKRM3LZMBNDMTEYZ7R7HKLI5QQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”The most common reasons people don’t want the vaccine are concerns about side effects and they want more time to see if it is safe, according the experimental survey results.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613682901923},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”UTITAKKYGND2BFQNTHBFV23MPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”Some people say they don’t know if the vaccine will work or they either don’t trust the COVID-vaccines or the government.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613682901924},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”M2QR62ZFTVHU5HV3LY3BIXO43I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”raising alarm bells that the”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613678165840},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”HJ3MYIQHFFCLHOJELHCPOPM66I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”will not or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to recent Census survey data, raising alarm bells about tthe”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613678165841},”type”:”text”,”content”:””}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T19:20:02.113Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine, including 40% of Black However, if your animals have to stay outdoors, give them proper shelter to keep them warm. “},{“_id”:”IO4IGCE5C5ELZMJDBA4CBDWEW4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”PN4S3PGO6BDJHGDCMDMXOQYIDY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/weather/chance-of-flurries-today-bitter-cold-expected-overnight/EAH4M3IPGJAOZBVL3XV3GTLDLY/”,”content”:”Chance of flurries continue, bitter cold expected overnight; snow to return next week”},{“_id”:”2HVPL7WPPNBTVFWXRNLKYAEOAU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone who sees a pet that has been left outdoors for an extended period and isn’t protected from the elements should call the Humane Society at 855-738-7911 or file a report online at www.hsdayton.org/report. For dogs left outside in Montgomery County, call the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.”},{“_id”:”ANDXLYC2TNEZNJJD4ZBEMWW4LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rain, sleet and snow can damage your pet’s skin, causing chapped or itchy paws or flaky, dry skin.”},{“_id”:”NIEQ2JGOHRAYJP5XJWDZM2INXI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to protecting your their skin, here are some other tips to keep pets safe during winter weather:”},{“list_type”:”unordered”,”_id”:”AMRHNAPVJREXPIH7YV5357CXPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”list”,”items”:[{“_id”:”NEV4BP6HEBB55JPCAASZZMAZAY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Battle cold weather by taking pets inside expect for periods of exercise. When going outside, consider dressing them in a sweater or coat to help them retain body heat and keep their skin from drying out. Protect their paws from salt crystals and other ice-melting elements by putting booties on pets or rubbing petroleum jelly into paw pads before going outside. Once they come back in, wipe their paws with a dry towel immediately and make sure to get between their toes.”},{“_id”:”HNEL6VJVYVFGXDA6JFC6UJTJ3E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”If pets must stay outside, give them a well-equipped shelter that is draft-free and large enough for them to turn around, sit up and lie down inside.”},{“_id”:”GOU2IUWYAZCCFH6QH6O7OZN5VU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Pets need more energy during winter to stay nourished, so make sure to feed them a little more and give them plenty of water. Keeping pets hydrated will also help moisturize their skin. Make sure their water is fresh and unfrozen.”},{“_id”:”DYXLMETNBJFJJBLU57IBNSM3QY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”While getting into your vehicle, bang on the hood to alert cats and other wildlife who may crawl under the hood for warmth. Make sure to hit your hood before starting the engine to avoid possibly injuring them”},{“_id”:”NLNEF4NOOJD6LDWK36GH3CNZCI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Keep your pets groomed to avoid salt crystals or de-icing chemicals from clinging to their fur and drying out their skin. Trim their fur and make sure to pay attention to any hair between their paws. Brushing pets frequently also helps simulate blood circulation and can improve their overall skin condition. Be sure to limit the number of baths, however, to avoid removing essential oils pets produce to keep their skin healthy. “},{“_id”:”FHCKZAPBLBGOJOXFXU36MM33GM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Avoid salt and other de-icing chemicals that can irritate pets’ paw pads. Make sure to wipe their feet with a damp towel when they come inside so your pet doesn’t lick their paws and irritate their mouth too.”},{“_id”:”FFHDBYFDEZCSTEM4JVJSYL22CU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Keep antifreeze away from pets. The deadly poison has a sweet taste that may attract some animals. Wipe up any spills and store antifreeze in a safe place where it can’t be accessed by pets.”}]},{“_id”:”NEV4GG4EJRFYJKOOQEQOMOWLQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”WOEPXMHI7BCRJFNNNIROW7V5B4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T16:51:39.074Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Humane Society: Protect your pets from bitter cold, winter weather”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-19T16:51:39.074Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton In-depth, Investigative News from Dayton Daily News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:true,”node_type”:”section”,”inactive_date”:1594817876395,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/what-to-know”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”What to Know”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/what-to-know”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”What to Know | Latest new in Dayton”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”What to Know”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton”,”name”:”What to Know”,”_id”:”/what-to-know”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“TopNav”:1001}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton./what-to-know”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”dayton”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T16:51:39.437Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/humane-society-protect-your-pets-from-bitter-cold-winter-weather/NPS4TVKS5BFHHN542YKIIMUFPM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[]},”subtitle”:”WEATHER PHOTO”,”width”:2122,”caption”:”A woman walks her dogs near Shawnee Park in Xenia, on a snowy Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Cold temperatures are expected this weekend, meaning recent snowfall will remain on the ground for an extended period of time. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/WKL5BRO6KRBVFLLM6DNIBCTGMY.jpg”,”height”:1043}},”_id”:”NPS4TVKS5BFHHN542YKIIMUFPM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2E4JJIICIVEEZMZF7STOESWCTA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594759697747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wright State’s board of trustees voted Friday in favor of a plan to eliminate up to 113 faculty positions at the university.”},{“_id”:”FEEOP67FRFELRHAKLMWT6A6PIM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:37,”comment”:”cq “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710066},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wright State President Susan Edwards recommended the faculty positions be cut due to declining student enrollment that is expected to continue in future years. The Dayton Daily News first wrote Wednesday about the president’s recommendations.”},{“_id”:”VJOA5PBAKBAVHIOYWDCBQNRJA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122414},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Certainly, this is a difficult decision for the university, and I assure everyone it is a decision we have not made lightly,” Edwards said. “We have for quite some time focused on alternatives to these changes, including two separate rounds of retirement incentives, a reduced reliance on adjunct faculty and an effort to reduce by attrition. Unfortunately, those efforts have not sufficiently reduced the size of our excess faculty workforce. The continuing enrollment declines require us to act further.””},{“_id”:”FVPOY6DIAFGG3BIOI25R3WCCLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710072},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The university currently has a projected $7 million budget surplus in fiscal year 2021, but trustees said that budget surplus had nothing to do with the board’s decision to cut faculty positions. Wright State has said it’s cutting faculty to align with projected student enrollment declines following several years of decreases.”},{“_id”:”QAD4HKDECFBDHDUJI3VFF6AVRQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”U7ZSIMZHLNEM7L7STLBQTKHJEA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/wright-state-names-new-interim-provost/FFWS3EWFBJB7VF6JLEZKRPUEJE/”,”content”:”Wright State chooses new interim provost”},{“_id”:”74FWKVBHQ5EWVL4N3HLY33Y6GM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613752544522},”type”:”text”,”content”:”First-year undergraduate student enrollment has declined by 53% since 2015, according to the university. Reduced enrollment continued this spring, the university says.”},{“_id”:”VJOA5PBAKBAVHIOYWDCBQNRJA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122414},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In November, university administration triggered articles in the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement between the union that represents Wright State faculty, the AAUP-WSU, and Wright State University, to begin the process of retrenchment.”},{“_id”:”SHXPSB7T6NBA3LFOFOOJZRZXLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613754174691},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to a press release from Wright State, Articles T17 and N17 of the CBA between the AAUP-WSU and Wright State University acknowledge that faculty workforce reductions, called “retrenchment,” may become necessary as a result of, among other circumstances, a “significant reduction in enrollment” that continues over at least four semesters (not counting summers) and is expected to persist.”},{“_id”:”KBLCOXD3GZCZLGAT3DZJWMUSIE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”BYNYVDIDPZHLXJNSHTIT2CNPXE”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” rn”},{“_id”:”QVKIYSQUF5GIBAHTLMWI5LTGCI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:45,”comment”:”cq”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613750547010},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Faculty Senate President Laura M. Luehrmann, a political science professor, said faculty are concerned, insecure and even angry about these recommendations.”},{“_id”:”5YVGWV6OHND2RA7HOUEVBIG2YI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:172,”comment”:”cq “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613750547011},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She also highlighted the recommendations from the Joint Admin-Union Committee on retrenchment, from Edwards and from current Wright State interim Provost Douglas W. Leaman that discuss the need to mitigate the need to cut positions.”},{“_id”:”YA2FGD3F6RAZHB4UN3YLHFTZKA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613750547012},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I hope we can trust that those decisions will continue to be made with empathy and foresight. Just as we pride ourselves in saying ‘no Wright State student is a number,’ let us also remember that for our faculty,” she said.”},{“_id”:”S62Y2OE455BPVFF4DJN2FLQ5JA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613763436422},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Edwards said the university may not need to cut 113 faculty positions.”},{“_id”:”2JN6QIZA5FCYNNG2GHZRG2NU6Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613763436423},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I am recommending an ‘up to’ retrenchment number because there are multiple alternatives available that can achieve the elimination of some of the excess positions and thus decrease the final number of positions actually needing to be formally retrenched,” Edwards said.”},{“_id”:”LTB7QGBCSBF5RAA6U6ZT67IR4M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613763436424},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She said if enrollment improves significantly, the faculty union contract provides a mechanism for Wright State to reduce the number on the retrenchment list and potentially even call back retrenched faculty.”},{“_id”:”FJ4WCSQ4DNGMRPYCO4TQDXL6Y4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613763436425},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“That affords the opportunity to decrease the number of positions appropriately as we gain additional enrollment,” she said.”},{“_id”:”5CG5WRACSRBLBLUCKWN23KBLEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710067},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In a letter from Leaman to Edwards, Leaman recommended specific faculty cuts from colleges. The most recommended cuts were placed on the College of Liberal Arts, where 49 faculty members were recommended to be cut.”},{“_id”:”46ODKSWFU5EEXMWBCSNQK2IUQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710068},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Leaman said in his letter that while overall student enrollment has declined, the university expects more growth in the College of Nursing and Health and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, he said.”},{“_id”:”GJB5QO46TVAQHNMSK3V3HZDFGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710069},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Leaman stressed the importance of boosting recruitment and retention efforts in his report.”},{“_id”:”6SHHSFW6EBGJ3HFIX2RCU35PJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710070},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Failing to do so might require additional faculty retrenchment,” Leaman said.”},{“_id”:”CQJQFYGL2NF2XF5YMH4WLN3PDI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710071},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wright State faculty who are given notice they are part of the retrenchment unit could still be teaching for up to the next 18 months under the terms of their bargaining agreement. The length of time they could still be teaching depends on the amount of time they spent at Wright State. The university said it intends to offer a significant workforce displacement support package.”},{“_id”:”VZ7ISY32ZRDG5EIFGKRDASMABI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122424},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Edwards requested during the session that trustees consider an employee voluntary separation incentive program. The trustees approved that plan.”},{“_id”:”ZCZYFWT7SFBHLA64RQZD2XX7CU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122425},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wright State also said the reduction in positions will not hinder the ability of current students to complete their degree programs in a timely manner.”},{“_id”:”DHS3PQTPXRAKTCWDJ7JEPVT5TA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122426},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Trustees also approved an additional investment of $1 million for enrollment and retention at Friday’s meeting.”},{“_id”:”ZKTBZO2LJJB23APFUPXK5BYTAI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613753122427},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The Board of Trustees has previously supported our efforts to stabilize and bolster enrollment and retention,” Edwards said. “Building upon that support, I requested additional investment be made in key areas that could potentially offset the number of faculty positions impacted by retrenchment. I will consult with Faculty Senate on ways faculty can engage to the greatest effect.””},{“_id”:”HXSUDKP5KVB7DJP2BYVVKGRH4I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”27LFERHNNNCYVJ2RCR6HGWT2W4″},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” rn”},{“_id”:”FVPOY6DIAFGG3BIOI25R3WCCLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613738710072},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

faculty positions at the university. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Library's executive director position are from left: Peter Coyl, director of the Montclair (N.J.) Public Library; Rachel Gut, Dayton Metro Library's current deputy executive director; and Jeffrey Trzeciak, director of the Jersey City (N.J.) Free Public Library. SUBMITTED over information handed to him by Christi Hammonds, left, about receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the high school. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF We do a lot of projects in conjunction with the city.””},{“_id”:”SOCM26Q7QVCSPAHFP46YT6Q2WI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”HLTYVOETHNCMRGKDWNCUYYVA3M”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/dayton-area-bike-shop-carries-on-whitmans-legacy/4WH4XWN5PJDUNOZVRWRF4HAAPQ/”,”content”:”Miamisburg bike shop carries on Whitman’s legacy”},{“_id”:”SLPS6CHRANCFFOMNNH7MBMCOPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679864},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That include bright, colorful picnic tables MMA put together and installed downtown to allow residents and visitors to enjoy Riverfront Park last summer, she said.”},{“_id”:”SDMRZWNUJFAZFEGXFLO4P542NA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679865},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The group’s largest fundraised, Monte Carlo Night, was held last year right before the pandemic, raising $12,000. With that not an option this year, MMA recently launched a bourbon-bottle raffle fundraiser, Engelke said.”},{“_id”:”UB6XZRC2RZDJFNNBLSWRJZRECM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679866},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The raffle includes 17 bottles of bourbon. Former MMA President Brian Yeakley, a bourbon aficionado, drove around Kentucky to procure the limited and hard-to-find bottles, she said.”},{“_id”:”TINIISKYYFEIPDUS7XZI45VKBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:140,”comment”:” because really, if you’re in the right place at the right time, you can get a bottle of that bourbon, but it’s not easy to get”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679867},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’re super excited about that,” Engelke said. “It’s a great way to be able to raise a significant amount of money with very little expense.””},{“_id”:”2QNNCA6LTNGAJAFJR3U5YB236Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Tickets are $50 each and only 600 tickets will be sold via www.miamisburgmerchants.com. The bottles will be divided into 4 prize levels, four each for first, second and third prize and five bottles for fourth prize.”},{“_id”:”NN6UG2DJC5CIXHBA5HZBVVOOZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”RAEMIWUCEFBCJOYNO7ZC4FDJ3E”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/great-grandaughter-of-woodys-market-owner-to-open-dreamy-cafe-in-downtown-miamisburg/3KUKLH2PYFES5E65GLKGHDLRRU/”,”content”:”Great-granddaughter of Woody’s Market owner to open Dreamy Cafe in downtown Miamisburg”},{“_id”:”PQZJB6F2I5A3XP5THGE5ECCV4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679870},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Entrants must be 21 years old or older to purchase a ticket through March 15. Winning tickets will be drawn on or before March 19.”},{“_id”:”FCTGTFUWIVBLDIEWEXEP4A5BQU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679871},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A golf outing in August raised more than $6,500 and another golf outing is being organized for June.”},{“_id”:”SV2B4COPE5DAXIEJQX6JT4UYY4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679872},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’re working very hard to keep the funds coming in and we’re trying to be a little bit more creative,” she said. “The Monte Carlo night is great, and its a historic event that has always raised money and brought the community together, but we have to look at doing things a little bit differently.””},{“_id”:”LNX2SGBNGZDW5OONM23QYO47ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679873},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Last March, MMA joined with Miamisburg Rotary Club, the city of Miamisburg and Miamisburg Community Foundation to create the Star City Business Support Fund, pulling together $40,000 and establishing a “very successful” no-interest loan program that has seen every loan taker either repay the loan or at least be in the process of repaying it, Engelke said.”},{“_id”:”FQ72GDWMPVFT7F2Y2IMDK7S45Q”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KA4YGYMSORGH7HSPDXBIKKEV2M”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/local-retail-pop-up-incubator-allows-small-fashion-business-to-propser/MZEEL4ACVFHXHPJEBC3IBB2T5M/”,”content”:”Miamisburg retail pop-up incubator allows small fashion business to prosper”},{“_id”:”VGI7SHD55BDWPGDYEMIBTJYZ2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679875},”type”:”text”,”content”:”MMA was one of several groups to organize in late December the Louise Epperson Restaurant Rescue Fund, a COVID-relief grant is helping Miamisburg restaurants offset some of the burden during the economic challenges of the pandemic.”},{“_id”:”FNBZOXSVHFD7ROOVV7V3RRQVZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679876},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We raise money not to hold onto it. We raise money to spend it and get it back out to the businesses,” Engelke said. “So now our focus, with all the funds that we raise, just making sure that we’ve got the ability to assist businesses as everything does start to open back up.””},{“_id”:”TFL5NK7RWNFA7ALD4CRZT7UFCE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”MMA has continued to meet once a month during the pandemic, albeit via online, she said. “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679877},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”O5PYPO6KSBD5JEWHM4ZCIOAKQY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”“For a lot of people here in town it was like ‘What are we doing?’ because it’s very much a handshake/hug kind of community,” Engelke said. “}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679878},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”DRZWW3GTVNHM3PGKKQIK63RZ2A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613742679879},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

Miamisburg. The building is being renovated into a brewery, restaurant and residential apartments. The Installation Command Center will issue notifications to the base over the Giant Voice public announcement system, social media and other internal communication methods.”},{“_id”:”6NQQYKA7TRA5HBQMW2IN4ORTAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803817},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Garth Freund, the 88th Air Base Wing exercise planner, said Wright-Patt’s Security Forces, Fire Department and medical services will all respond and play a part in the drill. The scenario will take place around Bldg. 434 on Area A.”},{“_id”:”XBIN2Y22XRGPPNRDFDBI53UKHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803818},”type”:”text”,”content”:”During the exercise, immediate action is expected of everyone on the installation, he added, and all should treat the active-shooter scenario as though it is a real-world occurrence.”},{“_id”:”GL6DRCZGIZB57ONHULOEOZYTFQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803819},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Active-shooter incidents can happen very quickly. Exercises, training and being prepared to take appropriate actions can save lives,” Freund said.”},{“_id”:”V4KQ2IMXPZHQHD2JESGCGDYAMM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803820},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Those in the immediate proximity of the exercise should respond accordingly by practicing the “Run, Hide, Fight” response method. Meanwhile, personnel on both Areas A and B should go into lockdown mode or find a place of concealment and remain until the “all-clear” signal is given.”},{“_id”:”ETJBZNB5VVGV7NL5H4S7GD5C5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wing inspection team members will be evaluating the exercise response throughout the entire installation. They will be marked with badges and vests.”},{“_id”:”KV4ESKQHX5CETCIZSTNFPBBXYY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Base officials are asking individuals, on or around the base, to not call 911 if they see or hear WPAFB emergency-response personnel conducting training operations during the exercise.”},{“_id”:”LPF7FZGZDBBRDBWQLV5GBLGHWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803823},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This is an exercise and a training event. We don’t want off-base police or fire to respond to the base,” Freund said.”},{“_id”:”ES3XCX6C2ZE3TJPUU6L245X2RY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803824},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The exercise’s response phase is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Most of the base will be done with the drill afterward; however, training activities will continue at the scene.”},{“_id”:”WZ5ZTWY245D53MRK7H4MPGM35Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803825},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Organizations working directly in “recovery” operations, such as the Emergency Operations Center, will continue to be involved, Freund added.”},{“_id”:”R3EMU6ZDMRBDTEXGALJIULULDU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803826},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Potential training exercise effects and impacts could include:“},{“_id”:”2QB4ADD6FBE5RAFMT36WTFFEZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803827},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Gate traffic or motorists rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed;”},{“_id”:”HUNS5MLQV5D7VLMIOHT5FREUUQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803828},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base;”},{“_id”:”FO7V5IDVBVDRVNLS3S4HDOAS2A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803829},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Travel congestion;”},{“_id”:”CKNAIHNUJFBYBDQKPSNFZS2H2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803830},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Temporary blockage of some roadways;”},{“_id”:”BISYRS3P7NBHJBDVZP5NQZVQYM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803831},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Increased security measures;”},{“_id”:”P2H2DIRMH5CKZMD6XO7KD6YHUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803832},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· “Giant Voice” activation;”},{“_id”:”7MWLLC3XQZDZBEZCKEMJM7ACYY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803833},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods;”},{“_id”:”BGLXKHBPXJAOHMVY6KHWLMNPGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803834},”type”:”text”,”content”:”· Alert sirens.”},{“_id”:”KLANM2PQHNFO5NPW2RMQYSSJYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613666803835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Fraud emphasized that Wright-Patterson AFB is not trying to surprise anyone and this training ensures base personnel and emergency responders are prepared for an active-shooter Active-shooter response is the focus of a base-wide exercise Feb. 24. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander along with Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC senior enlisted adviser. The 90-minute event yielded more than 500 questions and comments from across the command, with the leadership team providing frank, honest responses across a myriad of subject areas.”},{“_id”:”OVVZIGPJ3ZFTNCWBDXVZFERGRY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693612},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bunch kicked-off the event by discussing the COVID-19 vaccine and command efforts to vaccinate the large, widespread AFMC population while ensuring adherence to CDC and military health guidelines. He lauded the efforts of medical teams in executing vaccinations and urged patience and continued diligence in following the coronavirus safety protocols.”},{“_id”:”7TEYYHMJZVB77A3654IINUVQDA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693613},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We are aggressively working through the priorities. We are following the guidelines that have been provided, and a lot of people have gotten their shots. And that’s a big step,” said Bunch. “Now I want to add caution with that. Just because we get some folks that have the vaccine, that does not mean we’re not going to have to continue to wear masks. (We need to stay) socially connected but keep our physical distance and make sure that we’re doing the right things.””},{“_id”:”RZJBATWFKRDNJJP2TJWWQPLMNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693614},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bunch also touched upon vaccine safety and addressed Airmen concerns about potential adverse actions as a result of declining to receive a shot.”},{“_id”:”6ZVGM7N6MBBZBEAONTWYHATB3E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693615},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The vaccine went through a rigorous review, and it’s safe to use. When my time comes up, and I get offered the vaccine, I will be taking the vaccine very quickly,” said Bunch. “For those Airmen that decide they don’t want to for a variety of different reasons, I encourage them to talk with the medical community and get the facts. Right now it is not mandatory, but if an Airman declines, then we do need to document it. There’s no adverse action. It’s just our way of tracking that it was offered and that they decided not to take the vaccine. That does not mean they can’t come back and get it later.””},{“_id”:”OK7GLCIJS5BDVLCT7AVQCZSX5Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693616},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Also related to the response to COVID-19, the leaders addressed a few questions pertaining to work-life balance and support resources available to AFMC Airmen navigating life in amidst the challenges of the pandemic environment. The Employee Assistance Program, Military One Source, the Civilian Heath Promotion Services, and tutoring resources were among those discussed during the event.”},{“_id”:”GQDVFASZWNBODG7JBNJADHE7C4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693617},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“COVID fatigue is real…and we are all trying to balance a lot of things,” said Cadell, AFMC Senior Enlisted Leader. “We have lots of resources out there for you. We just need you to be open to those and ask for help. And let us know how we can help, too.””},{“_id”:”2KSJFKHS2ZDIXOBKK64Q3DDSTU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693618},”type”:”text”,”content”:”With many AFMC Airmen still working from home, the topic of telework drew a lot of questions and comments from across the command during the event. Leaders were quick to laud the workforce on how they continued to execute the command mission effectively in the telework environment and noted ongoing efforts to finalize the command telework guidelines and develop a set plan for the post-pandemic ‘new normal.’”},{“_id”:”LEYO5YVRPJEEPLCZTU6IQ2NHVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693619},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Right now it’s definitely a focus,” said Bunch. “I’ll be reviewing the telework guidelines this weekend–that’s my weekend homework. We’re going to try to get that finalized and get it out so the centers and everybody can start implementing. We’re also trying to make sure we have the right tool sets in place…computers and support networks so we can make this happen.””},{“_id”:”XOVRWTCJHRDKZLUUBEQE4KSZX4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693620},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While telework and COVID-19 were among the most popular questions and comments fielded during the event, the leaders also discussed the ongoing command diversity efforts, the importance of having a culture of accountability, manpower and hiring initiatives, and performance awards. They also addressed questions and comments pertaining to leadership accountability and the importance of creating a work environment where all Airmen and civilians have the ability to achieve and succeed.”},{“_id”:”3HICQP5IRBGX7HG7F46VHTUYFQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693621},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We need to hold our leaders accountable. (Leaders) are shaping lives and executing a mission (and) we need to hold them accountable if they’re not creating the right work environment,” said Bunch. “All of this is focused on driving transparency and building trust with our workforce. We won’t have the workforce we need to do the AFMC mission if we don’t have a foundation of trust.””},{“_id”:”LWPTCNC2IVGDVJ5MJHAVJ3FH2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693622},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The leaders also took time to address civilian performance plans and award distribution, reiterating the focus on individual contributions as the primary factor in the feedback-award cycle. In other words, said Young, individuals are awarded based on their contributions to the mission—not their contributions in comparison to another at the same rank or grade.”},{“_id”:”SVGGYX7VY5FTTOPPSFZGNU5TJA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693623},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Pay-for-performance is what Congress and OPM has put in place…and we reward performances individually,” said Young. “We have the largest AcqDemo workforce in the Air Force. We have developed our business rules with our center leadership, and it is management and leadership’s job to enact the pay pools under this guidance and these rules. That’s where transparency comes in.””},{“_id”:”44VURJ7A3BD2VJCLMFIC2QG2P4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693624},”type”:”text”,”content”:”To ensure the system works as intended, however, employees need to ask for performance feedback and review their contribution plans to make sure they are meeting their goals, said Young.”},{“_id”:”4YFYIALVD5F3XPUDAWCIIRZCWY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693625},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“As an employee, you need feedback to know the areas that you might need to improve or the areas that you’re just crushing it. That will help you write your own assessment to your contribution plan,” said Young. “We can then look at your record….and we’re going to reward you for the contributions that you performed during the appraisal period.””},{“_id”:”22HHSXN6ZRBFNCU2PWDBZOAAT4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693626},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The event closed with AFMC leadership thanking the attendees and reiterating the importance of the command to the Air Force’s success across the spectrum.”},{“_id”:”PP6X234WKJBKBNRS5DHMVORSJA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693627},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Thank you for what you’re doing. You are making a huge difference. I am so proud of everything that you are accomplishing, and our Air force cannot succeed without you,” said Bunch.”},{“_id”:”H5P5AEDCVVHFTHADEK37ER4W4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613665693628},”type”:”text”,”content”:”To view the event in its entirety, AFMC Airmen can watch the town hall video at https://web.microsoftstream.com/video/b961bb2f-529b-4085-82bf-d589720128b7. Airmen must sign into their Microsoft Commercial Virtual Remote Teams account in order to view. Additional questions or feedback for the event can be sent to [email protected].”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T09:29:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”AFMC town hall addresses vaccines, telework, command climate”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-19T09:29:00Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/military”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Military News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/military”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”/configsection/links/news-top-nav”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Military News | Latest from Wright-Patterson, Military Community”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Military News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Military News”,”_id”:”/military”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-top-nav”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1018,”default”:1007,”SectionMap”:1007,”TopNav”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./military”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”wpwednesdayddn”}]},”label”:{“custom_label”:{“display”:true,”text”:”Air Force Materiel Command”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T09:29:00.355Z”,”canonical_url”:”/local/afmc-town-hall-addresses-vaccines-telework-command-climate/MKPMGDCNN5CEXCPBAHQ4ROA2XM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”ODDN 021921 sky AFMCtownhall”,”width”:1200,”caption”:”Telework, the coronavirus vaccine, hiring, diversity and more were topics of focus during the Air Force Materiel Command virtual town hall Feb. 3. More than 5,000 command personnel tuned into the live event featuring Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander, along with Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC senior enlisted adviser. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO







