Complete “Stay-at-home Order” blockade not required for vaccination, strict distance: UK study

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (CTV news) — A new UK study shows that strong vaccination programs and strict physical distance rules may be sufficient to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 without the need for a stay-at-home order.

This was true for most cities, according to epidemiologists and demographers at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, who worked with the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

According to the director of the World Pop at the University of Southampton, policy makers need to rethink the need for specific policies, such as blockades. WorldPop collects open data on how people move around in society.

“Previous studies have assumed that as people reduce mobility, social contact decreases proportionally, but this is not always the case,” said Andy Tatem, a professor of geography and environment, in a press release. I am.

“And as more SARS-CoV-2 vaccines come online, there is an urgent need to understand the relationship between these factors, so that interventions can be coordinated and coordinated in a safer way. You can open the section on society. “

The new findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior on February 18, were based on anonymized, aggregated geolocation data from people’s mobile phones. Researchers combined this information with epidemiological and coronavirus case data to predict the impact of public policy on cities of varying densities.

Tatem and his colleagues have found it in every city, and a complete “house ban” blockade is no longer necessary.

Cities with medium-density and dense populations require both strong vaccination plans and physical distance rules to prevent future violent waves of COVID-19 until herd immunity is reached.

According to researchers, sparsely populated cities can reduce virus infection rates with effective vaccination programs.

They also found that strong, short-term physical distance interventions could be more effective than mild, long-term interventions.

According to spatial epidemiologist Dr. Shengjie Lai, their findings may be important for cities and regions trying to crush the COVID-19 infection rate.

“Our study provides a framework and set of outcomes that policy makers and public health authorities can use to identify appropriate intervention levels to control the outbreak of COVID-19 over the long term.” The research author, University of Southampton, said in the same press release.

“Our study is based on data from China, but our methods and findings can be applied to cities around the world with similar population densities and social contact patterns,” he said. Added that it can be easily adapted to personal real-time data. City or region.

His team said the study was limited in that there was no data on the contributions the hand wash and face mask had. Their study also did not incorporate the issue of vaccine supply. Countries such as Canada are currently trying to improve.

The federal government has announced an updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule, showing that at least 14.5 million Canadians will be vaccinated by the end of June with approved Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna shots. ..

Back in December, modeling showed that the federal government was aiming to vaccinate 15 to 19 million Canadians by the end of June.

With files from Ottawa News Bureau Online Producer Rachel Airo

