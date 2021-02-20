This is the best coronavirus vaccine news you read all month – BGR

A new pair of coronavirus vaccine studies have shown that a single dose results in a strong immune response to COVID-19 survivors, indicating that authorities need to consider protocol changes in sick people. I will.

One study showed that a single vaccination increased the number of antibodies by a factor of 1000, reaching levels that neutralize mutations in South Africa and even the SARS virus from 2013.

Another study demonstrated that survivors of COVID-19 exhibited the same strong immune response with a single injection.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has declined dramatically in the last few weeks. However, hundreds of thousands are still diagnosed daily, and tens of thousands continue to die daily due to coronavirus complications. The vaccination campaign has reached a remarkable milestone. 200 million people I have been vaccinated at least once before.that’s all 35.7 million people Completed the two-dose regimen. Despite these developments, pandemics remain a global concern, especially given the major mutations discovered in late 2020 and early 2021. The new coronavirus undergoes genetic alterations like other infectious microorganisms, and some of the new mutants are more resistant to the vaccine. Mutations can fuel additional waves and further delay the end of the pandemic, especially if their genetic alterations can circumvent vaccine protection.

Recent developments by Pfizer and BioNTech have allowed both companies to increase their vaccine supply. These vaccines can also be stored at higher temperatures, potentially expanding the scope of vaccination campaigns. In addition, drugs such as Johnson & Johnson candidates may soon be allowed for emergency use, increasing the pool of vaccine candidates that can prevent severe COVID-19. However, there may be additional developments that further increase the availability of vaccines. New studies show that the coronavirus vaccine protocol may require significant changes to make more vaccines available to more people.

In early February 4 coronavirus studies COVID-19 came out to address various aspects of the immunity. One of them said that post-infection immunity lasts for at least 6 months after the initial infection. Another study showed that reinfection with COVID-19 may be more common than expected, but reinfection may lead to asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. The other two teams independently concluded that those who have already survived COVID-19 do not actually need a second vaccination.Researchers from Mount Sinai School of Medicine Scientist from University of Maryland, Baltimore Each proves that a single dose of the vaccine elicits a strong immune response in survivors, suggesting new strategies for vaccination of those who have already survived COVID-19.

Since then, two new studies have been published and the same conclusions have been reached. People who survive the infection show a very strong immune response after a single dose of the vaccine.

The first study Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.. Researchers examined blood samples from survivors and found that existing antibodies would have difficulty neutralizing the B.1.351 mutation that appeared in South Africa. This is consistent with recent studies suggesting that survivors of COVID-19 may be re-infected with South African strains. But the good news far outweighed the bad news.

Researchers vaccinated volunteers with a single vaccination from Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna. As a result, the antibody in the blood was amplified 1000 times. New York Times Report. Immunologist Andrew T. McGuire told the treatise that this was a “large and large boost” to the immune system.

More interestingly, blood samples taken 2-3 weeks after vaccination showed that all participants were able to neutralize the B.1.351 strain. Moreover, the antibody was even able to neutralize the SARS virus that caused the 2003 epidemic. Times The antibody does not have COVID-19 and appears to have performed better than those who received two vaccinations.

“It looks pretty obvious that we are boosting their existing immunity,” McGuire said. Researchers have also seen an increase in immune cells that remember and fight the virus.

Aside from this, New York University It was found that the second dose of the vaccine did not improve the immune response of COVID-19 survivors compared to a single injection. The authors examined people who were vaccinated 8 or 9 months after being infected with COVID-19. The number of antibodies increased between 100- and 1000-fold after the first dose. However, it did not increase any further after the second dose.

“The significant increase in their single dose is a real proof of the strength of their immunological memory,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center. Times.. He added that survivors of COVID-19 should be “certainly vaccinated.”

Two new studies were published unpeer-reviewed, confirming findings from previous studies. These discoveries may lead to future changes in vaccination protocols. As of Saturday morning 111 million people Since the test began, it has been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide and 2.47 million people Dead. Some studies have shown that the actual number of COVID-19 infections is likely to be quite high, as many have never been tested. Vaccination of survivors with a single vaccination releases hundreds of millions of vaccinations, which can have a dramatic impact on current vaccination deployments.

