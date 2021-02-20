As the distribution of vaccines continues, deaths from SC coronavirus in nursing homes are decreasing. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears





Over 100 residents of a nursing home in South Carolina died of COVID-19 in 30 days, according to the latest state data. It’s less than the state average since the pandemic began. More than 25,500 nursing home residents have already been vaccinated for the second time through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s long-term care program, according to federal data. Palmetto has recorded an average of more than 160 nursing home resident deaths per 30 days since March 16, when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment announced the state’s first coronavirus death. A total of 1,840 residents and 29 staff have died from the virus or its complications. State-wide figures New case reported: 1,617 have been confirmed and 398 are possible. Total number of SC cases: Confirmed is 434,589 and possible is 66,688. Positive percentage: 8.3 percent. New reported deaths: 26 have been confirmed and 17 may be. Total deaths in SC: 7,352 have been identified and 904 may be. Percentage of ICU beds filled: 77 percent. How is the SC of the vaccine given per 100,000 people ranked? 44 days as of February 19 According to the CDC.. The best health, hospital, and science coverage in South Carolina is delivered weekly to your inbox. The most hit area Greenville (153), Holly (150), and Richland (118) have the highest total number of newly identified cases. How about the three counties? There were 105 new cases in Charleston County on February 20, 46 in Berkeley and 29 in Dochester. Dead (number) Of the newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 reported on February 20, three were people aged 35-64 years and the rest were patients aged 65 years and older. Hospitalization Of the 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted on February 20, 246 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilator. What do experts say? There are 13.8 million bullets nationwide, The CDC said in a February 19 investigation report that safety data are still reassuring... Everyone receiving the vaccine should report an “adverse event” to government health authorities. Of all those doses given, there were 7,000 reports of side effects. Nine of the ten of these cases were not serious and included symptoms such as headache, nausea, dizziness, chills, and malaise. “These first discoveries should reassure healthcare providers and vaccinations and increase confidence in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC researchers write. They added that the system for monitoring vaccine safety is the largest in US history. In addition, 113 people died within a few days of vaccination, but no deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

Contact Sara Coello on 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @ smlcoello.

..





