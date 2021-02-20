Health
Hospitalization and positive rates increased slightly on Saturday – CBS Baltimore
Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland added 763 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is due to a slight increase in hospitalization and positive rates. Data from the state health department shows.
The state added 20 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 7,515.
read more: Police: A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-wife in Towson’s apartment
An additional 33 people were hospitalized on Saturday, for a total increase to 1,049. Of these, 744 were receiving acute care and 272 were in the intensive care unit.
The positive rate rose slightly from 4.12% on Friday to 4.17%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,622,654 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. From those tests, 2,956,317 were negative in the test.
read more: Montgomery County’s Cupcake Business Offers Part of the Profit to Customers’ Choice of Charities
A total of 1,044,590 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in the state, of which 717,739 were the first and 326,851 were the second. The Ministry of Health reported Saturday morning that there were 10,854 new first dose vaccinations and 20,687 new second dose vaccinations in the last 24 hours.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).
|county
|Case
|Dead (number)
|Ally Gainy
|6,382
|(196)
|1 *
|Analandel
|35,040
|(507)
|14 *
|Baltimore city
|39,785
|(846)
|twenty one *
|Baltimore County
|49,977
|(1,213)
|34 *
|Culvert
|3,611
|(66)
|1 *
|Caroline
|2,016
|(18)
|0 *
|Carol
|7,423
|(203)
|Five *
|Cecil
|4,971
|(115)
|2 *
|Charles
|8,714
|(151)
|2 *
|Dorchester
|2,287
|(42)
|1 *
|Frederick
|16,659
|(257)
|9 *
|Galette
|1,833
|(58)
|1 *
|Harford
|12,262
|(227)
|Four *
|Howard
|15,505
|(210)
|6 *
|Kent
|1,104
|(40)
|2 *
|Montgomery
|62,336
|(1,350)
|45 *
|Prince Georges
|71,993
|(1,274)
|29 *
|Queen of Great Britain
|2,535
|(37)
|1 *
|St Mary’s
|4,984
|(112)
|0 *
|Somerset
|2,362
|(30)
|0 *
|Talbot
|1,844
|(31)
|0 *
|Washington
|12,203
|(245)
|3 *
|Waikamiko
|6,685
|(141)
|0 *
|Worcester
|3,226
|(90)
|1 *
|No data
|0
|(56)
|0 *
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).
|Age / gender
|Case
|Dead (number)
|0-9
|18,625
|(3)
|0 *
|10-19
|35,771
|(6)
|1 *
|20-29
|68,153
|(34)
|1 *
|30-39
|64,634
|(75)
|6 *
|40-49
|57,079
|(204)
|Five *
|50-59
|56,740
|(569)
|twenty four *
|60-69
|38,363
|(1,190)
|18 *
|70-79
|21,864
|(1,907)
|36 *
|80 years old and over
|14,508
|(3,524)
|91 *
|No data
|0
|(3)
|0 *
|Female
|196,788
|(3,619)
|89 *
|male
|178,949
|(3,896)
|93 *
|do not know
|0
|()
|0 *
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).
Other news: UMD requiring students to be quarantined on the spot until February 27 after a spike in COVID-19 cases
|Race / ethnicity
|Case
|Dead (number)
|African American (NH)
|107,295
|(2,591)
|65 *
|Asia (NH)
|8,427
|(262)
|7 *
|White (NH)
|129,550
|(3,838)
|95 *
|Hispanic
|60,735
|(689)
|15 *
|Other (NH)
|17,651
|(75)
|0 *
|No data
|52,079
|(60)
|0 *
For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211. All coverage of WJZ can be found at Click here for Maryland Coronavirus..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]