Hospitalization and positive rates increased slightly on Saturday – CBS Baltimore

Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland added 763 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is due to a slight increase in hospitalization and positive rates. Data from the state health department shows.

The state added 20 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 7,515.

An additional 33 people were hospitalized on Saturday, for a total increase to 1,049. Of these, 744 were receiving acute care and 272 were in the intensive care unit.

The positive rate rose slightly from 4.12% on Friday to 4.17%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,622,654 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. From those tests, 2,956,317 were negative in the test.

A total of 1,044,590 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in the state, of which 717,739 were the first and 326,851 were the second. The Ministry of Health reported Saturday morning that there were 10,854 new first dose vaccinations and 20,687 new second dose vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).

county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 6,382 (196) 1 * Analandel 35,040 (507) 14 * Baltimore city 39,785 (846) twenty one * Baltimore County 49,977 (1,213) 34 * Culvert 3,611 (66) 1 * Caroline 2,016 (18) 0 * Carol 7,423 (203) Five * Cecil 4,971 (115) 2 * Charles 8,714 (151) 2 * Dorchester 2,287 (42) 1 * Frederick 16,659 (257) 9 * Galette 1,833 (58) 1 * Harford 12,262 (227) Four * Howard 15,505 (210) 6 * Kent 1,104 (40) 2 * Montgomery 62,336 (1,350) 45 * Prince Georges 71,993 (1,274) 29 * Queen of Great Britain 2,535 (37) 1 * St Mary’s 4,984 (112) 0 * Somerset 2,362 (30) 0 * Talbot 1,844 (31) 0 * Washington 12,203 (245) 3 * Waikamiko 6,685 (141) 0 * Worcester 3,226 (90) 1 * No data 0 (56) 0 *

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).

Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 18,625 (3) 0 * 10-19 35,771 (6) 1 * 20-29 68,153 (34) 1 * 30-39 64,634 (75) 6 * 40-49 57,079 (204) Five * 50-59 56,740 (569) twenty four * 60-69 38,363 (1,190) 18 * 70-79 21,864 (1,907) 36 * 80 years old and over 14,508 (3,524) 91 * No data 0 (3) 0 * Female 196,788 (3,619) 89 * male 178,949 (3,896) 93 * do not know 0 () 0 *

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity is as follows (possibility of death is indicated by an asterisk).

Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 107,295 (2,591) 65 * Asia (NH) 8,427 (262) 7 * White (NH) 129,550 (3,838) 95 * Hispanic 60,735 (689) 15 * Other (NH) 17,651 (75) 0 * No data 52,079 (60) 0 *

For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211. All coverage of WJZ can be found at Click here for Maryland Coronavirus..