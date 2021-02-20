NEW: Nevada reports 37 COVID-19 deaths, 10.2% test positive rate

Las Vegas (KLAS) — According to the latest Nevada data, Nevada’s test positive rate is approaching less than 10%, with 37 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Of the 37 additional deaths in Nevada over the past day, 29 came from Clark County, according to data released on Saturday. The state’s 14-day moving average currently has 14 deaths per day.

Nevada has reported 371 new COVID-19 cases, of which 267 are from Clark County. The total number of cases in the state is currently 290,671. There are a total of 224,227 people in Clark County.

Since January 30, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000.

The test positive rate fell again on Friday, dropping from 10.7% to 10.2%, continuing the downward trend that began on January 14. The record (22.3%) was reported on December 8, 2020.

Hospitalization is currently less than 700 COVID-19 patients in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, 6,747 tests were conducted on the final day.

in order to 18th For the week in a row, Clark County has been flagged for an increase in disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on the Nevada Health Response County Standards Tracker. The county was flagged as having high disease transmission after meeting high case rates and high test positive criteria. Clark is one of the six counties flagged by the tracker and is updated daily on the DHHS dashboard.

The Clark County case rate is 721 per 100,000, with a positive test rate of 11.5%.

Vaccination renewal

The DHHS Analysis Bureau added the Immunization tab to the dashboard on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vaccination number Updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.Click here View dashboard.. Click on the Vaccinations tab below the Current Status top tab.

DHHS Report 518,135 times The COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Nevada. As of February 18.. Of the state’s total dose, 359,900 were administered in Clark County.

The· CDC vaccination data Shows that Nevada has been vaccinated more than 646,450 times as of February 20.

Click here to find out when and where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following is Friday’s Complete COVID-19 Report, February 19th.

Nevada hospitalization

Note: The state has not updated hospitalization data, including the number of patients on the ICU unit or ventilator. Sunday Or holiday..

According to the state Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHHS), The number of inpatients in Nevada down On Friday, according to data released on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 31 on the last day, The current total is 639 confirmed / suspicious cases..

More data from Nevada Hospital Association (As of February 18):

State-wide licensed bed occupancy: 77%

ICU unit utilization rate: 61%

Ventilator in use: 31%

The state set a record high for 2,025 inpatients on December 13.

Top 5 Number of hospitalizations (state-wide) Reporting date 1 2,025 December 13 2 2,008 December 15th 3 2,001 December 22 Four 1,996 December 20th, December 21st Five 1,988 December 29 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

ICU / ventilator data for Friday, February. 19:

There were 145 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the state, a decrease of 9 from the previous day.

According to a DHHS report, 103 patients were on mechanical ventilation, a decrease of 3 from the previous day.

This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

Nevada Cases, Tests, Deaths

Currently, there are 290,671 confirmed cases and 4,868 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 371 new cases reported on the final day.

Over 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 84 of the last 109 days. The state set a record of COVID-19 cases at 3,402 on January 6.

The largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada is:

Top 5 COVID-19 Number of Cases (State-wide) Reporting date 1 3,402 January 6 2 3,194 December 4th 3 3,159 November 24 Four 3,063 December 8th Five 2,988 December 22 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—確認済みのケース]tab

DHHS reports 37 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. Currently, the 14-day moving average of daily deaths is 14.

“Remember that the mortality rate we see corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response said in a news release.

State recent updates COVID-19 daily death graph (On the DHHS dashboard[死亡率の傾向](Tab) shows that the death toll was highest on January 11th (47) and 46 died on December 22nd.

Nevada DHHS states that it is important to note that death reports are often delayed. Cumulative daily deaths are displayed by date of death, not the date the death was reported to the state. The total number of deaths across states in the first tab is Equal to the total number of cumulative deaths per day, as the exact date of death is unknown or awaiting reporting.

The maximum number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded per day in Nevada is:

Top 5 Deaths (state-wide) Reporting date 1 47 January 11 2 46 December 22 3 45 December 10th, December 18th Four 44 January 6th 9 Five 43 December 6th 20 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—死亡]tab

As of Friday, a total of 2,656,833 tests were conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,747 over the last 24 hours.

Currently, the positive rate of the test is reported as a 14-day average, dropping from 10.7% the day before to 10.2% as of Friday.It Reached 10% on October 24th But before that, Nevada hadn’t tested more than 10% positive since September 1.

* Note: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports The day before..

Clark County Cases, Tests, Deaths

Of the 371 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada, approximately 72% (267) were reported in Clark County on Friday. Nevada Southern Health District (SNHD) on Saturday.

There are currently a total of 3,778 deaths, 224,227 confirmed cases, and 12,891 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Southern Health District dashboard. Updated daily..

Southern Nevada exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 cases on 17 January.

On the final day, 29 deaths were reported in Clark County. The latest report states that the health district killed 162.2 people for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 2,029 positive cases Reported in the county in the last 7 days.

Approximately one-third (30.9%) of cases reported in Clark County are Hispanic, the most affected ethnic group in the region, and nearly half (45.7%) of positive cases reported in the county. The age group is 25-49 years old. ..

SNHD includes the number of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndromes (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January. So far, 10 new cases have been reported in February, with the latest report on February 18, for a total of 52 cases.

All of these cases were reported in children younger than 14 years, all of whom were COVID-19 positive.

MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, can become inflamed.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. Although there is no known cause, many children with MIS-C had close contact with the virus that causes COVID-19, or with infected people.

The number of people recovering from the virus in Clark County continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 214,099 recovered cases. According to this, this is 95.5% of all cases reported in the county. Latest report of SNHD..

Health district provides Daily map containing the number of positive tests for each zip code in Clark County..

UNLVCOVID-19 Case Update

UNLV has changed the way COVID-19 cases are reported. At the end of each week, the university updates the graph to record new cases.

According to the latest report, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, four for students, one for staff, and one for faculty and staff. A total of 727 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

Click here to view UNLV’s COVID-19 report.

Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

On February 11, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a “safe resumption plan.” This will start on Monday, February 15th and will increase the capacity limit for certain businesses and activities to 35% or 50%. This is determined by the risk level.

Large-scale rally plans may be submitted for the event, but the rally limit is 100 people or 35%, whichever is less. Approval for large meetings will not be provided until March 1.

The reopening plan will increase capacity to 50% on March 15 for almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, the decision will move from the state to the municipality.

More details:

Nevada is now Vaccine Playbook 3rd Edition, Outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Governor Sisorak continues to urge the public not to give up wearing masks or social distance.

