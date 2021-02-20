The number of new COVID cases continues to decline as more than 200,000 Utahns are reported to be fully vaccinated.





The Utah Department of Health reported 778 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. (Riahogsten | Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan School District employees were invited to West Hills Middle School on February 12, 2021 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the corona virus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. Currently, more than 200,000 Utines have been fully vaccinated, and the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to decline, with weekly averages below 800 for the first time since September. On Saturday, the Utah Department of Health was the first to report that the number of Utah vaccinated twice with the coronavirus vaccine exceeded 200,000. As with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, the positive rate of the test continues to decline. Currently there are 242 people. The last hospitalization was so low on October 9th. Vaccinations / total vaccinations reported in the last day • 18,383 / 598,434. Number of Utahns received twice • 200,651. Cases reported in the last day • 778. Deaths reported in the last day • 8. The five who died lived in Salt Lake County. Women over the age of 85 were not hospitalized at the time of death. The remaining four died in the hospital. Two men and women between the ages of 65 and 84, and men between the ages of 45 and 64. Two women in Weber County have died and both have been hospitalized. One woman was over 85 years old and the other was 65-84 years old. A woman from Utah County, aged 45 to 64, died in a hospital. Hospitalization reported in the last day • 242. 13 down from Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 99 are in the intensive care unit. There are four fewer people than Friday. Tests reported in the last day • 6,892 people were tested for the first time. Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 11.2%. This is lower than the 7-day average of 13.6%. The new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The interest rate on Saturday is currently 3.9%, which is lower than the 7-day average of 6.12%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 366,034 cases; 1,842 people died. 14,421 hospitalizations; 2,158,136 tested.

