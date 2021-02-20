Health
“Waiting Pattern” OC Vaccine Supersite Due to Delayed Vaccine Supply Caused by Winter Storm – NBC Los Angeles
Orange County reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths on Saturday.
According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, hospitalizations fell from 636 to 591 on Friday, and the number of coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit continued to decline from 215 to 196.
The county has 15.1% of ICU beds and 63% of ventilators.
Of the 44 deaths reported on Saturday, 11 were residents of skilled care facilities and 9 were residents of life support facilities, with 932 and 419 deaths in these populations, respectively. Increased to people.
Death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always immediately logged.
The number on Saturday has resulted in a total of 244,380 cases and 3,770 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The county test positive rate was 7.8% and the adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 20.7. There were 17,530 tests reported on Saturday, for a total of 2,950,649. There were 222,990 documented collections.
Authorities were still waiting for news about vaccine replacement as the eastern winter storm prevented dose delivery.
An eastern winter storm that delayed the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide forced the closure of the Disneyland Super POD site in Orange County until at least Monday.
Weather supply shortages could also delay the opening of another new distribution point at the Anaheim Convention Center scheduled for next Wednesday.
Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said, “We are in a waiting pattern, at least for the Disney POD to be temporarily closed because we haven’t got the vaccine (more) yet.” For Santa Ana University and Soka University. “
Vaccine distribution at Soka University and Santa Ana University will be closed on Sunday. However, the Santa Ana University site was scheduled to close on Sundays and Mondays anyway.
State officials said more vaccines could be offered next week, Kim said.
According to Kim, on Friday the county authorities will provide booster shots to seniors through a mobile clinic set up to reach seniors who must assist in registering with the county’s Otena app and website. The few vaccines left were used. Kim explained that it’s easier to rescheduling shots of residents who could navigate the technology and schedule their own.
Those who need booster shots don’t have to worry about being a little late, he said. According to Dr. Clayton Chau, Chief Health Officer of the county and director of the Orange County Healthcare Agency, manufacturers say booster shots can be delivered up to six weeks late.
Starting next week, the county will allocate 70% of the vaccine to residents aged 65 and over, and the rest to a new category of workers shot by the state. They include teachers, childcare providers and workers in the food industry.
“This change in eligibility guidelines means slowing the deployment of vaccines for individuals currently eligible for Phase 1a, and for people over the age of 65,” Chau said in a memo to county authorities on Friday. It was.
Only booster shots will be available at Disneyland, Soka and Anaheim Convention Centers from Tuesday to March 2, according to Chau. Teachers, child care providers, and food workers can take pictures at Santa Ana College or school campuses in a program coordinated by the Orange County Ministry of Education.
If the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved as expected on February 26, county officials will help increase vaccine distribution, Chau said.
..
